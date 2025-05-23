July broadcast for the Young Men to honor the restoration of the Aaronic Priesthood

A young man stands to answer a question during his Aaronic Priesthood quorum meeting in New Zealand.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund will speak to in a worldwide broadcast for young men on Sunday, July 13.

The broadcast will honor the restoration of the Aaronic Priesthood and commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Young Men organization, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

During the broadcast, Elder Anderson and President Lund will walk near the Susquehanna River in Harmony, Pennsylvania, where the Aaronic Priesthood was restored to the earth through John the Baptist to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery.

Monument on the southwest corner of Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, portrays John the Baptist giving Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery the Aaronic Priesthood. Photo taken Wednesday, February 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Local leaders may choose to gather with young men in their wards or stakes to watch the broadcast together and commemorate the event. This could be done on Sunday, July 13, or another day determined by local leadership.

The date of the broadcast was previously planned for June 10.

The broadcast will start with a video of Elder Anderson and President Lund. Local leaders are encouraged to organize a “reflect and review” exercise, where young men can reflect and write down their thoughts, discuss as a group and write down actions they will take.

To help leaders prepare, the pre-recorded broadcast will be available for download beginning on July 2 from the Gospel Library and on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The broadcast will be published in American Sign Language (ASL), Chinese, Mandarin (spoken), Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Samoan, Spanish and Tongan. Closed captioning is available in select languages.

A new Young Men general presidency will begin serving Aug. 1. At that time, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson, will be released.