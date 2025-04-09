Learn more about the incoming Young Men general presidency

The Young Men general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. From left to right: Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; President Timothy L. Farnes; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor, take a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025.

A new Young Men general presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes and his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon — will begin serving Aug. 1.

At that time, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson, will be released.

These upcoming changes were announced during the Saturday morning session of the April 2025 general conference. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the calling of a new member of the Presidency of the Seventy, 16 new General Authority Seventies and the new Young Men general presidency.

President Lund and Brother Wilcox have served since 2020 and Brother Nelson since 2023.

Following is a brief look at the new leaders. A more in-depth profile on each will appear in coming weeks.

Related Story Who were sustained as new leaders at the April 2025 general conference?

Timothy L. Farnes, president

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and his wife, Sister Linsey A. Farnes, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

When President Farnes was 14 years old, a friend of another faith began challenging his religious beliefs. For the first time in his young life, he testified that Joseph Smith was a prophet and that the Church was true.

“The Spirit filled the room. It was palpable,” he recalled. “We all felt it, and we all changed.”

Now, President Farnes said he wants the Church’s youth to know that they belong to the family of Christ.

“They’re children of God and children of the covenant,” he said, “and they can become that disciple of Jesus Christ if they’ll accept Him, accept the gift that is theirs because of His Atonement.”

Timothy Lowell Farnes was born June 29, 1969, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Gary William and Mary Ellen Farnes. As a young child his family moved to Utah, where he grew up. He is the oldest of seven children.

President Farnes served as a missionary in the Brazil Porto Alegre Mission. He studied economics at Brigham Young University and later began multiple companies, including Medsource Direct and Aspire, and the humanitarian nonprofit World Joy.

He married Linsey Anne Farnes in the Salt Lake Temple on Aug. 27, 1992. They have five children and six grandchildren, and now live in Bountiful, Utah.

President and Sister Farnes served as mission leaders in the Brazil São Paulo North Mission from 2014 to 2017. President Farnes’ previous callings include Area Seventy in the Utah Area, stake president, high councilor, bishop and young single adult bishop.

— Kaitlyn Bancroft

David J. Wunderli, first counselor

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, and his wife, Sister Diane Wunderli, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brother Wunderli has always known that Jesus Christ lives.

“I was blessed to feel His presence for as long as I can remember,” he said. “I’ve always had a believing heart.”

This is not to say he hasn’t had challenges, “but my ponderings have always leaned to knowing there are answers from Him.”

He wants youth of the Church to feel a sense of belonging, to know that they have teammates in every country. To know that Jesus Christ knows them by name.

David John Wunderli was born in Salt Lake City on June 22, 1961, to Fredric Theodore Wunderli and Bernardine Lyman Wunderli. He met Diane Robins when she moved from Canada to his ward. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1984 and raised their four children in California and then Alpine, Utah.

Brother Wunderli served in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah in accounting with a minor in Portuguese. He worked as an executive at Easton Sports and president of OGIO International. He has served on several corporate and philanthropic boards.

At the time of his call, he was serving on the Young Men general advisory council. Sister Wunderli is on the Primary general advisory council. They were mission leaders of the Cape Verde Praia Mission from 2020 to 2023. He has served as a YSA stake president and bishop, MTC branch presidency counselor and ward Young Men president.

— Mary Richards

Sean R. Dixon, second counselor

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor of the Young Men general presidency, and his wife, Sister M’Shelle Dixon, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Aware of the many voices vying for the attention of youth, Brother Dixon hopes youth will watch modern-day prophets and apostles and trust and follow their guidance.

“They’ll lead them to Jesus Christ. It’s not the Prophet [President Russell M. Nelson] that’s the end goal, it’s the Savior. But the Prophet is very much faced toward the Savior, and if they follow Him, they’ll be prepared for what they’re going to face in their lives.”

Sean Romney Dixon was born May 5, 1970, in Provo, Utah, the son of Donald Romney Dixon and Diane Scott Dixon. He served as a full-time missionary in the Canada Toronto Mission and married M’Shelle Lundquist on May 14, 1992, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of five children.

At the time of his call to the Young Men general presidency, Brother Dixon was serving as president of the Spanish Fork Utah East Stake. He is a former California Redlands Mission president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor and ward Young Men president.

Brother Dixon received a bachelor’s degree in family science from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix. He has worked in various assignments in Seminaries and Institutes of Religion for 30 years, currently as the director of the Utah South Institute Region, overseeing institutes from Orem to St. George. Previously, he was a longtime seminary teacher in Utah County and was director of the Utah Valley Institute of Religion.

— Scott Taylor