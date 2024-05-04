Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Mônica Godoy, will speak to young adults in a devotional on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. MDT.

This event will be shared through broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church satellite system, BYUtv, Gospel Stream and the Church’s YouTube channel. It will also be available shortly after the devotional on Gospel Library.

Viewers in North and South America can tune in for a live broadcast in the following 21 languages: American Sign Language, Cambodian, Chuukese, English, French, Guarani, Hmong, Japanese, Kekchi, Korean, Mongolian, Navajo, Persian, Portuguese, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Tongan, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

Closed-captioning will be available in the English, Spanish and Portuguese broadcasts.

The following Sunday, May 12, at midnight MDT, the devotional can also be viewed on demand in 40 more languages: Albanian, Amharic, Armenian, Bislama, Bulgarian, Chinese-Simplified, Chinese-Traditional, Cebuano, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Fijian, Finnish, German, Greek, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Kinyarwanda, Kiribati, Lingala, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malagasy, Malay, Marshallese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Tshiluba, Swedish and Urdu.

Additional closed-captioning information and satellite broadcast times can be found on the broadcast schedule.

Previous Worldwide Devotionals for Young Adults

On Feb. 18, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, testified of the Savior’s healing and redemptive power. They responded to five topics that many young adults are concerned about: strengthening testimony, enduring trials, following God’s plan, preparing to enter and worship in the temple, and focusing their lives on Jesus Christ.

This event, held in Mexico City, Mexico, marked the first time an entire Church event produced for a global audience was broadcast in a non-English language. Remarks, prayers and music were all shared in Spanish, with live translation broadcast in almost 20 languages.

On Nov. 19, 2023, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, addressed five key concerns for young adults in the Church: facing life and faith challenges, love and belonging, life planning and life balance, standing for truth, and receiving personal revelation and prophetic guidance.

The Apostle shared that for young adults, who “share similar longings, aspirations and concerns” around the globe, the answer to every faith challenge is the gospel of Jesus Christ. This devotional was recorded in the Marriott Center on BYU’s campus in Provo, Utah.

On May 21, 2023, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, encouraged young adults to “combine and apply both law and love” at a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults.

The devotional, originating from the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City, offered loving counsel for young adults regarding marriage and dating. It also included counsel about how to stand fast with love while proclaiming truth.