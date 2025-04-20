President Nelson reaffirms his testimony of the Savior’s Resurrection in Easter morning video

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints poses in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

During the course of his 41 years of service as an Apostle and as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson has shared his testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ in more than 130 countries.

His testimony has been shared in newspapers, books, magazines, television broadcasts, recorded videos, social media posts, audio recordings, arenas, stadiums, homes, churches, ski hills, streets, airplanes and anywhere else he could. His audiences have been as small as one and as large as millions.

Regardless of how it was shared and who it was shared with, the message has remained the same: Jesus is the Christ.

On Easter Sunday, April 20, President Nelson again shared his testimony with the world on Resurrection Sunday. Through a video montage that included his message from general conferences in 1984, 1987, 1995, 2008, 2021 and 2023, President Nelson again showed His love for the Savior and his certainty of the Lord’s Resurrection.

“As a newly called Apostle, I felt the importance of sharing my witness of Jesus Christ’s literal Resurrection. Now, 41 years later, the urgency I feel is even greater,” President Nelson wrote in a post accompanying the video on his social media channels.

“On this Easter Sunday, I express my gratitude, reverence, and awe for the Savior’s Resurrection. This was the crowning culmination of His Atonement and the source of the greatest joy any of us will ever know.

“It is my prayer that today, we can all feel the greater love that comes from knowing that Jesus Christ lives and has made eternal life possible for all who will follow Him.”

Testimonies of the Savior

“I declare my witness that Jesus Christ is indeed risen,” he said in general conference on Easter Sunday in April 2021.

Two years later, in the April 2023 general conference, President Nelson said of Easter: “It is the most important religious observation for followers of Jesus Christ. The main reason we celebrate Christmas is because of Easter.”

“Our Heavenly Father declared, ‘This is my work and my glory — to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man,’” President Nelson said in the April 2008 general conference.

“Thanks to the Atonement of Jesus Christ, our bodies, corruptible in mortality, will become incorruptible. Our physical frames, now subject to disease, death and decay, will acquire immortal glory,” he taught in the October 1995 general conference. This conference address was given only six months after he was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In the April 1987 general conference, then-Elder Nelson spoke of “Life after Life” and testified, “I know that God lives and that Jesus the Christ is His Son. He is ‘the resurrection, and the life’ (John 11:25). He lives. He is my Master. I am His servant. With all my heart, I love Him, and I testify of Him.”

His closing testimony in the Resurrection Sunday video shows President Nelson in his first general conference message as an Apostle in April 1984 echoing the words of the Prophet Joseph Smith: “The fundamental principles of our religion are the testimony of the Apostles and Prophets, concerning Jesus Christ, that He died, was buried, and rose again the third day, and ascended into heaven; and all other things which pertain to our religion are only appendages to it.”

President Nelson’s Easter message comes two weeks after his most recent general conference message to the world. On Sunday, April 6, he invited individuals to live with more charity and virtue in order to have more confidence before God.