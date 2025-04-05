Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Callings

Read about 13 new stake presidencies around the globe — from Florida to France

Notices of reorganized stakes from across the world

Church members and visitors gathering at a new solar-powered meetinghouse in Papua New Guinea.
Church members and visitors gather at a new solar-powered meetinghouse in Papua New Guinea on January 22, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton

ANNANDALE VIRGINIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Vit Wlodzimierz Miska Jr., 48, Total Living Construction Inc. president; succeeding John Taylor McConkie; wife, Leigh Taylor Mallon Miska. Counselors — Gary Ryan Marlowe, 49, American Airlines pilot; wife, Jody Jewel Merrill Marlowe. Eric Paul DeLange, 56, IT Cadre director of delivery; wife, Stacy Agren DeLange.

BOZEMAN MONTANA STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — David William Johnston, 54, Impact Drafting & Design Inc. CEO and draftsman and Pukana la Properties LLC owner; succeeding Lamont Frederick Kotter; wife, Lalena Annette Gardner Johnston. Counselors — Jess Aaron Melin, 52, BrightNight Power executive vice president; wife, Kelli Riggs Melin. John Andrew Anderson, 41, self-employed optometrist; wife, Heidi Lea Radford Anderson.

DOWNEY CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Abraham Tonatiuh Lopez Zuniga, 47, California Department of Food and Agriculture agriculture specialist supervisor; succeeding Dean Nelson Michael; wife, Paola Cristal Ramirez Lopez. Counselors — Elvin Humberto Galindo Sanchez, 61, City of Los Angeles chief transportation investigator; wife, Rosa Alicia Alamillo Galindo. Robert Keith Henrich, 30, Pediatric Care Services Inc. manager; wife, Naomi Muñoz Henrich.

FRESNO CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Logan Kimball Lawrence, 48, Jumpstuff owner and president; succeeding Jerrel Lee Tucker; wife, Jamie Lynn Henry Lawrence. Counselors — Richard Merlin Anderson, 41, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints religious educator; wife, Amy Nicole Bunker Anderson. Carlos Kevin Cabrera, 51, Bayer portfolio manager; wife, Melyssa Eccles Cabrera.

IRVING TEXAS STAKE: (March 9, 2025) President — Bret Admiral Dewey, 61, Builders FirstSource vice president; succeeding Jason Allen Parr; wife, Loralin Chapman Dewey. Counselors — Jesse Rich Cannon, 46, Lockheed Martin mechanical engineer; wife, Deborah Lou Henderson Cannon. Efrain Casanova, 50, Raul Electric partner; wife, Grissel Rosales Medina Casanova.

LYON FRANCE STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Léhi Eric Marc Langer, 40, Université Jean Monnet lecturer-researcher; succeeding Laurent Andre Francois Jubault; wife, Noémie Lydie Danielle Evelyne Titahina Cosentino Langer. Counselors — Paul Charles Antoine Obrecht, 36, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints translator and interpreter; wife, Angelina Gaëlle Bayart Obrecht. Geoffrey Affoue, 44, Cabinet MBA Vichy accounting expert; wife, Nelly Suzy Beaulieu Affoue.

NAPLES FLORIDA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Nathan Cannon Dewsnup, 46, endodontist; succeeding Joseph Leon Lindsay; wife, Andrea Shipp Dewsnup. Counselors — Randy Dwayne Bell, 49, Arthrex clinical specialist; wife, Suzanne Elizabeth Chudleigh Bell. Marco Antonio Merino Molina, 45, Florida Blue — Blue Cross & Blue Shield sales lead; wife, Stephania Paola Ramos Ronquillo Merino.

OREGON CITY STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Alex Brady Poe, 45, KBF CPAs tax director; succeeding Matthew Jeremy Leptich; wife, Jessica Lyn Rognon Poe. Counselors — Jonathan James Lopez, 55, Graphic Products production warehouse manager; wife, Debra Lyn Westover Lopez. Leasel Wayne Evans, 51, Sundstrom Clinical Services psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner; wife, Adrienne Evans.

OREM UTAH STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2025) President — Ladd Arthur Laulusa, 38, Capsoft partner and TidalSwing CEO; succeeding Cameron Michael Vaughn; wife, Marissa Elise Petersen Laulusa. Counselors — Shon David Hopkin, 51, Brigham Young University professor and department chair; wife, Jennifer Lyn LeCheminant Hopkin. Jared Kevin Pearson, 43, anesthesiologist; wife, Shersti Nicole Montague Pearson.

PARAÑAQUE PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Belmin Espineli Misalucha, 58, Philippines Airlines flight purser; succeeding Franco Dellosa Advincula; wife, Lucena Incognito Robles Misalucha. Counselors — Paul Jeremiah Cruz Go, 38, WTW software engineer; wife, Venice Rios Gilig Puerto Go. Paolo Martin Navarro Macariola, 36, coordinator; wife, Mares Leona Amor Zulueta Macariola.

PROVO UTAH YSA 8TH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Bryan George Hunt, 53, Nu Skin International Inc. vice president of treasury and investor relations; succeeding Eric Layne Perry; wife, Karen Diane Lindsey Hunt. Counselors — Brian Kent Lewis, 58, Avantor vice president and general manager; wife, Lori Anne Tolley Lewis. Robert Travis Lee, 54, Gartner Inc. vice president of emerging tech and trends cybersecurity; wife, Samantha Lea Carlson Lee.

PUEBLA MÉXICO ARBOLEDAS STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Edgar Moreno Carrillo, 36, PiSA Farmacéutica sales executive; succeeding José Cirino Campos Lopez; wife, Yamilhet Santiago de Moreno. Counselors — Gilberto Chávez Hernández, 47, INEGI statistical and geographical information analyst; wife, Alejandra de Chávez López. Carlos Galindo Jimenez, 42, Alquimara organizational development specialist; wife, Miriam Joana de Galindo Aragon.

SYRACUSE UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Richard Kent Franklin, 58, VFC Group director of engineering services; succeeding Larry Scott Nussbaum; wife, Wendy Barnes Franklin. Counselors — Jorge Antonio Guillen Barrios, 50, regional operations manager for the Church; wife, Yadira Isabel Quintana Guillen. Ryan David Healey, 47, Origami Risk director of product management; wife, Kristen Darlene Buckmiller Healey.

Related Story
Read about other recently called temple, mission, stake and other leaders
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed