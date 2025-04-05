Read about 13 new stake presidencies around the globe — from Florida to France

ANNANDALE VIRGINIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Vit Wlodzimierz Miska Jr., 48, Total Living Construction Inc. president; succeeding John Taylor McConkie; wife, Leigh Taylor Mallon Miska. Counselors — Gary Ryan Marlowe, 49, American Airlines pilot; wife, Jody Jewel Merrill Marlowe. Eric Paul DeLange, 56, IT Cadre director of delivery; wife, Stacy Agren DeLange.
BOZEMAN MONTANA STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — David William Johnston, 54, Impact Drafting & Design Inc. CEO and draftsman and Pukana la Properties LLC owner; succeeding Lamont Frederick Kotter; wife, Lalena Annette Gardner Johnston. Counselors — Jess Aaron Melin, 52, BrightNight Power executive vice president; wife, Kelli Riggs Melin. John Andrew Anderson, 41, self-employed optometrist; wife, Heidi Lea Radford Anderson.
DOWNEY CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Abraham Tonatiuh Lopez Zuniga, 47, California Department of Food and Agriculture agriculture specialist supervisor; succeeding Dean Nelson Michael; wife, Paola Cristal Ramirez Lopez. Counselors — Elvin Humberto Galindo Sanchez, 61, City of Los Angeles chief transportation investigator; wife, Rosa Alicia Alamillo Galindo. Robert Keith Henrich, 30, Pediatric Care Services Inc. manager; wife, Naomi Muñoz Henrich.
FRESNO CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Logan Kimball Lawrence, 48, Jumpstuff owner and president; succeeding Jerrel Lee Tucker; wife, Jamie Lynn Henry Lawrence. Counselors — Richard Merlin Anderson, 41, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints religious educator; wife, Amy Nicole Bunker Anderson. Carlos Kevin Cabrera, 51, Bayer portfolio manager; wife, Melyssa Eccles Cabrera.
IRVING TEXAS STAKE: (March 9, 2025) President — Bret Admiral Dewey, 61, Builders FirstSource vice president; succeeding Jason Allen Parr; wife, Loralin Chapman Dewey. Counselors — Jesse Rich Cannon, 46, Lockheed Martin mechanical engineer; wife, Deborah Lou Henderson Cannon. Efrain Casanova, 50, Raul Electric partner; wife, Grissel Rosales Medina Casanova.
LYON FRANCE STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Léhi Eric Marc Langer, 40, Université Jean Monnet lecturer-researcher; succeeding Laurent Andre Francois Jubault; wife, Noémie Lydie Danielle Evelyne Titahina Cosentino Langer. Counselors — Paul Charles Antoine Obrecht, 36, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints translator and interpreter; wife, Angelina Gaëlle Bayart Obrecht. Geoffrey Affoue, 44, Cabinet MBA Vichy accounting expert; wife, Nelly Suzy Beaulieu Affoue.
NAPLES FLORIDA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Nathan Cannon Dewsnup, 46, endodontist; succeeding Joseph Leon Lindsay; wife, Andrea Shipp Dewsnup. Counselors — Randy Dwayne Bell, 49, Arthrex clinical specialist; wife, Suzanne Elizabeth Chudleigh Bell. Marco Antonio Merino Molina, 45, Florida Blue — Blue Cross & Blue Shield sales lead; wife, Stephania Paola Ramos Ronquillo Merino.
OREGON CITY STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Alex Brady Poe, 45, KBF CPAs tax director; succeeding Matthew Jeremy Leptich; wife, Jessica Lyn Rognon Poe. Counselors — Jonathan James Lopez, 55, Graphic Products production warehouse manager; wife, Debra Lyn Westover Lopez. Leasel Wayne Evans, 51, Sundstrom Clinical Services psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner; wife, Adrienne Evans.
OREM UTAH STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2025) President — Ladd Arthur Laulusa, 38, Capsoft partner and TidalSwing CEO; succeeding Cameron Michael Vaughn; wife, Marissa Elise Petersen Laulusa. Counselors — Shon David Hopkin, 51, Brigham Young University professor and department chair; wife, Jennifer Lyn LeCheminant Hopkin. Jared Kevin Pearson, 43, anesthesiologist; wife, Shersti Nicole Montague Pearson.
PARAÑAQUE PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Belmin Espineli Misalucha, 58, Philippines Airlines flight purser; succeeding Franco Dellosa Advincula; wife, Lucena Incognito Robles Misalucha. Counselors — Paul Jeremiah Cruz Go, 38, WTW software engineer; wife, Venice Rios Gilig Puerto Go. Paolo Martin Navarro Macariola, 36, coordinator; wife, Mares Leona Amor Zulueta Macariola.
PROVO UTAH YSA 8TH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Bryan George Hunt, 53, Nu Skin International Inc. vice president of treasury and investor relations; succeeding Eric Layne Perry; wife, Karen Diane Lindsey Hunt. Counselors — Brian Kent Lewis, 58, Avantor vice president and general manager; wife, Lori Anne Tolley Lewis. Robert Travis Lee, 54, Gartner Inc. vice president of emerging tech and trends cybersecurity; wife, Samantha Lea Carlson Lee.
PUEBLA MÉXICO ARBOLEDAS STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Edgar Moreno Carrillo, 36, PiSA Farmacéutica sales executive; succeeding José Cirino Campos Lopez; wife, Yamilhet Santiago de Moreno. Counselors — Gilberto Chávez Hernández, 47, INEGI statistical and geographical information analyst; wife, Alejandra de Chávez López. Carlos Galindo Jimenez, 42, Alquimara organizational development specialist; wife, Miriam Joana de Galindo Aragon.
SYRACUSE UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Richard Kent Franklin, 58, VFC Group director of engineering services; succeeding Larry Scott Nussbaum; wife, Wendy Barnes Franklin. Counselors — Jorge Antonio Guillen Barrios, 50, regional operations manager for the Church; wife, Yadira Isabel Quintana Guillen. Ryan David Healey, 47, Origami Risk director of product management; wife, Kristen Darlene Buckmiller Healey.