Elder Kearon and Catholic cardinal minister to parolees in the Philippines

Sister Marie Revillo; Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy and Philippines Area president; Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David; and Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, in Caloocan, Philippines, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met with Cardinal Pablo Virgilio Siongco David, of the Catholic Diocese of Caloocan, in Caloocan City, Philippines, on Wednesday, May 21.

Elder Kearon and Cardinal David visited a group of 250 parolees or former detainees in detention facilities, according to a press release from the Church’s Philippines Newsroom. The individuals are participating in the Kaagapay Ministry Project, a community-based drug rehabilitation program at the Diocese of Caloocan. The program includes psychosocial and emotional support from mental health volunteers.

Elder Kearon expressed admiration for Cardinal David’s work for these individuals and presented him with 30 sets of the Church’s “Finding Strength in the Lord: Emotional Resilience” manuals, as a token of support.

The Emotional Resilience class and manual are designed to help participants change thinking patterns, increase positive emotions and adapt to challenges with courage and faith centered in the Savior. The class began around four years ago and is now offered globally in 30 languages.

As part of the visit, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also donated 250 food kits and 250 hygiene kits for the parolees and former detainees. Elder Kearon and Cardinal David spoke on the need to help individuals overcome addiction.

The Church and the Catholic Diocese of Caloocan have previously collaborated on service in the community. In 2023, the Church provided essential supplies like food, hygiene products and sleeping kits after a fire in Navotas City affected 160 families.

The joint project led to multiple additional humanitarian efforts, including the planting of 600 bamboo trees in Nueva Ecija and constructing two greenhouses at San Lorenzo Parish and San de Navotas Parish.

Elder Kearon and Cardinal David last met in August 2024. Elder Kearon also met with Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. during a 40-minute visit at Malacañang Palace in the capital city of Manila in August 2024.

“It was wonderful to see Cardinal David again,” said Elder Kearon. “He is constantly caring for those who might be forgotten. I was reminded of the Savior’s teaching in Matthew 25:40 — ‘Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.’”

After the meeting in Caloocan, Philippines, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Cardinal Pablo Virgilio Siongco David embrace.

Elder Kearon is in the Philippines as part of a 10-day ministry. He is accompanied by his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon; and Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy and the Church’s Philippines Area president, and his wife, Sister Marie Revillo.

Cardinal David participated in the conclave that elected Pope Leo XIV earlier this month. He shared with Elder Kearon some of his personal reflections on the election process as one of the 133 cardinal-electors.

The First Presidency of the Church sent a letter expressing its “warmest regards” to Pope Leo XIV — praising the pontiff’s “lifetime of faith and admirable character” on the weekend of his Mass of Inauguration in Saint Peter’s Square on Sunday, May 18.

Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy, represented the Church of Jesus Christ at the Inauguration Mass and delivered the congratulatory letter from the First Presidency to the Vatican.

The letter noted the longstanding relationship between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Church — something the First Presidency said they “deeply appreciate” — and the efforts of both religions to “relieve suffering around the globe.”

“We look forward to continuing our work toward a world where peace, human life and dignity, and religious freedom are cherished and protected,” they wrote. “We share your commitment to follow the example of Jesus Christ and welcome further opportunities to collaborate in caring for those in need.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon; Cardinal Pablo Virgilio Siongco David; Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy and the Church's Philippines Area president; and Sister Marie Revillo, in Caloocan City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.