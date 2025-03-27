President Camille N. Johnson to speak at Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults in May

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, speaks during the filming in the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, of a worldwide Relief Society devotional broadcast March 17, 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites young adults ages 18 to 35 to attend a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults broadcast, available on Sunday, May 4, in the Americas and May 11 in other areas.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson will be the featured speaker and share a message specific to young adults, explained a March 27 notice about the event on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Young adults — married or single — and high school seniors or equivalent are encouraged to view the broadcast with friends at locally scheduled events and later discuss how to live what they learned during the devotional.

Broadcast availability

The devotional will be available live on the Church’s YouTube channel and live and on demand for two weeks at broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Study it later in Gospel Library.

The streaming schedule, available languages and closed captioning information for the hard of hearing will be available in the broadcast schedule .

In North and South America, look for a local event to gather and view the live broadcast on Sunday, May 4, at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time (not available live in Italian, Russian or German).

Outside the Americas, look for local opportunities to view the rebroadcast on Sunday, May 11, in the afternoon and evening.

The notice from the Church said young adults can post about it on social media using the hashtags #WWdevo, #JesusChrist or #CamilleNJohnson.

Previous worldwide young adult devotionals

In a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults on Feb. 2, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said heavenly answers are worth the wait.

“You may not see it until much later, but you will look back and know that the Lord never abandoned you, even when He let you make a lot of decisions for yourself,” he said. “Following in His path, following in His way, you will see that the dots do connect.”

On Nov. 3, 2024, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles counseled young adults about technology during a worldwide devotional that was broadcast from the BYU–Idaho campus, building directly on his May 2009 address “Things as They Really Are.”

He spoke on the potential impacts of artificial intelligence, the significance of moral agency and the importance of righteous work.

“The warning voice I raised in 2009 was earnest, emphatic and urgent, because the technology perils and possibilities we were discussing were just emerging,” Elder Bednar said. “That was then. The warning voice I raise today is more earnest, more emphatic and even more urgent, because the technology perils and possibilities we are discussing are everywhere, all the time. This is now.”

Elder Carlos A. Godoy of the Presidency of the Seventy spoke during a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults on May 5, 2024, about how he sees that the guiding and protecting hand of a loving Heavenly Father was present throughout his life.

“I could not see it in those days. But I can see it now, looking back,” Elder Godoy said.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed the concerns of young adults around the world on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, by teaching about the Savior and His Atonement. That Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults originated from Mexico City, Mexico.

Elder Soares said individuals don’t need to be perfect or free of worry to feel God’s perfect love.

“The space between His arms has been consecrated through His loving, atoning sacrifice as a place for us,” he said. “What a marvelous way to find peace in this very distressing world.”