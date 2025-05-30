Elder Soares meets with Republic of the Congo prime minister while ministering to members in Africa Central Area

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Anatole Collinet Makosso, prime minister of the Republic of the Congo, on May 23, 2025. He was accompanied by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area.

Meeting with the prime minister

Elder Soares met with His Excellency Anatole Collinet Makosso, prime minister of the Republic of the Congo, on May 23. He was accompanied by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area.

Elder Soares expressed gratitude for the prime minister’s hospitality and authorizing the construction of a new temple in the country, the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple, which is still in planning and design. He emphasized the significance of having a temple and the blessings it would bring to the country.

They discussed the Church’s collaboration with the country’s government on several humanitarian projects, including education initiatives, providing access to clean water and training medical professionals.

“The prime minister is a Christian man with a great desire to help the people of his country in every way, creating an environment in the country that promotes integrity and citizenship,” Elder Soares said. “I was impressed by his vision for the future of his country.”

The prime minister voiced his appreciation for the Church’s support and requested continued prayers in support of efforts to improve food security and sanitation.

‘The true source of joy’

On May 21, nearly 500 missionaries gathered at a meetinghouse in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to learn from Elder Soares via video conference from Nairobi, Kenya.

Elder Soares encouraged the missionaries to center their lives and service on Jesus Christ, whom he described as the true source of joy.

“We can feel joy when we focus on Jesus Christ and His gospel,” he said.

Nearly 500 missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, watch a devotional featuring Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on May 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares explained that missionary goals are not merely tasks to complete but opportunities to draw closer to the Savior. By learning and living the gospel, and serving the Lord with all their heart, mind, might, and strength, missionaries can discover deep and lasting joy.

“Joy is a gift that comes to us when we intentionally choose to live our lives in harmony with the gospel of Jesus Christ and follow Him,” he said.

Elder Soares also urged the missionaries to focus on what matters most, to ponder on the teachings of the Savior and make sure they live their faith with consistency and commitment. He taught that focusing on Christ helps a person overcome life’s challenges.

“Jesus Christ is the answer for life and the true source of joy,” he said, reminding them of what President Russell M. Nelson taught in his message at October 2016 General Conference , “ Joy and Spiritual Survival .”

Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo

On May 22, Elder Soares met with students and local leaders while visiting Church educational and institute facilities in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.

The Apostle was joined by his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, and Elder Mutombo and his wife, Sister Nathalie Tshayi Mutombo. They shared inspiring messages of encouragement, testimony and a reaffirmation of divine identity and purpose of the rising generation.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve speaks to students and local leaders in Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his remarks, Elder Soares taught about the importance of seeking and following divine guidance. He likened this guidance to a “spiritual GPS,” explaining that God has provided tools — prophets and apostles, scriptures, prayer and the Holy Ghost — to help His children to deal with mortality and safely return to Him.

“Through His instruction and guidance, we can walk in this life, make decisions in righteousness and return to the presence of our Heavenly Father,” he said.

Elder Soares also testified of the role of living prophets and the prophetic mantle of President Nelson.

“Having a prophet on earth is a demonstration of God’s perfect love for all His children and His desire to bless them,” Elder Soares said. “God would never leave us alone during our mortal journey. He gave us prophets so we can learn the path to follow and be blessed in this life and receive life eternal.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, accompanied by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo behind him, shakes hands with a young man on May 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares concluded by saying those who follow the Lord by following the words of the prophets will forever be blessed. “Maybe not the way you expect that He will bless you, but in the ways that are best for us,” he said.

Additional meetings

During the ministry, Elder Soares met with mission leaders from the 15 missions in the Africa Central Area, where he and Sister Soares provided instruction and counseled with the leaders.

On May 24, Elder Soares, accompanied by the Africa Central Area presidency, held a special leadership meeting with all stake and ward leaders at the Diata Stake Centre in Brazzaville, where he counseled with the local leaders in the morning and addressed members during an afternoon devotional that was broadcasted to all other members in the country.