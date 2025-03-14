This week on social: President Eyring testifies Christ’s Resurrection can turn sorrow into hope

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, testifies of Christ's Resurrection in a social media post on March 9, 2025.

This week on social media, President Henry B. Eyring , second counselor in the First Presidency, testified of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and the “sure promise” it offers every one of Heavenly Father’s children that they, too, will rise again.

President Jeffrey R. Holland , acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, joined Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, at RootsTech, expressing his gratitude for the women of the Church. Members of the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society general presidencies invited sisters to join them for the Relief Society Worldwide Devotional, to be held March 16.

With Easter only a few weeks away, President Eyring testified Sunday, March 9, of the Savior’s glorious Resurrection and the profound hope it offers each of God’s children.

He said, “Because Jesus Christ broke the bands of death, every one of Heavenly Father’s children will rise again in a perfected, resurrected body that will never die.”

President Eyring continued by saying, “This sure promise can turn the sorrow of losing a loved one into hope, filling our hearts with peace and a joyful anticipation of reunion.”

Joining Elder and Sister Andersen on the RootsTech stage March 8, President Holland bore apostolic witness of the divinity of women, also recognizing International Women’s Day.

“The great, final, culminating, crowning work of God’s creation was a woman,” he said. “And I am eternally grateful for all of you, and for especially my wife.”

President Holland shared a video clip of his witness Thursday, March 13, adding that the “sweet testimony” shared by Sister Andersen on March 8 reminded him of the love he has for his late wife, Sister Patricia T. Holland , and the gratitude he feels for “good lives” that Latter-day Saint women lead.

“Hello, Sister Browning, who are you talking to?” asked Sister Amy A. Wright , first counselor in the Primary general presidency, as she jumped into a video with Sister Tracy Y. Browning , second counselor in the Primary general presidency.

“I’m talking to my friends,” Sister Browning replied.

Their video, posted March 7 in the Relief Society Worldwide account, invited all sisters to join them for the Relief Society Worldwide Devotional that will be broadcast Sunday, March 16, from the reconstructed Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois — the same place the Relief Society was organized in 1842.

Sister Browning also told listeners the devotional will include a message from Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Both encouraged sisters to contact their Relief Society presidents for details on when and where they will gather to watch.

Seconding Sister Browning and Sister Wright’s invitation, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus , second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a video March 11 in the Relief Society Worldwide account, inviting sisters to attend the worldwide devotional with their 17- and 18-year-old daughters.

“Please, don’t miss that opportunity,” Sister Spannaus pleaded.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video March 9, reminding viewers that living gospel principles does not mean “everything will go perfect in our lives or that we will be spared from the challenges that exist in life.”

“The rain falls on the just and the unjust,” Elder Cook explained. “And we know that in this life, it’s a time for us to prepare to meet God.”

The Savior’s Atonement, however, overcomes all things for those who repent and receive covenants, Elder Cook testified. “The Savior and His Atonement are the answers to the most significant questions that we face.”

“What does worshipping God mean to you?” asked Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a social media post Sunday, March 9.

Elder Christofferson commented on the post Thursday, March 13, thanking those who shared their “insightful and heartfelt” thoughts in response to his question. Their thoughts, he said, will inform his remarks at April 2025 general conference, to be held April 5-6.

Also on March 13, Elder Christofferson shared a video clip where he taught others that the offering the resurrected Lord ultimately desires “from us is not something we merely possess; rather, it is ourselves — what we are and what we are becoming through repentance and obedience to Him and by His grace.”

“To women around the world, we see you,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson wrote in a social media post on International Women’s Day, celebrated March 8.

“We see all you do to bring relief to your friends, families and communities. And so does our Father in Heaven,” she continued.

President Johnson testified Heavenly Father sees His daughters’ moments of “joy and in the depths of sorrow.” She thanked Latter-day Saint women for being the “beating heart of the Relief Society.”

In a March 9 social media post, President Johnson recounted the experience she had with her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, viewing a reenactment of the beginning of the Nauvoo Relief Society performed by young single adult performance missionaries outside Joseph Smith’s Red Brick Store in Illinois.

President Johnson said that through their reenactment, the performing sisters “collectively testify of the restored gospel, of the saving and relieving power of Jesus Christ, all through the lens of Relief Society. After all, His work is relief. He is relief.”

“Life is a miracle,” Elder Andersen said in a video post March 8, as he gleefully bottle-fed a baby calf born a few days earlier.

Elder Andersen shared the same video at RootsTech March 8, teaching listeners how growing up on a farm strengthened his testimony of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

“On the farm, I constantly experience the miracle of new life,” he said in the video. “The wonder of it confirmed to me Alma’s words that ‘all things denote [that] there is a God.’”

After greeting his “fellow disciples of Jesus Christ” in a video posted March 13 to the Gospel Learning and Teaching account, Elder Andersen walked viewers through the Hall of the Prophets located inside the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

As he walked through the hall, which displays sculptures of the presidents of the Church in this last dispensation, Elder Andersen prayerfully shared how he gained a testimony of each one’s call to serve as Prophet in their time. He then invited viewers to share how the teachings of modern Prophets have changed their lives too.

“You can receive a testimony of the Prophet of God without ever meeting him,” Elder Andersen promised. “That’s what happened to me.”

Speaking to youth and prospective missionaries during his recent ministry in Brazil , Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recounted the nerves he felt as he prepared to serve a mission and testified that missionary service is about being a disciple of Jesus Christ.

“We are very impressed with your generation and how connected you seem to be to Jesus Christ,” he said. “... So when we think about missionary service, think about being a disciple of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Stevenson shared a video clip of his remarks Tuesday, March 11.

In a March 13 social media post, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman shared her experience poring over the “deep roots” of the Young Women program.

“As I read through those pages, I was introduced to some of the greatest women in our history,” she said. “Women who were called to teach and encourage, to lift and strengthen, to inspire and to fight the good fight.”

President Freeman continued by saying that, in her moments of “shrinking and doubt,” she turns to the example of these women and that of the women who have been called to serve now.

“Your names will be added to the list of those who have gone before. The mighty women. It is a privilege to serve with each of you,” she said.

Accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Gong, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the power of scripture study in a March 12 social media post, offering listeners an apostolic promise that as they come to listen and hear the voice of the Lord in His scriptures, they’ll “be prepared and won’t need to fear.”

Referencing the word of the Lord in Doctrine and Covenants 38:39, Elder Gong said those who come to the Lord can be the “richest of all people.”

He continued, “We can be the richest of all people, for we can have the riches of eternity.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded others in a video post March 9 that, because of God’s loving plan and the redeeming life and mission of Jesus Christ, Latter-day Saints “can — and should — be the most joyful people on earth.”

He explained that while connecting to Christ’s suffering can relieve one’s soul, the Savior’s “defeat of death” is an invitation to receive His “gift of peace, light and joy — to revel in it, to wonder at it and to rejoice in it.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter invited others in a March 7 social media post to watch the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction, where she joined Elder Anderson, Elder Kearon, Sister Yee and other Church leaders in testifying of the temple and the Savior.

She said, “When I think of the temple, I’m always drawn to the Savior and the veil of the temple, for which He is a symbol.”

“Before you leave, can I share my testimony with you?,” Sister Wright recalled a young boy asking her while on assignment in South America with her husband.

Sister Wright shared in a social media post March 10 that what followed this young boy’s question was a heartwarming and sincere testimony of the restored gospel.

She continued by saying: “My dear friends, as we ponder ways in which we can love, share and invite, we need to look no further than to our children to show us the way.”

“Making goals to do better and be better is an important part of a youth’s development,” said Young Men General President Steven J. Lund in a video posted March 10, where he sat accompanied by his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson .

The three proceeded to explain how parents and youth can work together to set goals using the guidebook “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices.”

In a social media post March 10, Sister Browning shared her love for the hymn “Called To Serve.”

While it is often seen as a missionary anthem, she said, “it’s also found in the Children’s Songbook because children have such a great capacity to serve” and stand as a witness of Jesus Christ.

Sister Tamara W. Runia posted March 10, testifying of the care and compassion Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ have for each person.

“Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ care about us. They care about you. And They are aware of what you’re going through,” she said.