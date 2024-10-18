Church announces dates for 2025 Churchwide broadcasts

A choir of missionaries sings during the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

From events for children, youth and young adults to general conference, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released its 2025 schedule of Churchwide broadcast events.

In addition to worldwide Friend to Friend events for Primary children and youth and young adult devotionals, broadcast events in 2025 will include a Primary service initiative, a Relief Society devotional and an event celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Young Men organization.

“General conference and other Churchwide broadcast events are opportunities to hear messages from living prophets, apostles and other Church leaders to strengthen faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ,” according to the notice released Thursday, Oct. 17, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Information about each broadcast will be shared before each event, including how to watch live, in what languages the broadcast will be available and, if applicable, when prerecorded assets will be available, which is typically a few days before the listed date. Details about each event will also be noted in the ward and stake calendars at calendar.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Member Tools app, at events.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Church’s area Newsroom websites.

The 2025 schedule includes the event, date and intended audiences, along with which broadcasts will need additional local planning for an activity or gathering. For these events, which are marked with an asterisk (*), it is recommended that leaders gather the intended audience and include the broadcast as part of a local activity on the suggested date or on a date that works best for their ward or stake, according to the notice.

Date TBD: *Primary service initiative (all Primaries invited to organize an annual service project); for Primary children, teachers and leaders.

Jan. 5: *Worldwide event for youth with Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; for youth and youth leaders.

Jan. 23: Seminary and Institutes annual training broadcast; for S&I staff and called seminary and institute teachers.

Feb. 2: *Worldwide devotional; for young adults.

Feb. 15: *Friend to Friend for children with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; for Primary-age children and their leaders and teachers.

March 6-8: RootsTech Family History Conference; for adults, young adults and youth.

March 6: Temple and Family History Instruction; for callings with and oversight of family history work.

March 16: *Worldwide Relief Society Devotional with Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; for women and young women turning 18 in 2025.

April 5-6: General conference; for all.

May 4: *Worldwide devotional; for young adults.

June 10: *150th Anniversary of Young Men Organization Event with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; for young men and Young Men leaders.

June 12-13: Church Educational System Religious Educators Conference; for Church Educational System staff and called seminary and institute teachers.

Aug. 7: *Festival for Youth; for youth and youth leaders.

Sept. 6: *Friend to Friend for children with Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; for Primary-age children and their leaders and teachers.

Oct. 4-5: General conference; for all.

Oct. 26: *Worldwide event for youth with President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; for youth and youth leaders.

Nov. 2: *Worldwide devotional; for young adults.

Dec. 7: First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional; for all.

Note: Easter is on April 20, 2025.

