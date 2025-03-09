Read about 17 new stake presidencies called to serve from California to DR Congo

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lima, Peru, is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

ABUJA NIGERIA WUSE STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Obinna Ubazuo Alaribe, 42, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund senior manager of legal services; succeeding Victor Chikezie Eze; wife, Cynthia Owhojero Alaribe. Counselors — Peters Alega Ikwe, 55, Amethyst International managing director and Institute of Industrial Security and Safety of Nigeria director of consultation; wife, Christiana Erima Otegwu Ikwe. Ifeanyi Michael Okonkwo, 41, Nanel Medical Laboratories coordinator; wife, Chidinma Linda Njoku Okonkwo.

COLLEYVILLE TEXAS STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Drew Richardson Johnson, 56, Gauge Capital owner; succeeding Christopher Robert Klemann; wife, Joanna Barbara Wrigley Johnson. Counselors — Rustin Deon Floyd, 50, Alcon global director of health care professional training and education; wife, Emily Jacobson Floyd. Ryan Anthony Moore, 59, Medtail Markets founder and managing partner; wife, Melissah Elizabeth White Moore.

CYPRESS CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Jan. 19, 2025) President — Terrance Jacob Delight, 43, CFO Vertical co-founder and partner; succeeding Robert John Redding; wife, Rebecca Marie Leeman Delight. Counselors — Kenneth Michael Wert, 59, Garden Grove Unified School District teacher; wife, Jane Shuchu Yoh Wert. Garrett Brent Brodowski, 55, Yamaha Corporation of America director of IT infrastructure and security; wife, Britta Elizabeth Hall Brodowski.

GUATEMALA CITY LAS VICTORIAS STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Nefi Orlando Morales Orellana, 32, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regional O&M manager; succeeding Jaime Carranza Vásquez; wife, Katty Jeasmin Perez Quan. Counselors — Pedro Luís Maquin Montenegro, 31, Telus International S.A. compensation and benefits analyst (human resources); wife, Elizabeth Pamela Paredes Dubon. Billy Yannick Cano Molina, 38, French Embassy administrative delegate; wife, Sandy Rocío Núñez Argueta de Cano.

IKOT EKPENE NIGERIA STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Dominic James Okunam, 51, self-employed director; succeeding Theophilus Udenyi Agbese; wife, Mary Akpan Essien Okunam. Counselors — James Okon Ekanem, 59, Gaset Farm technical manager; wife, Patience Akpan Udo Ekanem. Chukwudi Joseph Igwe, 32, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion administrative assistant; wife, Lois Chioma Abiahu Igwe.

KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Kabamba Balthazar Nday, 53, Banque Centrale du Congo service manager; succeeding Tommy Mbuyamba Muhemedy; wife, Yvette Katokwe Wa Ilunga. Counselors — Russell Tshienda Mutala, 45, Klin services managing administrator; wife, Carine Kamwanya Katumba. Ngienamau Jean Paul Kalemba, 51, self-employed administrator; wife, Aujdua Jorris Motshikana Kalemba.

LENEXA KANSAS STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2025) President — Andrew Joseph Wallace, 45, Ocular Therapeutix senior key account manager; succeeding Norman Leon Messner; wife, Lindsey Elaine Johnson Wallace. Counselors — Philip Andrew Shipp, 55, Macquarie Asset Management associate general counsel; wife, Susan Ruth Montague Shipp. Devin Kyle Ross, 43, Lowe Law Group lawyer; wife, Melissa Dawn Gilbert Ross.

LITTLETON COLORADO STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2025) President — Donald Richard Pebbles, 51, Caroba Plastics Inc. president; succeeding Mark Lynn Sabey; wife, Rachel Leigh Green Pebbles. Counselors — Brian Douglas Fleming, 49, The Anschutz Corp. chief financial officer; wife, Jena Diane Hardy Fleming. Enoch Bret Fredericks, 47, Four Tier Software senior software engineer; wife, Janae Elizabeth Hicken Fredericks.

MERIDIAN IDAHO LINDER STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Trent Worley Tripple, 52, Ada County, Idaho, clerk of the district court; succeeding Tonn Kimball Petersen; wife, Wendy Crockett Tripple. Counselors — John Kay Fullmer, 51, self-employed business owner; wife, Marie Celeste Farrer Fullmer. Gabriel Albert, 53, Albert Surgical LLC medical device distributor; wife, Toni Jean Fullmer Albert.

MÉXICO CITY CULTURAS STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Elijah Enoch Lopez Chavez, 37, Galaxy Donuts MX founding partner and property administrator; succeeding Jose Luis Ramon Lopez; wife, Lluvia Lucia Piña Orduño. Counselors — Mosiah Rodrigo Rodriguez Tellez, 46, PIL Shipping Mexico supervisor; wife, Erika Elizabeth González Zapata. Christian Omar Yat Caal, 31, Scotiabank financial adviser; wife, Miriam Martínez Palma.

OREM UTAH ORCHARD STAKE: (Jan. 19, 2025) President — Mark Robert Webb, 52, self-employed business owner; succeeding Jan Terence Goodrich; wife, Brooke Nina Schwartz Webb. Counselors — Kipp Moreno Robins, 64, medical doctor; wife, Tamara Anderson Robins. Brent Harmon Esplin, 52, Oasis Ascent executive director; wife, Julie Kay Cherrington Esplin.

PAYNESVILLE LIBERIA STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Gibson Kerkullah Deckor, 35, Ministry of Justice accountant; succeeding Wilmot Togar Okai; wife, Faith Flomee Gayflor Deckor. Counselors — Stephen Gologoes Peters, 45, Ministry of Justice assistant county supervisor; wife, Denise Nelson Peters. Emmanuel Grualee Grualee, 43, Ministry of Agriculture Liberia audit assistant; wife, Necie Meme Blidi Grualee.

SAN JOSE CALIFORNIA SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Jakob Raymond Jones, 46, Google LLC director of programs and operations; succeeding Matthew Kent Stepan; wife, Stefanie Egan Jones. Counselors — Bradley David Ford, 51, Apple Inc. manager of camera streaming; wife, Martha Claire Kartchner Ford. David Spencer Burdon, 42, Apple group creative director; wife, Heather Louise Pearson Burdon.

SEARCY ARKANSAS STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2025) President — Daniel Ryan Brown, 43, Diamond S Ranch manager; succeeding David Mark Lewis; wife, Lacey Dean Shaw Brown. Counselors — Isaac Michael Jones, 38, Amazon site leader; wife, Leah Jane Pearce Jones. Gutemberg Alves de Lucena Jr., 49, Nestle USA senior IT operations manager; wife, Angela Rebecca Tyler de Lucena.

TEMPE ARIZONA SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — James Nelson McCook, 56, McCook Industries LLC president and owner; succeeding Kevin Howard Otteson; wife, Cynthia Lynn Thompson McCook. Counselors — H Trase Barney, 55, HealthyU Clinics executive chairman; wife, Priscilla June Martin Barney. Daniel William Tilleman, 34, Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC associate attorney; wife, Rebecca Elma Powell Tilleman.

VANCOUVER WASHINGTON NORTH STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Michael Everett Wray, 51, Northwest Pipe Co. senior vice president and general manager; succeeding Rodney Scott Rushing; wife, Andrea Ilene England Wray. Counselors — Jason David Garner, 50, Quick Collect Inc. general manager; wife, Christina Jean Denny Garner. Michael Thomas Bever, 52, Tillamook Creamery executive vice president, chief supply chain officer; wife, Amy Elizabeth Murphy Bever.

WASHINGTON UTAH RIVERSIDE STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Nathan Spencer Bybee, 38, Hafen Buckner PC shareholder; succeeding Spencer Richards Swift; wife, Jamie Marie Ellsworth Bybee. Counselors — Chad Brent Atkinson, 52, HintonBurdick CPAs & Advisors partner; wife, Cassie Jo Naegle Atkinson. Adam Phil Baker, 48, Washington County School District elementary principal; wife, Martha Everett Baker.