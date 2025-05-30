This week on social: Drawing closer to Christ through covenant-keeping brings ‘great joy,’ says President Eyring

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, testifies of the “great joy” that awaits covenant-keepers, in a social media post May 25, 2025.

This week on social media, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke on the baptismal covenant, testifying to others of the “great joy” those who choose to draw closer to the Savior will feel when they see Him again.

Other Church leaders testified to their friends and followers on social media about the joy, strength, peace and comfort that can be obtained through faith in Jesus Christ, no matter life’s circumstances.

“Every child of Heavenly Father who has chosen to enter through the gate of baptism is under covenant to be a witness of the Savior and to care for those in need throughout our mortal lives,” taught President Eyring on social media May 25.

In his post, President Eyring quoted Alma’s teachings regarding the baptismal covenant (see Mosiah 18:8-9) and commented on the joy those who strive to keep this covenant will feel.

He said, “It will be a time of great joy for those, in this life, who have drawn close to Him in His service and can eagerly anticipate to hear His words: ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant’” (see Matthew 25:23).

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told others in a May 28 video post that he’s often asked how he’s learned to “balance spiritual things and the demands of daily life.”

He answered this question by turning to the Savior’s invitation to “seek ye first the kingdom of God” (Matthew 6:33) and pointed to prayer, scripture study and service as a means of doing so.

Said Elder Christofferson: “Incorporating His righteousness in your life, serving His purposes and His kingdom really have to be the priority.”

“The Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior and Redeemer, is the perfect example of humility,” wrote Primary General President Susan H. Porter on social media May 25.

President Porter taught that Jesus Christ “consistently looked to His Father as His source of strength and power and as the example for all He did” throughout His mortal life.

Through this humility, Jesus Christ gained His Father’s strength, President Porter said. “Likewise, when we humble ourselves before God, our hearts open to receive strength from Him.” President Porter spoke more on the blessings of humility on social media May 23.

Speaking to youth at his grandson’s seminary graduation, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the power to overcome that is given to those who strengthen their faith and trust in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

Elder Andersen on May 25 shared a video clip of his remarks. In it he recounted some of the challenges that Church President Russell M. Nelson encountered as a youth and taught that “life has challenges for everyone.”

Yet, he assured listeners, “your faith is not in vain, if you will develop it and pursue it.”

Honored to have dedicated the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple on Sunday, May 25, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video, where he reflected on the peace of the temple and the “faithfulness of the Saints” in the Ivory Coast.

“There is peace in the house of the Lord because there is peace in Christ,” he said in the May 29 video post. “We hope that the presence of the Lord’s house in countries across the globe will help calm the conflicts and instabilities that exist among nations and within our own hearts.”

Elder Rasband invited individuals to attend the temple as often as they can. “It has been a source of strength and divine guidance for me throughout my life.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman told youth in a May 29 video post that they are “unusually gifted in the gathering,” referencing President Nelson’s teachings in October 2019 general conference.

In the video, posted to the Young Women Worldwide social media account, President Freeman also recounted the Savior’s parable of the great supper (see Luke 14:16-27). She compared the youth to the servant in the parable, who was asked by his lord to invite and “compel” all to attend the great supper.

“That’s the job of the youth,” President Freeman said. “It’s to fill up the house, it’s to gather as many as they can — they are unusually gifted in the gathering.”

“Trust those you love, who love you, and that will help you come to trust God,” Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, feeling inspired after hearing Bradford Smith’s testimony.

Smith is a Latter-day Saint with ALS. He recently shared his testimony with Elder Gong via artificial intelligence technology, detailing how he and his family have remained faithful in God’s plan despite his health struggles. Elder Gong on May 25 shared a video of their conversation.

“When I was hit by the proverbial truck that is ALS, I had to figure out why I believed the gospel,” Smith told Elder Gong. Yet, Smith explained, he chose to stay on the covenant path as he reexamined his faith, and he is grateful he did.

In a recent devotional at Brigham Young University–Idaho, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught students that “peace, healing and recovery are possible” through faith in the Savior, no matter how overwhelming life’s trials may be. He posted a clip of his remarks on May 25.

During his video post, Elder Soares recounted the story of a “faithful sister” who, suffering from a debilitating illness, remained true to her temple covenants. Her faith and hope blessed her with a “quiet radiance,” that touched the hearts of her daughter and her daughter’s then-nonmember boyfriend, inspiring them to draw closer to the Savior.

“God is shaping us into who He knows we can become,” Elder Soares continued. “When we remember this divine perspective, we can find comfort and renewed trust and strength in the Savior’s love to face life and its challenges.”

On May 26, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, spoke of Mary and her faith in fulfilling her sacred role as the mortal mother of Jesus Christ.

“When the call came, Mary was a woman who answered,” Sister Wright wrote on social media. “Her answer was not an expression of resignation but one of commitment, consecration and love.”

Sister Wright taught Mary’s life offers greater insight of God’s glory, goodness and power. “She showed that miracles and incomprehensible blessings can be ours when we choose to live a life of virtue.”

Having learned about the death of a dear friend during his ministry in the Philippines, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told his friends and followers on social media on May 24 that he is grateful for the peace found in Jesus Christ and His gospel.

“The world goes on moving even in the midst of such grief,” Elder Kearon said. “It’s jarring for those of us who have experienced it. You want to say: ‘Stop. Do you not realize what just happened?’”

Still, Elder Kearon taught, faith in Jesus Christ “overcomes all” and offers the assurance that “we are all going to be together again.”

Elder Kearon has made additional posts on his social media accounts regarding his ministry in the Philippines.

On May 27, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted on her social accounts and Young Women Worldwide about the joy she has found in making blankets to deliver to babies in orphanages in Guatemala.

“The feeling of joy I felt was overwhelming,” Sister Spannaus said. She testified of the reality of Christ’s promise that one’s relationship with others deepens as they express their love through Christlike service.

Sister Spannaus then asked individuals to share what projects they are working on to serve others.

“Are they my thoughts, or is it the Spirit?” wrote Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, in the caption accompanying the video he posted May 27 to the Young Men Worldwide social media account.

In the video, Brother Wilcox acknowledged this is a question many people have. He turned to the Savior’s visit to the Nephites, as recorded in 3 Nephi, and said that when God talks to His children, He does so consistently.

“It’s not just a matter of a come-and-go feeling,” Brother Wilcox taught. “It is a consistent feeling, a prompting that comes back and back and back.”