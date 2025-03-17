The resurrected Jesus Christ appears to Mary Magdalene at the tomb in this picture from the Bible Videos.

As Easter approaches, members of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have shared messages on social media about the Savior’s Atonement and Resurrection.

Read about their posts here.

President Russell M. Nelson: The Resurrection is ‘the ultimate expression of love’

In his March 16 social media post, Church President Russell M. Nelson invited individuals to remember that Jesus Christ’s Atonement includes His suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane and His death on the cross at Calvary — but both of these “great sacrifices” would be incomplete without the “crowning of His glorious Resurrection.”

It was at the Garden Tomb, President Nelson’s post continues, that Jesus Christ’s atoning work was fully realized and His victory over sin and death became truly complete.

“When we talk of the greater love of Jesus Christ for each of us, I testify that Jesus Christ’s Resurrection is the ultimate expression of that love,” President Nelson wrote.

President Dallin H. Oaks: Evidence of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, listed scriptural evidence of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection found throughout the New Testament. These include:

The Savior’s appearance at the empty tomb to Mary Magdalene, who was the first person to witness the resurrected Lord (John 20:11-18).

Cleopas and another disciple walking with the resurrected Christ on the road to Emmaus and later dining with Him (Luke 24:13-35).

Christ appearing to 10 of the apostles after His resurrection, showing them His hands and feet (Luke 24:39) and eating fish and honeycomb (Luke 24:42-43).

The apostle Thomas feeling the wounds in the Savior’s hands, feet and side (John 20:27).

Over 500 people simultaneously seeing the risen Lord in Galilee (1 Corinthians 15:6).

Paul’s witness that he personally saw the resurrected Savior (1 Corinthians 15:8) and his teachings about the living Christ, such as those found in 1 Corinthians 15:20 (“But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept”) and 1 Corinthians 15:22 (“For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive”).

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints affirms that Jesus Christ came forth out of the grave and lives today as a resurrected being,” President Oaks wrote in his March 16 post.

He also wrote that, because of the Savior’s Atonement and Resurrection, all who have ever lived will also be resurrected and live forever.

“The universal resurrection is certain, and it is literal,” President Oaks wrote. “The Resurrection of Jesus Christ is truly the most glorious event in history.”

President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Every one of Heavenly Father’s children will rise again'

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared in his March 9 social media post a painting by Kelsy and Jesse Lightweave titled “Healer.” It depicts the Savior tenderly holding a man’s face as the man looks up, clasping the Savior’s arm. Bright light encompasses them.

“Because Jesus Christ broke the bands of death, every one of Heavenly Father’s children will rise again in a perfected, resurrected body that will never die,” President Eyring wrote in his post. “This sure promise can turn the sorrow of losing a loved one into hope, filling our hearts with peace and a joyful anticipation of reunion.”