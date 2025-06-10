Elder Bednar impressed by common thread of faith among diverse Latter-day Saints in the Pacific

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles makes a heart sign during a devotional in Suva, Fiji. He ministered in four nations in the Pacific Area May 15-25, 2025.

Elder David A. Bednar’s recent ministry to four nations in the Pacific offered the Apostle a glimpse into the area’s great diversity — both culturally and within the development of the Church.

The Church in Brisbane, Australia, for example, is well-established. The first known Latter-day Saints to live in the state of Queensland — the Australian state where Brisbane is located — arrived in 1874.

Today, Brisbane is the country’s third-largest city and is home to close to 10 stakes and will soon welcome a second temple. President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for the south portion of the metropolitan area on April 7, 2024.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Church College of Fiji. He ministered in four nations in the Pacific Area May 15-25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The island nations of Vanuatu and Fiji, meanwhile, continue to grow as individuals embrace the spiritual, educational and self-reliance opportunities provided by the Church.

The Church in Honiara, Solomon Islands, however, is young. The first sacrament meeting there was held just 30 years ago, on Feb. 5, 1995.

Despite the areas’ differences in geography, culture and Church maturity, Elder Bednar observed a common thread during his recent ministry to those four nations. In a video posted on the Pacific Area’s Instagram page, the Apostle shared how impressed he was by the faith of the Saints in each location. “They love the Savior. They love to serve Him.”

Members gather to attend a devotional in Honiara, Solomon Islands, with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on May 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bednar traveled to the Pacific, May 16-25, accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar. The two were also joined at different stops by members of the Church’s Pacific Area presidency: Elder Peter F. Meurs, Elder Taniela Wakolo and Elder Jeremy Jaggi, all General Authority Seventies, and their wives, Sister Maxine Meurs, Sister Anita Wakolo and Sister Amy Jaggi, respectively.

During this ministry, Elder and Sister Bednar participated in conferences and devotionals with missionaries, ward and stake leadership, young single adults and local Latter-day Saints and their friends.

In each place and setting, Elder Bednar testified of the Savior’s love and the power He can bring into individuals’ lives as they act in faith.

In reflecting on their time, Sister Bednar spoke of the several ministering visits she had with local members, which she called a “treat” and a “heartwarming experience.”

Sister Susan Bednar greets a Latter-day Saint woman prior to a devotional in Port Vila, Vanuatu. The Bednars ministered in four nations in the Pacific Area May 15-25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Words of counsel, guidance

Many Latter-day Saints expressed their love and appreciation for the visiting leaders and their guidance and counsel.

After attending the young adult devotional in Brisbane, Hayley Vowels told Pacific Newsroom: “The Spirit was present in the devotional and confirmed many of the things that were being shared. I know that I can do more with the power of the Lord and that I can learn more of His doctrine.”

In Honiara, Sausi Haora, 23, shared a video about the Apostle’s visit to her island home on social media.

Following the devotional with Elder Bednar, Haora called the experience a “huge blessing for me in my life.” She also described being filled with joy.

Velma Kenny of the White River Branch in Honiara said Elder Bednar’s words gave her the strength to keep moving forward despite her struggles.

A young woman asks a question during a young single adult devotional with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Brisbane, Australia, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It was like Elder Bednar was speaking to me. I started to cry because I face these challenges,” Kenny told Pacific Newsroom. “But I felt I could keep going. I remembered that I’ve been to the temple. I have hope.”

While in Port Vila, Vanuatu, Elder Bednar met with Jotham Napat, the prime minister of the Republic of Vanuatu, to talk about needs within the country, including clean water, education and emergency shelter.

Roughly six months ago, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck about 18 miles west of Port Vila, causing widespread destruction, including landslides, collapsed buildings, water contamination and power outages.

As their meeting concluded, the prime minister invited Elder Bednar to return to Vanuatu: “I know you are a fisher of men. Come back to Vanuatu, and we will go fishing, so you can be a fisher of fish,” according to a Pacific Area social media post.

For a member devotional in Port Vila, Latter-day Saints lined the street, holding up signs to welcome and thank the visiting Church leaders.

“Members of the Church are gathering from all the islands, and we are even giving space in our houses to help those from other islands,” Holore Elasinnen said. “They will go back with a great memory of what they heard, feel and see.”

Elder David A Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, make the heart sign with their hands following a devotional in the Solomon Islands on May 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Suva, Fiji, the Bednars were presented with an intricate sisi, pronounced “seesee,” which is a woven neck wreath or garland. Lavinia Kaumaitotoya, a member from the Lau Islands in Fiji where the sisis are made, explained to the Church News that the Bednars’ garlands were “picked out intentionally for their very authentic Fijian look. The color is deep brown which denotes the person wearing it is of chiefly lineage.”

Besides participating in several member meetings in Fiji, Elder and Sister Bednar also toured the Church College of Fiji. A Pacific Area social media post reported, “Students of the college warmly welcomed Elder Bednar, guiding him on a personal tour.”

His visit served to teach students “that education, when combined with faith and effort, can lift individuals, families, and communities.”