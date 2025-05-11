7 new, 27 reorganized stakes — from Provo to Portugal

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Santo André, Brazil.

The following stakes have been created or reorganized around the world.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Abuja Nigeria Wuse Stake. The Abuja Nigeria Karu Stake, which consists of the Aso, GRA and Orozo branches and the Jikwoyi, Karu, Masaka, New Nyanya and Nyanya wards, was created by Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Daniel A. Abeo, an Area Seventy.

ABUJA NIGERIA KARU STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2025) President — Celestine Ikechukwu Ibe, 49, Red Salamander Security Operations Nigeria Ltd. CEO and CNFA USAID Feed-the-Future Ag-invest Activity safety and security manager; wife, Obianuju Peace Dike Ibe. Counselors — Matthew Ode Ukwenya, 31, Solvo Global accounting clerk and Springboard advisor; wife, Priscilla Nguseer Msua Ukwenya. Nelson Osogwu Silas, 51, Saint Silas Ventures manager; wife, Francisca Silas.

A new stake has been created from the Sandpoint Idaho Stake. The Bonners Ferry Idaho Stake, which consists of the Troy Branch and the Bonners Ferry 1st, Bonners Ferry 2nd, Libby, Moyie Springs and Sunnyside wards, was created by Elder David L. Buckner, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Siegfried A. Naumann, an Area Seventy.

BONNERS FERRY IDAHO STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Daniel Taylor Cannon Williams, 37, Northwest CHC family medicine physician; wife, Brooke Bagley Williams. Counselors — Trevor Donald Kempton, 49, North Idaho Family Dentistry dental lab tech; wife, Diana Lucille Halford Kempton. Munro LeRoy Murdock, 47, North Haven Campground owner and manager and eXp Realty real estate broker; wife, Rachel Elizabeth Uda Murdock.

A new stake has been created from the Kingsport Tennessee Stake. The Johnson City Tennessee Stake, which consists of the Kingsport YSA and Marion branches and the Abingdon, Bristol, Gray, Johnson City and Watauga wards, was created by Elder David L. Buckner, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder John D. Amos, an Area Seventy.

JOHNSON CITY TENNESSEE STAKE: (March 9, 2025) President — James Day Boone, 43, East Tennessee State University associate professor and director of clinical education of the physical therapy program; wife, Abigail LaDean Hill Boone. Counselors — Ryan Andrew Hackett, 46, Ballad Health staff physician; wife, Michelle Johnson Hackett. Ryan Alan Youngblood, 50, East Tennessee State University assistant professor; wife, Diana Michelle Miller Youngblood.

A new stake has been created from the Provo Utah Edgemont North, Provo Utah Edgemont South and Provo Utah Edgemont stakes. The Provo Utah Edgemont East Stake, which consists of the Quail Ridge Branch (Care Center) and the Edgemont 4th, Edgemont 6th, Edgemont 9th, Edgemont 10th, Edgemont 11th and Edgemont 14th wards, was created by Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jed J Hancock, an Area Seventy.

PROVO UTAH EDGEMONT EAST STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Mark Alden Callister, 63, Brigham Young University School of Communications director; wife, Colette Williams Callister. Counselors — Jeffrey Charles Broberg, 55, physician; wife, Christina Welch Broberg. Christopher Andrew White, 49, Maglebys Fresh owner; wife, Amber Ellice Selk White.

A new stake has been created from the Hilo Hawaii Stake. The Puna Hawaii Stake, which consists of the Ka’u, Kea’au, Pahoa, Waikahe 1st and Waikahe 2nd wards, was created by Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Dow R. Wilson, an Area Seventy.

PUNA HAWAII STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Ammon Leo Ohai Bernard Kau, 44, Malama Dental 4 Kids LLC pediatric dentist; wife, Ruth Halualani Ahuna Kau. Counselors — Skylane Kaleookalani Ishibashi, 56, Department of Education, Keaau High School behavioral health specialist; wife, Joette Maletina Fia Kanahele Ishibashi. Alexander Richard Haaheonakupuna Sakaguchi, 46, Atlassian Corporation head of solutions marketing; wife, Pi Chu Yeh Sakaguchi.

A new stake has been created from the Lisbon Portugal and Oeiras Portugal stakes. The Santarém Portugal Stake, which consists of the Abrantes, Tomar and Vila Franca de Xira branches and the Alverca, Bom Sucesso, Carregado, Santarém and Torres Vedras wards, was created by Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Miguel Ribeiro, an Area Seventy.

SANTARÉM PORTUGAL STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Edson Douglas Silva Alves, 43, Genesis Digital Solutions scrum master; wife, Erika Monteiro Alves. Counselors — Luiz Gustavo da Silva, 43, Corpo de Bombeiros de Alverca Portugal firefighter; wife, Flávia Resende Cançado da Silva. Leonardo Guiné Luciano, 38, Colt Technologies project management; wife, Bruna Vanessa Marques Hilário Luciano.

A new stake has been created from the Monrovia Liberia and Paynesville Liberia stakes. The Thinker Village Liberia Stake, which consists of the Boys Town, Duport Road, Gbengbar Town, Outland, SKD Boulevard, Thinker Village and Voker Mission wards, was created by Elder Isaac K. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kofi G. Sosu, an Area Seventy.

THINKER VILLAGE LIBERIA STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Mark Nyanflu Geffie, 38, businessman; wife, Duward Ruth Corcor Geffie. Counselors — Michael S. Okai, 36, Access Bank Liberia loan officer; wife, Marvel Marie Davies Okai. Ben Kumbly Wilson, 61, Ahead Inc. executive director and University/College Admission Prep international agent and IT consultant; wife, Priscilla Seiley Toquie Wilson.

Reorganized stakes

A CORUÑA SPAIN STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Esteban Benjamín González Indico, 42, self-employed distribution businessman; succeeding Juan Carlos Aguado García; wife, Jessica Eloísa López Rojas. Counselors — Florin Petrica Coroliuc, 41, businessman; wife, Gladis Aleyda Cano Usma. Yeiry Nelfri de la Rosa Rosso, 32, Wixnet Media Group CEO; wife, Sandra Karina Gonzalez Morla.

ACAYUCAN MÉXICO STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Rafael Roldan Guillen, 40, dentist; succeeding Roberto Perez Limon; wife, Ana Isabel Medina Hoyos. Counselors — Samuel Gutierrez Fidencio, 41, Proyectos Visuales Fotografias business owner; wife, Roxana Yajaira Cetino Ortega. Lamán Velázquez Hernández, 41, general maintenance contractor; wife, Mercedes Ochoa Benitez de Velázquez.

BOUNTIFUL UTAH VAL VERDA STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Lance Eldon Lewis, 50, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Middle East/Africa North area planning manager; succeeding James Brett Finklea; wife, Bobbi Jo Andrew Lewis. Counselors — Mark Andrew Hyde, 48, University of Utah assistant professor of dermatology; wife, Jamie Jensen Hyde. Burke Bryan Bess, 39, Children’s Miracle Network vice president of finance, accounting and data analytics; wife, Teresa Goodwin Bess.

CLEVELAND OHIO STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Damon Curtis Delap, 49, NASA aerospace engineer; succeeding Michael Leigh Snyder; wife, Kimberly Ann Borland Delap. Counselors — Darryl Patrick May, 53, U.S. Border Patrol agent; wife, Karen April Cluff May. Nathan Andrew Tulett, 46, Crumbl Cookies franchisee; wife, Carlee Marie Lilley Tulett.

DRAPER UTAH RIVER VIEW STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Nathan Shawn Wilkey, 49, Bayview Asset Management chief information security officer; succeeding Matthew Quinn Carr; wife, Jennifer Allen Wilkey. Counselors — Jonathan Craig Middleton, 49, Wallboard Specialties Inc. president; wife, Rachelle Mansfield Middleton. Samuel Andrew Jackson, 47, Beauty Industry Group chief people officer; wife, Carmen Davidson Jackson.

EPHRAIM UTAH STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Shaun Steven Kjar, 42, R6 Regional Council Central Utah Agri-Park director; succeeding Troy Cottle Birch; wife, Analee Wheeler Kjar. Counselors — Mark Sheldon Larson, 64, rancher; wife, Angela Keller Larson. Scott LeAndrew Bollar, 52, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion seminary teacher; wife, Sonia Lynn Harris Bollar.

EUA TONGA STAKE: (March 9, 2025) President — Sunia Kauvaka Havea, 48, farmer; succeeding Lamisi Makitoni Ma’u; wife, Salone Ma’u Havea. Counselors — Viliami Komiti Finau, 38, Government town district officer; wife, Temalisi Wendy Ma’u Finau. Sione ‘Alaipulotu Tokelau Tukia, 30, JT Constructions & Civil Works Contractor project manager; wife, Melevesi Mahe Tukia.

FARGO NORTH DAKOTA STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Jonathan Russell Gray, 48, Face & Jaw Surgery Center surgeon; succeeding Jerry Melvin Cook; wife, Heidi Mae Orme Gray. Counselors — Matthew Alexander Hedquist, 47, Auto-Owners Insurance Co. regional vice president; wife, Mary Alice Dobson Hedquist. Peter Joseph Mecham, 42, Red River Endodontics owner and endodontist; wife, Brittany Anne Strupp Mecham.

GILBERT ARIZONA GREENFIELD STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Paul Dana Cardon, 42, Bench Equity LLC principal; succeeding Jared Earl Everton; wife, Raeanna Michelle Crane Cardon. Counselors — Jonathan Mitchell Jones, 48, pediatrician; wife, Catherine Clara Alldredge Jones. John Clark Webster II, 45, Metro Fire & Security head of human resources; wife, Chantel LaNae Ellsworth Webster.

GUAYAQUIL ECUADOR EL CISNE STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Juan Monserrate Mera Martillo, 54, Autoridad Portuaria de Guayaquil dispatch assistant; succeeding David Fernando Caza Cargua; wife, Ines Enriqueta Martillo Cedeño de Mera. Counselors — Vicente Geovanni Moreno Mafla, 47, Quicornac S.A. deputy head of credit and collections; wife, Gioconda Mara Astudillo Burgos de Moreno. Manuel Oswaldo Viña Buestan, 32, Ciscr monitoring operator; wife, Tatiana Mishell Viña Pincay De.

JABOATÃO DOS GUARARAPES BRAZIL STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Rafael Pereira de Senna, 36, Drogacena businessman; succeeding Jackson Fabio Jesus Fonseca; wife, Natanna dos Santos Aquino Senna. Counselors — Eladio Isidio Gomes, 51, entrepreneur; wife, Manoela Maria Ferreira Gomes. Breno Melo Campos Pessoa da Silva, 39, Consult Konecta SPE commercial director and Konecta Consult LTDA president director; wife, Maria Carolina do Nascimento Melo Campos.

KAUAI HAWAII STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Kaui Mitsuru Kitashima, 44, Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa group sales manager; succeeding William Elliott Summerhays; wife, Abby Heiura Matuanui Kitashima. Counselors — Todd Emmanuel Young, 64, HTECC general manager and Nuhou Corp. project manager; wife, Carrie Pualani Nakaahiki Young. Spencer David Smith, 52, Wilcox Medical Center emergency physician and medical director; wife, Sonia Elizabeth Reed Smith.

LAIE HAWAII YSA 1ST STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — William Tauelangi Tu’ifua, 47, owner and HMS Construction superintendent; succeeding Kingsley Keaunui Manulele Vaiee Ah You; wife, Kristen Suzanne Woodworth Tu’ifua. Counselors — Spencer Milton Yan Loong Goo, 48, business owner; wife, Megan Lynn Rasmussen Goo. Raymond Kake Magalei, 56, Polynesian Cultural Center senior director of theater; wife, Shonna Kapua Te Ngaio Magalei.

LAS VEGAS NEVADA SPRING MOUNTAIN STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Layne Clyde Johnson, 47, Lin-Air Air Conditioning owner; succeeding Gregg Nelson Mendenhall; wife, Angela Michole Denton Johnson. Counselors — Eliseo Zuñiga Chanez, 53, Southwest Specialty Contractors project manager; wife, Sylvia Salazar Solis Zuñiga. R Ty Wilkerson, 48, R Insurance Inc. insurance broker; wife, Melanie Marie Borom Wilkerson.

LONG BEACH CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Moimoi Manukailea Jr., 34, Home Depot store manager; succeeding Michael Ray Durham; wife, Audris Saulelia Leiataua Manukailea. Counselors — Aaron Mathew Jones, 42, EXL AVP marketing and analytics; wife, Rachel Ramona Lamb Jones. Fa’afoi Afua Tuioti Jr., 52, Veterans Association pharmacy technician procurement tech; wife, Jacquelyn Niuelua Tuioti.

MILAN ITALY EAST STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Riccardo Tribaudino, 50, Tecnodal Srl managing director and owner; succeeding Marco Andrea Paolino; wife, Annalisa Dal Zotto. Counselors — Victor Rolando Reyes Benites, 40, SportItalia digital manager; wife, Melissa Di Liberto. Daniele Kenneth Stefano Nicotra, 45, Nordcom spa IT technician; wife, Valeria Arlati.

NORMAN OKLAHOMA STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — Randy Merrill Widdison, 48, ACA Group strategic sales director; succeeding Gary Dwayne Nabors; wife, Joni Ann Rasmussen Widdison. Counselors — Ben Fitzgerald Bigelow, 46, University of Oklahoma director and professor; wife, Anna Lea Turek Bigelow. Devin James Williams, 42, University of Oklahoma professor of accounting; wife, Andrea Finch Williams.

PALMER ALASKA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Richard Ray Roberts, 49, Denali Universal Services project manager; succeeding William Todd Pace; wife, Kasey Campbell Pettijohn Roberts. Counselors — Richard Kay Payne, 55, attorney; wife, Tyan Elizabeth Thomas Payne. Robert Marvin Walker, 44, Alaska Railroad Corporation logistics manager and University of Alaska Anchorage adjunct professor; wife, Rachel Kay Cook Walker.

PHOENIX ARIZONA NORTH STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — John Michael Cannon, 38, Pete King Construction vice president of operations; succeeding Terry Lee Bagley; wife, Stephanie Lee King Cannon. Counselors — David Lawrence Wood, 54, radiologist; wife, Candice Christa Park Wood. Jason Herbert Wolf, 54, Best Western International Inc. managing director of human resources; wife, Julie Kaye Morrison Wolf.

PROVO UTAH YSA 9TH STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Scott Davis Pulsipher, 54, Western Governors University president; succeeding Vaughn Lee Johnson; wife, Jennifer Nicole Persons Pulsipher. Counselors — Mark Ryan Ward, 51, Paylogics founder; wife, Anna Deborah Christensen Ward. Shaun Elliot Wilson, 53, Origin Brand Merch CEO and owner; wife, Sheena Lee Curtis Wilson.

SANTA CRUZ ZAMBALES PHILIPPINES STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Melencio Cacayuran Jandoc Jr., 40, JCA Business Support Inc. supervisor II; succeeding Elexir Decano Novera; wife, Loriebell Estella Aguilar Jandoc. Counselors — Norman Solver Abanto, 59, business owner; wife, Agnes Mesia Abanto. Bj Mikhail Berenguel Edioy, 36, Upbeat.Ventures head of purchasing; wife, Aleli Habac Marila Edioy.

SANTO ANDRÉ BRAZIL STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2025) President — Alexandre José Ramin, 51, MRCryo businessman; succeeding Denis Rodrigues Pedro; wife, Vagna Ilma de Lacerda Ramin. Counselors — Edmilson Cesar Zanini, 55, retired; wife, Silvana dos Santos Zanini. Fernando de Miranda Petente, 41, JOTA Jornalismo commercial manager; wife, Jocineide Rodrigues Muniz Petente.

SURPRISE ARIZONA WEST STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Brett Fredric Stabler, 47, Knight Transportation vice president of operations; succeeding Daniel Thomas Smith; wife, Courtney Michelle Horne Stabler. Counselors — Lon Randall Leavitt, 47, District of Arizona assistant United States attorney; wife, Teresa Dawn Applegate Leavitt. Zachary Stephen Zeigler, 39, Grand Canyon University professor and methodologist and Luke Air Force Base data scientist; wife, Rebecca Kristine Butler Zeigler.

TACOMA WASHINGTON STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Roger George White, 47, Blue Origin senior manager of program and project management and Carbide Processors owner; succeeding Patrick Gordon Garlock; wife, Veronique Elizabeth Maria Hensen White. Counselors — Gunnar Joseph Gehring, 48, Puget Paving and Construction Inc. president; wife, Laura Clemens Temple Gehring. Gary Richard Shaw, 70, retired dentist; wife, Denise Kinnersley Shaw.

TEMPE ARIZONA YSA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2025) President — Scott R Palmer, 55, business consultant and investor; succeeding Todd Sherman Nelson; wife, Heather Ann Hilmo Palmer. Counselors — Patrick Earl Sovereign, 57, P3 Capital Partners LLC founding partner and Williams Blackhurst Terhune PLLC of counsel; wife, Shellie Goodwin Sovereign. Carson Reed Wilde, 32, Edified Chiropractic chiropractor and owner.

VALLEY FORGE PENNSYLVANIA STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Michael David Walker, 47, Paradigm Oral Health executive committee and chair of surgeon education and Chester County Oral Surgery surgeon and owner; succeeding Paul Brown; wife, Deanna Louise Smith Walker. Counselors — David Nielson Behunin, 54, Behunin & Associates P.C. president; wife, Aubrey Ann Kolts Behunin. Robert Randall Ruch, 48, Downingtown Area School District teacher and coach; wife, Yolanda Anne Elzinga Ruch.

YAKIMA WASHINGTON STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Eric Spencer Fillmore, 49, Yakima Valley Endodontics Inc. owner; succeeding Karl Reed Hendricks; wife, Marci Anne Feller Fillmore. Counselors — Steven Charles Clement, 56, NW Farm Services CEO; wife, Dadra Kaye Harris Clement. Kent Rigby Copeland, 46, dentist; wife, Natalie Robbins Copeland.