Learn about these 2 new, 17 reorganized stakes — from Kirtland to Colombia

The meetinghouse of the Brookshire Ward, Salt Lake Grant Stake, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2024.

The following new stake presidencies have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Gboko Nigeria District. The Gboko Nigeria Stake, which consists of the Agirigi, Atekombo and Jingir branches and the Ahungwa, Akaajime, Mbagba, Mkar and Uwua wards, was created by Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Daniel A. Abeo, an Area Seventy.

GBOKO NIGERIA STAKE: (March 9, 2025) President — Adama Amos Iortyer, 38, business owner and civil servant; wife, Evelyn Hembafan Atsue Iortyer. Counselors — Samuel Msughter Iornder, 30, Springboard/FamilySearch data entry specialist; wife, Mwar Vivian Iornder. Aondoakaa Michael Terlumun, 54, Texas Farm and Electrical employee; wife, Dorathy Dooshima Terlumun.

A new stake has been created from the Lehi Utah Jordan River YSA Stake. The Lehi Utah North YSA Stake, which consists of the Cold Spring Ranch YSA Ward (26-35), Hardman Farms YSA 1st Ward (18-25), Hardman Farms YSA 2nd Ward (26-35), Holbrook Farms YSA Ward (26-35) and Lehi YSA 1st Ward (18-25) wards, was created by Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Loren G. Dalton, an Area Seventy.

LEHI UTAH NORTH YSA STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Craig Pihl Jensen, 48, Park City School District human resource director; wife, Stephanie Anne Iverson Jensen. Counselors — Jason Michael Needles, 47, Sterigear managing partner; wife, Heidi Lanae Openshaw Needles. Nathan Scott Ward, 49, Brigham Young University associate dean of students; wife, Natalie Dawn Clawson Ward.

Reorganized stakes

BELL VILLE ARGENTINA STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Lucas Damian Carranza, 43, Infodev S.A. sales representative; succeeding Jorge Luis Mario Ceccon; wife, Cristina Soledad Galian Carranza. Counselors — Marcos David Gomez, 38, business owner and manager; wife, Cecilia Fabiana Ruiz Gomez. Martin Osvaldo Torres, 49, podiatrist; wife, Ivana Carina Mansilla.

BUCARAMANGA COLOMBIA TERRAZAS STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2025) President — Edgar Romero Torres, 60, merchant and proprietor; succeeding Edinson Jesus Parra Hernandez; wife, Mariela Solorzano Solorzano de Romero. Counselors — Andres Fabian Campos Rincon, 36, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints educational system coordinator; wife, Laura Victoria Morales Baron. Roberto Andres Rincon Caceres, 37, Artecielos Construcciones SAS owner and general manager; wife, Leydi Carolina Torres Gonzales.

GILBERT ARIZONA GATEWAY STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — Phillip David Pennington, 52, Opendoor senior acquisition analyst; succeeding Jarad James Curtis; wife, Kierstin Rebeka Robinson Pennington. Counselors — Bryan Greg Gibbons, 50, Intel Corp. fire protection and life safety engineer; wife, Auburn Lee Sherwood Gibbons. Adam Alan Lee, 42, Advocate Home Group owner and CEO; wife, Tiffany Nicole Ross Lee.

GUATEMALA CITY VILLA HERMOSA STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Sergio Augusto Molina Cruz, 37, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints project manager; succeeding Oswaldo Antonio Estrada Perez; wife, Perlita Yanira Lucha Guerra de Molina. Counselors — Obed Bosbely Fuentes Eredia, 36, Ericsson de Guatemala technical leader; wife, Iris Yolanda Ordoñez Gonzalez. Winner Gustavo Miranda Cobos, 31, Coca-Cola FEMSA Guatemala plant pilot; wife, Melanie Stacie Gomez Roldan.

HESPERIA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Layne Terry McKee, 48, Diesel Fleet Service LLC owner; succeeding Darrel P Nickolaisen; wife, Michele Downey McKee. Counselors — Luis Enrique Espitia, 53, AmTrust Financial Services senior claims examiner; wife, Soraya Josefina Espitia. Dennis Sean Doyle, 62, D&J Doyle Inc. project manager; wife, Joan Marie Bougie Doyle.

KIRTLAND OHIO STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Michael Adam Moffitt, 51, Case Western Reserve University associate professor of biomedical engineering; succeeding Nathan Leo Johnson; wife, Cynthia Beth Fortney Moffitt. Counselors — Gordon Davies Walker Jr., 49, Lubrizol senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer; wife, Michelle Wisan Walker. Christopher John Weight, 49, Cleveland Clinic professor, urologic oncology center director and urology department vice chair; wife, Lisa Marchant Weight.

LEHI UTAH JORDAN RIVER YSA STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Kevin Christopher Field, 57, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints technical product manager 3; succeeding Jared Austin Sasser; wife, Dianna Morris Field. Counselors — Justin Brent Pitcher, 49, Granite School District principal of Cottonwood High School; wife, Ashley Arloa Starnes Pitcher. Michael Reed Shepherd, 51, Quikrete vice president of aggregate sales, West Region; wife, Erin Elizabeth Jones Shepherd.

MÉXICO CITY CAMARONES STAKE: (March 2, 2025) President — Erwin Ramón Valle Varela, 36, Marriott Vacation Club vacation ownership specialist; succeeding Javier Robles Rendon; wife, Ophilia Palomares Ruiz. Counselors — Jorge Lehi Reyes Cruz, 36, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints finance supervisor; wife, Karen Stephanie Martinez Linares de Reyes. Ismael Hilarion Espino Sanchez, 51, Grupo Batia administrative project manager; wife, Lourdes Alicia Manriquez Ramirez de Espino.

MOUNT VERNON WASHINGTON STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Alec Reid Kearns, 38, Express Healthcare Staffing of Washington managing director; succeeding David Alan Flake; wife, Christine Nicole Andelin Kearns. Counselors — Roland Brusco King, 49, Banner Bank senior vice president and community banking division manager; wife, Ramie Jo Fields King. Kendrick Bert Ashcroft, 52, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion region director; wife, Lisa Ann Hansen Ashcroft.

PLATTE CITY MISSOURI STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Bryan Ford Wangsgaard, 50, Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. associate general counsel; succeeding Shane Breslin Smeed; wife, Jennifer Lynn Del Re Wangsgaard. Counselors — Gabriel Paul Murphy, 49, VMD Corp. project manager; wife, Cora Lynn Robbert Murphy. Chad Michael Muir, 42, Social Security Administration Office of the General Counsel assistant regional counsel; wife, Jennifer Frances Schow Muir.

PROVO UTAH YSA 20TH STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2025) President — Bradley Grant Rencher, 51, BambooHR CEO; succeeding Mel Shannon Huffaker; wife, Sara Lenore Staten Rencher. Counselors — John Kenyon Richards, 53, Awardco chief financial officer; wife, Angelique Gabrielle Le Bras Richards. Saoalii Leonard Hannemann, 59, Philanthropies donor liaison, major gifts; wife, Christine Marie James Hannemann.

RENNES FRANCE STAKE: (April 27, 2025) President — Pierre Georges Simon Prouteau, 39, Notary Office of Chemillé notary associate; succeeding Erik Bertola; wife, Justine Virginie Marie Bousseau Prouteau. Counselors — Jérémie Pascal Noël Chevé, 45, Epure Architecte Urbaniste architect; wife, Marie Degrave Chevé. François Lionel Jacques Mézerai, 37, Enedis project manager; wife, Laurie Emma Dampt Mézerai.

RICHARDSON TEXAS STAKE: (March 9, 2025) President — Damone Kehl Shumard, 46, SwipeJobs LLC senior vice president; succeeding James Lee Monroe; wife, Tanna Christiansen Shumard. Counselors — Kevin Gordon Reese, 47, Keystone Care market leader; wife, Angela Brooke Nielsen Reese. Enrique Rodríguez, 57, Texas Instruments electrical designer; wife, Martha Laura Villarreal Marty Rodríguez.

RIDGEFIELD WASHINGTON STAKE: (March 23, 2025) President — Nathan Jay Hess, 53, physician anesthesiologist; succeeding Joseph Vance; wife, Kristen Halford Hess. Counselors — David Stephen Neil, 56, Eight Cow Creamery owner, and pediatric dentist and orthodontist; wife, Alisa Ann Harbertson Neil. Chad Aaron MacKay, 44, Loyal Companies managing partner; wife, Brenda Romph MacKay.

RIO VERDE BRAZIL STAKE: (March 9, 2025) President — Rogério Silva Pereira, 35, dental surgeon; succeeding Anderson de Queirós e Silva; wife, Michelly Oliveira Urzedo Pereira. Counselors — Itor Martins Ribeiro Filho, 38, Euclides Costenaro manager; wife, Bianca Bruno Ribeiro. Jhonatha da Costa Sarmento, 43, Andali SA corporate SSMA coordinator; wife, Nara Kelen Brito Sarmento.

SHERMAN TEXAS STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Matthew Charles Hayman, 47, Patient Voice AI CEO; succeeding Christian Arthur Cooper; wife, Kinsey Rae Kitt Hayman. Counselors — Brett Arthur Gustaveson, 48, Melissa Independent School District academic dean; wife, Kasia Kay Ming Gustaveson. Ryan Meredith Packard, 36, orthodontist; wife, Jessica Leigh Kirk Packard.

SPRINGFIELD MISSOURI SOUTH STAKE: (April 27, 2025) President — Brent Edward Johnson, 40, Tryazon CEO; succeeding Timothy Martin Scott; wife, Lisa Marie Davis Johnson. Counselors — Spencer Park Kirk, 49, general surgeon; wife, Vivian Heather Carr Kirk. Larry Dean Taylor, 55, retired; wife, Melanie Dawn Hileman Taylor.