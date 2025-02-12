RootsTech 2025 aims to help attendees worldwide ‘discover’ their family history, event director says

People arrive for a keynote address at the 2023 RootsTech conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

“Discover” — a word that captures a moment of true emotion for those searching for their family history. This is how Jonathan Wing , director of events for FamilySearch International , described the theme of this year’s RootsTech worldwide family history conference.

“When you find that story, or you find that record, or you find that name, you’re hit with this very real emotion,” Wing said.

This year’s event is scheduled for March 6-8, with an in-person event in Salt Lake City and online offerings through RootsTech.org.

In a recent interview with the Church News, Wing talked about the exciting and inspirational new offerings of RootsTech 2025 that will celebrate the emotion that accompanies personal discoveries in family history.

Jonathan Wing, this year's RootsTech director of events, talks to journalists during filming at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Making family history more accessible

RootsTech, the world’s largest family history conference, has revolutionized the way people connect with their ancestors. Every year, more people attend the conference held both at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City and virtually.

“RootsTech is an online event enhanced by an in-person experience,” Wing said.

RootsTech originally started as an in-person conference. However, when COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions forced the in-person event to temporarily shut down, the RootsTech committee decided to continue holding it virtually. This opened the opportunity to attendees worldwide.

People walk through the expo room at RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“It’s just mind-blowing how much RootsTech has grown,” Wing said. “Individuals around the world are gravitating to this message of family history.”

Wing recalled how event coordinators were thrilled to see millions from around the world join in — many for the first time. While RootsTech has always been based on using technology to further family history discoveries, that unexpected shift opened the door to a new era of family history success.

When RootsTech returned to the in-person event in 2023, organizers knew they couldn’t go back to the way things were before. “We couldn’t ignore what just happened,” Wing said, calling it a miracle.

Every year, the event committee analyzes what they can do to make the next event better than the one before. RootsTech 2025 aims to do just that. Notably, with the majority of attendees now participating virtually, RootsTech has reimagined its planning and programming for the worldwide audience to help participants feel more connected and make family history more accessible.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, will be the featured keynote speakers for RootsTech Family Discovery Day on Saturday, March 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The event committee is “thrilled” about both the in-person and online events, which will be much more in sync this year. Over 250 sessions will take place at the Salt Palace, with 70 sessions, more than ever before, broadcast live for those joining online. Family Discovery Day will have a special focus on engaging and inspiring youth to connect with their family. Keynote speakers like Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, will share inspiring stories.

“It is about empowering individuals to make those meaningful discoveries,” Wing explained, noting over 2,000 prerecorded sessions are already available in over 50 languages at RootsTech.org .

Increased multilingual accessibility

For those who can’t attend in person, RootsTech 2025 expands the online experience like never before.

To better serve a global audience, the FamilySearch team made it a top priority to create a more inclusive and accessible experience. This year, RootsTech online will feature 11 global emcees from various backgrounds and languages: Arabic, Cantonese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish.

The website is also available in these and other languages.

A group of emcees talk about their experiences relative to their native countries during Day 3 of RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 2, 2024. | Brian Nicholson

New online Expo Hall

This year, RootsTech introduces an online Expo Hall, which mirrors the event in person, allowing attendees to explore company booths, chat with vendors and discover the latest innovations that support meaningful family discoveries — all from wherever they are in the world.

Family Discover Day: Free family fun

Family Discovery Day brings even more to explore, with activities designed to help people connect with their ancestors, along with dynamic activities like a world art exhibit and a unique Latin American experience. For the first time, classes will be offered in Spanish and Portuguese, creating opportunities those in other countries to experience RootsTech in new ways. Plus, there are many games for kids, making RootsTech not just a genealogy conference but a fun family event — especially on Family Discovery Day, when all activities, including specialized classes for both members and nonmembers, are completely free.

Jayden Monson sits on the shoulders of Cole McClure to build a massive Lego tower during the RootsTech after-party for young adults at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Every year, RootsTech features a special keynote speaker from the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. This year, Elder Andersen will share lessons from his upbringing on a dairy farm and how those experiences shaped his faith. Sister Andersen will recount family stories of sacrifice and dedication to temple covenants and ordinances.

Welcoming the Andersens to the stage, The Piano Guys will perform, setting the tone for an uplifting and memorable gathering, said Wing.

“It’s going to be a very special session.”

Youth-focused offerings

RootsTech is trying something new this year — a global youth activity focused on 11- and 12-year-olds who are new to temple attendance and temple worship.

“What a great opportunity for us to make the connection between family history and temple worship and how they work together,” Wing said. “It really is about leading with the Savior and helping our ancestors get the opportunity to bind themselves to the Savior.”

Wing said this session, which will be available on demand viewing March 6, is going to be like nothing else they’ve ever done. There will be engaging entertainment and inspiring messages from Primary General President Susan H. Porter and Brother Bradley R. Wilcox , first counselor in the Young Men general presidency.

Ward youth groups are encouraged to watch the session as part of their weekly Young Women and Aaronic Priesthood activities.

Prerecorded keynote addresses

RootsTech will feature a broad lineup of keynote speakers, both in person and virtual, from a variety of backgrounds and areas of the world.

The keynote speakers sharing virtual messages include the Botero Family , known by more than 30 million followers on social media as Los Chicaneros ; Ndaba Mandela , the grandson of Nelson Mandela; Ysabelle Cuevas , a YouTube singer and star from the Philippines; and Marco Lui , a well-known entertainer in Italy.

In-person keynote addresses

Those speaking in person include FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood ; Dana Tanamachi , a renowned chalk art artist; and Olympic and Paralympic gold-medal-winning couple Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall .

One additional keynote speaker is yet to be announced.

‘What will you discover?’

By embracing technology and innovation, RootsTech aims to make it easier than ever for families to uncover their stories and strengthen their connections across generations.

“What will you discover at RootsTech 2025?” asked Wing, saying this year’s event promises to be an inspiring journey for all who attend, wherever they may be.

The theme for RootsTech 2025 is "Discover." | FamilySearch.org