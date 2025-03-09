Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Callings

Read about 17 new stake presidencies called to serve from California to DR Congo

Notices of reorganized stakes from throughout the world

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lima, Peru.
A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lima, Peru, is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Christine Rappleye, Church News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton

ABUJA NIGERIA WUSE STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Obinna Ubazuo Alaribe, 42, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund senior manager of legal services; succeeding Victor Chikezie Eze; wife, Cynthia Owhojero Alaribe. Counselors — Peters Alega Ikwe, 55, Amethyst International managing director and Institute of Industrial Security and Safety of Nigeria director of consultation; wife, Christiana Erima Otegwu Ikwe. Ifeanyi Michael Okonkwo, 41, Nanel Medical Laboratories coordinator; wife, Chidinma Linda Njoku Okonkwo.

COLLEYVILLE TEXAS STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Drew Richardson Johnson, 56, Gauge Capital owner; succeeding Christopher Robert Klemann; wife, Joanna Barbara Wrigley Johnson. Counselors — Rustin Deon Floyd, 50, Alcon global director of health care professional training and education; wife, Emily Jacobson Floyd. Ryan Anthony Moore, 59, Medtail Markets founder and managing partner; wife, Melissah Elizabeth White Moore.

CYPRESS CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Jan. 19, 2025) President — Terrance Jacob Delight, 43, CFO Vertical co-founder and partner; succeeding Robert John Redding; wife, Rebecca Marie Leeman Delight. Counselors — Kenneth Michael Wert, 59, Garden Grove Unified School District teacher; wife, Jane Shuchu Yoh Wert. Garrett Brent Brodowski, 55, Yamaha Corporation of America director of IT infrastructure and security; wife, Britta Elizabeth Hall Brodowski.

GUATEMALA CITY LAS VICTORIAS STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Nefi Orlando Morales Orellana, 32, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regional O&M manager; succeeding Jaime Carranza Vásquez; wife, Katty Jeasmin Perez Quan. Counselors — Pedro Luís Maquin Montenegro, 31, Telus International S.A. compensation and benefits analyst (human resources); wife, Elizabeth Pamela Paredes Dubon. Billy Yannick Cano Molina, 38, French Embassy administrative delegate; wife, Sandy Rocío Núñez Argueta de Cano.

IKOT EKPENE NIGERIA STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Dominic James Okunam, 51, self-employed director; succeeding Theophilus Udenyi Agbese; wife, Mary Akpan Essien Okunam. Counselors — James Okon Ekanem, 59, Gaset Farm technical manager; wife, Patience Akpan Udo Ekanem. Chukwudi Joseph Igwe, 32, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion administrative assistant; wife, Lois Chioma Abiahu Igwe.

KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Kabamba Balthazar Nday, 53, Banque Centrale du Congo service manager; succeeding Tommy Mbuyamba Muhemedy; wife, Yvette Katokwe Wa Ilunga. Counselors — Russell Tshienda Mutala, 45, Klin services managing administrator; wife, Carine Kamwanya Katumba. Ngienamau Jean Paul Kalemba, 51, self-employed administrator; wife, Aujdua Jorris Motshikana Kalemba.

LENEXA KANSAS STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2025) President — Andrew Joseph Wallace, 45, Ocular Therapeutix senior key account manager; succeeding Norman Leon Messner; wife, Lindsey Elaine Johnson Wallace. Counselors — Philip Andrew Shipp, 55, Macquarie Asset Management associate general counsel; wife, Susan Ruth Montague Shipp. Devin Kyle Ross, 43, Lowe Law Group lawyer; wife, Melissa Dawn Gilbert Ross.

LITTLETON COLORADO STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2025) President — Donald Richard Pebbles, 51, Caroba Plastics Inc. president; succeeding Mark Lynn Sabey; wife, Rachel Leigh Green Pebbles. Counselors — Brian Douglas Fleming, 49, The Anschutz Corp. chief financial officer; wife, Jena Diane Hardy Fleming. Enoch Bret Fredericks, 47, Four Tier Software senior software engineer; wife, Janae Elizabeth Hicken Fredericks.

MERIDIAN IDAHO LINDER STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Trent Worley Tripple, 52, Ada County, Idaho, clerk of the district court; succeeding Tonn Kimball Petersen; wife, Wendy Crockett Tripple. Counselors — John Kay Fullmer, 51, self-employed business owner; wife, Marie Celeste Farrer Fullmer. Gabriel Albert, 53, Albert Surgical LLC medical device distributor; wife, Toni Jean Fullmer Albert.

MÉXICO CITY CULTURAS STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Elijah Enoch Lopez Chavez, 37, Galaxy Donuts MX founding partner and property administrator; succeeding Jose Luis Ramon Lopez; wife, Lluvia Lucia Piña Orduño. Counselors — Mosiah Rodrigo Rodriguez Tellez, 46, PIL Shipping Mexico supervisor; wife, Erika Elizabeth González Zapata. Christian Omar Yat Caal, 31, Scotiabank financial adviser; wife, Miriam Martínez Palma.

OREM UTAH ORCHARD STAKE: (Jan. 19, 2025) President — Mark Robert Webb, 52, self-employed business owner; succeeding Jan Terence Goodrich; wife, Brooke Nina Schwartz Webb. Counselors — Kipp Moreno Robins, 64, medical doctor; wife, Tamara Anderson Robins. Brent Harmon Esplin, 52, Oasis Ascent executive director; wife, Julie Kay Cherrington Esplin.

PAYNESVILLE LIBERIA STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Gibson Kerkullah Deckor, 35, Ministry of Justice accountant; succeeding Wilmot Togar Okai; wife, Faith Flomee Gayflor Deckor. Counselors — Stephen Gologoes Peters, 45, Ministry of Justice assistant county supervisor; wife, Denise Nelson Peters. Emmanuel Grualee Grualee, 43, Ministry of Agriculture Liberia audit assistant; wife, Necie Meme Blidi Grualee.

SAN JOSE CALIFORNIA SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Jakob Raymond Jones, 46, Google LLC director of programs and operations; succeeding Matthew Kent Stepan; wife, Stefanie Egan Jones. Counselors — Bradley David Ford, 51, Apple Inc. manager of camera streaming; wife, Martha Claire Kartchner Ford. David Spencer Burdon, 42, Apple group creative director; wife, Heather Louise Pearson Burdon.

SEARCY ARKANSAS STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2025) President — Daniel Ryan Brown, 43, Diamond S Ranch manager; succeeding David Mark Lewis; wife, Lacey Dean Shaw Brown. Counselors — Isaac Michael Jones, 38, Amazon site leader; wife, Leah Jane Pearce Jones. Gutemberg Alves de Lucena Jr., 49, Nestle USA senior IT operations manager; wife, Angela Rebecca Tyler de Lucena.

TEMPE ARIZONA SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — James Nelson McCook, 56, McCook Industries LLC president and owner; succeeding Kevin Howard Otteson; wife, Cynthia Lynn Thompson McCook. Counselors — H Trase Barney, 55, HealthyU Clinics executive chairman; wife, Priscilla June Martin Barney. Daniel William Tilleman, 34, Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC associate attorney; wife, Rebecca Elma Powell Tilleman.

VANCOUVER WASHINGTON NORTH STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Michael Everett Wray, 51, Northwest Pipe Co. senior vice president and general manager; succeeding Rodney Scott Rushing; wife, Andrea Ilene England Wray. Counselors — Jason David Garner, 50, Quick Collect Inc. general manager; wife, Christina Jean Denny Garner. Michael Thomas Bever, 52, Tillamook Creamery executive vice president, chief supply chain officer; wife, Amy Elizabeth Murphy Bever.

WASHINGTON UTAH RIVERSIDE STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Nathan Spencer Bybee, 38, Hafen Buckner PC shareholder; succeeding Spencer Richards Swift; wife, Jamie Marie Ellsworth Bybee. Counselors — Chad Brent Atkinson, 52, HintonBurdick CPAs & Advisors partner; wife, Cassie Jo Naegle Atkinson. Adam Phil Baker, 48, Washington County School District elementary principal; wife, Martha Everett Baker.

Related Story
Read about other recently called temple, mission, stake and other leaders
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed