A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in São Caetano do Sul, Brazil.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Caxias do Sul Brazil Stake. The Bento Gonçalves Brazil Stake, which consists of the Bento Gonçalves, Carlos Barbosa, Cinquentenário, Farroupilha and Progresso wards, was created by Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Mauricio A. Araújo, an Area Seventy.

BENTO GONÇALVES BRAZIL STAKE: (Dec. 15, 2024) President — Rafael Bugs, 47, Útil Lar Comércio de Peças Para Fogoes merchant; wife, Monique Consulinschi Bugs. Counselors — Fernando Jardim Gomes, 47, Banco do Brasil relationship manager; wife, Jaqueline Cirino Gomes. Carlos Liomar de Freitas Gaspar, 53, Uber and 99 Pop driver; wife, Simone dos Santos Gaspar.

A new stake has been created from the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Masina and Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo stakes. The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Limete Stake, which consists of the Ndanu 2nd Branch and Kingabwa 1st, Kingabwa 2nd, Limete 1st, Limete 2nd and Ndanu 1st wards, was created by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jean Pierre A.L. Haboko, an Area Seventy.

KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO LIMETE STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Kiese Rony Luyatu, 34, DR Congo Kinshasa East Mission support supervisor; wife, Yinda Linda Yangisa. Counselors — Nzita Delphin Matundu, 50, HP Canotech Sarl managing administrator; wife, Eugenie Mukaya Ntumba. Kahambwe Johnny Mulimbi, 51, Directorate General of Customs and Excise customs warehouse manager; wife, Irene Kanyinda Kapinga.

A new stake has been created from the Malaybalay Philippines District. The Malaybalay Philippines Stake, which consists of the Malaybalay 1st, Malaybalay 2nd, Malaybalay 3rd, Maramag, Quezon Bukidnon and Valencia wards, was created by Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jose Antonio San Gabriel, an Area Seventy.

MALAYBALAY PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Pepito Abas Maguale Jr., 49, Print All Station proprietor; wife, Rosalie Delinila Ramos Maguale. Counselors — Ariel Glenn Cabanting Consad, 41, Department of Education teacher; wife, Rizza Delinila Ramos Consad. Nephi Almazar Avanceña, 37, AZOVA Health remote onboarding and training specialist; wife, Cielo Mae Parco Domagsang Avanceña.

A new stake has been created from the Buena Vista Virginia, Durham North Carolina, Greensboro North Carolina, Richmond Virginia Midlothian and Roanoke Virginia stakes. The Piedmont Virginia Stake, which consists of the Bedford, Gretna and South Boston branches and Danville, Lynchburg 1st, Lynchburg 2nd, Lynchburg 3rd and Sandy River wards, was created by Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder J. Matthew Scott, an Area Seventy.

PIEDMONT VIRGINIA STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Matthew Webb Evans, 41, Gravitt Law Group PLC attorney and partner; wife, Hailey Ann Grandy Evans. Counselors — Christopher Allan Malone, 42, Richards Group Inc. financial controller; wife, Lauren Ashley Dueno Malone. Darrell Leolani Manning, 49, Centra Health senior director; wife, Natasha Anne Hoy Manning.

A new stake has been created from the Bozeman Montana, Butte Montana and Helena Montana stakes. The Three Forks Montana Stake, which consists of the Ennis and White Sulphur Springs branches and Belgrade 1st, Belgrade 2nd, Gallatin, Sheridan, Three Forks, Townsend and Whitehall wards, was created by Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Christopher R. Price, an Area Seventy.

THREE FORKS MONTANA STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Lamont Frederick Kotter, 51, West Paw vice president of manufacturing; wife, Britney Louise Bland Kotter. Counselors — Aaron Lee Christensen, 47, general contractor; wife, Emily Virginia Brockbank Christensen. Gregg Allan Haycock II, 51, Plastic Design and Manufacturing operations manager; wife, Rachel Lynne Ward Haycock.

Reorganized stakes

CALI COLOMBIA CALIMA STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Antonio Gomez Gonzalez, 43, Flora Food Group Upfield global engineering manager; succeeding Fabián Reinaldo Gallego Rozo; wife, Carla Fabiola de Gomez Gomez. Counselors — Ermilson Mina Grisales, 47, vehicle mechanic; wife, Diana Pamela Mina Paz. Arsenio Jose España España, 55, Compañía Internacional de Integración S.A. projects and services technician; wife, Claudia Maritza Leal Bermudez.

CEDAR CITY UTAH YSA 1ST STAKE: (March 9, 2025) President — Kevin Bernard Callister, 46, Leavitt Group chief affiliations officer; succeeding Kyle Loren Rowley; wife, Bonnie Bennett Callister. Counselors — Jeffrey Dale Orton, 46, Southern Utah University professor of accounting and Warby & Johnson CPAs audit and assurance director; wife, April Dawn May Orton. Bryce Glenn Blood, 47, Mountain View Animal Clinic veterinarian and owner; wife, Candice Joan Smith Blood.

CHANDLER ARIZONA EAST STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Lee Roy Andersen, 46, Andersen Capital Partners principal; succeeding Jared Weston Welch; wife, Lara Rachelle Beckstead Andersen. Counselors — Tyson Harvey Cook, 51, financial planner; wife, Angelyn Christy Freestone Cook. Norece Cody Hatch, 52, Bar H Bar Enterprises Inc. president; wife, Melanie Lynn Flake Hatch.

MANAUS BRAZIL RIO AMAZONAS STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Maydson Azevedo Da Costa, 33, TM Serviços Navais administrative director; succeeding Carlos Alberto Valente Peres; wife, Celiane Loureiro Azevedo. Counselors — Antonio Francisco de Lima Mariano, 56, retired; wife, Ana Beatriz Batista dos Santos Mariano. Edirley José Costa Farias, 52, Anjos Joias Ltd. owner; wife, Rosa Maria Monteiro Pinto Farias.

MOSSORÓ BRAZIL STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2025) President — Walber Fernandes de Alencar, 42, Vix Transportes Dedicados workplace safety technician; succeeding Marcos Aurelio Lima Costa; wife, Leidilane de Oliveira Honorato Alencar. Counselors — Maicon Alves de Araújo, 37, Auvo Tecnologia Ltd. tech lead, company partner and chief technical officer; wife, Luana Grasiele Pereira Bezerra. Francisco Gilvan Alves de Oliveira, 53, Dulva Paiva Cancer Support House collector; wife, Zulienia França de Sousa.

PROVO UTAH YSA 5TH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Bryan Glen Pratt, 48, Dorsey & Whitney partner; succeeding Richard Douglas Osguthorpe; wife, Brittany Ekins Pratt. Counselors — Michael John Reese, 51, financial adviser; wife, Tara Marie Simmons Reese. Kevin Christopher Bradburn, 50, Springer Holdings Inc. president; wife, Angie Garrett Bradburn.

QUEEN CREEK ARIZONA CENTRAL STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Grant Evan Larson, 47, Sundt Construction project director; succeeding Greggory Thomas Murset; wife, Rachelle Leigh Loftus Larson. Counselors — Christopher Daniel Bryce, 51, orthopedic surgeon; wife, Suzette Yvonne Nesbit Bryce. Jacob Howard Grover, 48, CWI vice president; wife, Stacey Chapman Grover.

SANTA ROSA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — Clifford Andrew Johnson, 44, Simply Solar chief financial officer; succeeding Gary Ellis Kitchen; wife, Joy Eileen Shrum Johnson. Counselors — Eric McCoy Moessing, 50, Seven Canyons Advisors chief operating officer and The Annadel Group owner; wife, Jamison Amelia Stewart Moessing. Craig Stephen Hartman, 46, Hartman Chiropractic owner and chiropractor; wife, Amber Chae Price Hartman.

SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC STAKE: (March 9, 2025) President — Cristhian De La Cruz, 38, Karimar Crafts SRL owner and CEO; succeeding Candido Fortuna Cabrera; wife, Karina Andrea Baez Tejeda. Counselors — Junier Laureano Sierra, 28, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints accountant; wife, Yarelyn Arlette Dominguez de Laureano. Richardson Antonio Martínez Carela, 40, Transporte RLJ owner; wife, Ligia Elena Brioso Rodriguez.

SATÉLITE HONDURAS STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Elder Gamaliel Gavarrete Erazo, 39, Sergacu assistant manager; succeeding Carlos Manuel Medina Ardon; wife, Claudia Jackeline Rivera de Gavarrete. Counselors — Jose Omar Perez Alvarado, 37, Multimeros Eco administrative manager; wife, Estephany Xiomara Romero Ordoñez de Perez. Juan Pablo Godoy Diaz, 48, Lear Automotriz lead methods senior manufacturer; wife, Mayra Yesenia Amador Valladares.

SOACHA COLOMBIA STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Javier Elias Romero Otero, 40, Casa Toro account executive; succeeding Manuel Alejandro Ortiz Cadavid; wife, Melissa Paola Coba Blanco. Counselors — Francisco Javier Gómez Sánchez, 59, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints area family history manager; wife, Mary Jane Fajardo Peláez de Gómez. Wilson David Gutierrez Rios, 27, social media expert; wife, Mariana Elizabeth Martinez.

ST. GEORGE UTAH RED CLIFFS STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Ronald Lee Hill, 63, lawyer; succeeding Glenn Boyce Labrum; wife, Laurel Francel Hamilton Hill. Counselors — David Stringham Nielsen, 40, Rose Bradley Homes owner and founder; wife, McKell Jensen Nielsen. Arlen Eugene Madsen, 62, Hughes General Contractors Inc. vice president; wife, Michelle Hafen Madsen.

THAYNE WYOMING STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Cameron Lloyd Hulse, 51, orthodontist; succeeding Jeremiah Orr Daniel; wife, Kathleen Marie Alston Hulse. Counselors — Luke Dewey Brog, 48, optometrist; wife, Jennifer Allison Brog. Wayne Neil Hall, 63, health care consultant; wife, Jill Wells-Longshore Hall.