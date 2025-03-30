Efforts to share the gospel ‘will be remembered by those you love and teach,’ says President Eyring

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks in a March 30, 2025, video about the powerful effect of sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with loved ones, even when the effect isn’t always visible.

Despite their best efforts, those who teach the doctrine of Jesus Christ to loved ones may wonder if they’re adequate enough to do so. “Doubts may creep into your mind,” said President Henry B. Eyring. “You might question whether you know the Savior’s doctrine well enough to teach it effectively.”

The impact of teaching His doctrine may not always be apparent, either. “If you already made attempts to teach it, you may wonder why the positive effects aren’t more visible.”

President Eyring encouraged such believers: “Don’t give in to those doubts. Turn to God for help.”

In a March 30 video titled “The Word of God’s Powerful Effect on the Mind,” published on the Church’s YouTube channel, the second counselor in the First Presidency invited listeners to trust God as they share the Savior’s gospel with loved ones.

“All of us have family members we love who are being tempted and tried by the seemingly constant forces of Satan, the destroyer, who would make all of God’s children miserable,” said President Eyring.

This can lead to sleepless nights and worry for loved ones. “We have tried to surround the people who are at risk with every force for good. We have pled in prayer for them, we have loved them, we have set the best example we could.”

He quoted the Book of Mormon prophet Alma, who explained the positive effect of the word of God on those he preached to.

“And now, as the preaching of the word had a great tendency to lead the people to do that which was just — yea, it had had more powerful effect upon the minds of the people than the sword, or anything else, which had happened unto them” (Alma 31:5).

Those who teach the doctrine of Jesus Christ to loved ones can find hope in the scriptural record of families, said President Eyring.

“We read of those who turned away from what they were taught or who were wrestling with God for forgiveness,” like Enos, Alma the Younger and the sons of Mosiah from the Book of Mormon.

When Enos went hunting in a forest in Enos 1, for instance, “the words which I had often heard my father speak concerning eternal life, and the joy of the saints, sunk deep into my heart” (verse 3). His father’s words encouraged Enos to repent, and he recounts, “I kneeled down before my Maker, and I cried unto him in mighty prayer and supplication for mine own soul” (verse 4).

The sons of Mosiah embrace Alma the Younger after he wakes, in a depiction from the Book of Mormon Videos series. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alma the Younger was “harrowed up by the memory of my many sins” in Alma 36, but he writes, “I remembered also to have heard my father prophesy unto the people concerning the coming of one Jesus Christ, a Son of God, to atone for the sins of the world” (verse 17). He continues: “As my mind caught hold upon this thought, I cried within my heart: O Jesus, thou Son of God, have mercy on me” (verse 18).

And the sons of Mosiah, similarly called to repentance, became “instruments in the hands of God in bringing many to the knowledge of the truth” (Mosiah 27:35-36).

“In their moments of crisis, they remembered the words of their parents — words of the doctrine of Jesus Christ,” said President Eyring. “Remembering saved them. Your teaching of that sacred doctrine will be remembered by those you love and teach.”