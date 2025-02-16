President Oaks invites learning, teaching the Savior’s Resurrection in year’s first Easter message

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks in a new video about the Savior's Resurrection and the need to have Christ-centered traditions at Easter.

In a video published Sunday, Feb. 16, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency taught about the blessings that can come from a more focused and prolonged commemoration each year of the Savior’s Resurrection.

“Let us prepare for an Easter celebration of the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ, culminating in His Resurrection — the most glorious event in history,” President Oaks said in the video.

In encouraging individuals of any Christian faith to solidify their Easter observance, President Oaks talked about the traditional Easter greetings shared by individuals in some cultures around the world.

Known to some as the Paschal greeting, the tradition involves one individual saying to another, “Christ is risen,” and the other replying, “Indeed, He is risen” or “He is risen indeed.”

Some tie this greeting back to Luke 24:34 when the Apostles spoke with each other about their post-Resurrection observations and said, “The Lord is risen indeed.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks in a new video about the Savior's Resurrection and the future resurrection of all of God's children. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Oaks said that teaching the “profound meaning of the universal resurrection” should be an integral part of commemorating Easter. He said Amulek and others in the Book of Mormon recorded important teachings about the resurrection of the dead.

“The resurrection means that all who have ever lived will be resurrected. And the resurrection is literal,” he said.

In Alma 11:42 when Amulek is speaking with Zeezrom, he says, “Now, there is a death which is called a temporal death; and the death of Christ shall loose the bands of this temporal death, that all shall be raised from this temporal death.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Savior’s Resurrection and His sacrifice to pay the price for each individual’s sins are both part of the Easter celebration, President Oaks explained.

“Redemption through Jesus Christ is the central message of the prophets of all ages,” he said. “The books of the New Testament teach that our Savior’s suffering and His bloodshed atones for our sins and that His Resurrection assures that all who have ever lived on this earth will also be resurrected. Then we will all live forever with a glorified body of flesh and bones.”

This great gift to the world, President Oaks teaches, “is made possible by the great plan and the boundless love of God the Father and our Savior Jesus Christ.”

In this picture from the Bible Videos, the resurrected Jesus Christ appears to Mary Magdalene. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

#GreaterLove at Easter

As it has done in the past, the Church has given a theme to this year’s Easter messaging. The 2025 theme of “Greater Love” will be emphasized on social media with the hashtag #GreaterLove. This theme originates from the Savior’s teaching in John 15:13 where he said, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

The Sunday morning video from President Oaks is expected to be part of a series of messages leading up to Easter Sunday on April 20.

A news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org shared a list of additional ways the Church will commemorate Easter and the “Greater Love” theme in 2025.

On Easter Sunday, everyone is invited to attend a special sacrament meeting and worship the Savior of the world and celebrate His gift of universal resurrection.

A Holy Week study guide will be published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org to help people learn more about the Savior’s love.

On Easter Sunday, a special episode of “Music and the Spoken Word” will air, focused on the theme of “Greater Love.”

Between now and Easter Sunday, Latter-day Saints around the world will celebrate Christ’s Resurrection through concerts and other events with friends of other faiths.

Church leaders will encourage gospel study during Holy Week and will share messages about the Resurrection.

Easter music and video playlists will be provided on the Church’s YouTube channel (general Easter video playlist and Bible Videos playlist), Strive to Be and Gospel Stream channels.

In 2024, many members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles published videos in the days leading up to Easter. These videos included their testimonies of the Savior Jesus Christ and teachings about His life, His Atonement and His Resurrection.

In 2023, President Russell M. Nelson invited individuals to forgive one another and shared his own experience of seeking forgiveness. His video message was published following the conclusion of that year’s April general conference, which ended on Palm Sunday.