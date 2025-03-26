Elder Soares testifies of Jesus Christ during ministry in the Pacific

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks in a stake conference in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints taught the importance of spiritual foundations while in Brisbane, Australia, and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, in March 2025.

“Nothing is more important than strengthening our foundations on Jesus Christ and closing the gaps of faith and spiritual erosion in our lives,” he said in a stake conference in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, March 16, according to a news release on the Church’s Australia Newsroom.

Elder Soares recalled an experience of President Nelson observing the effects of erosion, gaps in the original stonework, and varying levels of stability in the foundation of the Salt Lake Temple. He then compared this to how gaps in our faith need to be repaired in order to reinforce our spiritual foundations in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“We need to consistently and constantly reinforce our spiritual foundations to repair our spiritual erosion and gaps in our faith,” he said. “Nothing invites the Spirit more than when we center our lives on Jesus Christ. That is the foremost way to repair our spiritual erosion and close the gaps in our faith.”

Elder Soares also encouraged Church members and friends gathered in the conference to heed the words of President Russell M. Nelson . He promised that following the teachings of the Prophet will help them overcome the challenges they face during their mortal journey.

The visit to Australia from Elder Soares followed intense rains and heavy flooding in Queensland and northern New South Wales from Cyclone Alfred.

Elder Soares expressed his love and concern for those impacted by the recent cyclone and mentioned that President Nelson also cares deeply about those affected.

“I am a witness of his love, and I see the love of the Savior, Jesus Christ, through President Nelson’s love,” he said.

Elder Soares met with two local families who had been impacted by the flooding. He listened to their experiences and invited them to turn their hearts to Jesus Christ.

“He has His warm arms outstretched at the beginning of your day, always ready to embrace you, to support you, to help you in any circumstances,” Elder Soares said. “Just trust Him. He understands your pain. That one I can assure you, for sure.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints poses for a photo with the Easthope family in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The Easthopes were impacted by heavy flooding from Cyclone Alfred. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After meeting with Elder Soares, James Easthope, of Brisbane, said that thinking celestially as President Nelson has taught has helped his family have a better perspective of their current circumstances.

“Whilst we might lose temporal things, the wider picture helps us to know that deep down, it is our testimony that matters,” Easthope said.

Melanie Singsam-Solitua and her husband, Tala Solitua, were other Latter-day Saints who also met with Elder Soares.

“Knowing that there is a bigger plan out there, that helps me keep going even when times are tough” Singsam-Solitua said.

Added Solitua:“If we follow the Savior’s path, we know we have the potential to get through all of this with Heavenly Father’s help.”

Choir members sing during a stake conference in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, where Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Papua New Guinea

Approximately four thousand Latter-day Saints and friends attended a special devotional with Elder Soares in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Sunday March 18, according to a news release on the Church’s Pacific Area Newsroom .

Elder Soares told members to “set aside everything in our lives that is incompatible with the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

He also cautioned against being overly self-critical and pointed to the temple as a way to stay focused and find peace.

Young members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, attend a devotional with Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Christ recognizes our sincere efforts so that through His grace we can be worthy,” he said. “He wants to bless us and reveal His will.”

A groundbreaking for a house of the Lord in Port Moresby was held on April 22, 2023. Latter-day Saints living in Papua New Guinea currently attend the Suva Fiji Temple , which requires a 2,200 mile trip (3,540 kilometers) by plane to attend a temple.

Elder Peter F. Meurs , a General Authority Seventy and president of the Pacific Area, also spoke on the blessings of temple attendance during the conference. He said the temple is evidence of the Lord’s love for the people of Papua New Guinea.

Elder Soares also bore testimony of the mantle of President Nelson as a living prophet and said having a living prophet is proof of God’s love for His children.

A young man smiles during a devotional in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, with Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints