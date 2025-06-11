The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary General President Susan H. Porter visits the National Pediatric Hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

During a recent ministry to the Asia Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Primary General President Susan H. Porter told members of all ages that God is mindful of them.

“They may feel that there are very few members in their country, maybe they’re the only member at school or at work, but God knows them, He loves them, and they have a very important work to do for Him,” she said.

President Porter spent nine days in May 2025 visiting with members in Laos, Cambodia, Taiwan and Thailand. After one meeting, a local member of the Bangkok Thailand West Stake said she could relate to President Porter’s message of love.

“Because even though life is full of challenges and trials, God is always there for us,” said Htet Htet Aung said in a Church Newsroom video about President Porter’s ministry. “That is a tender reminder for me.”

Children’s hospitals

During her ministry, President Porter visited the National Pediatric Hospital and National Maternal and Child Health Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Thursday, May 29.

She was accompanied by Asia Area President Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai and his wife, Sister Naomi Tai.

The National Maternal and Child Health Center has collaborated with the Church since 2022, according to a news release on the Church’s Cambodia Newsroom.

The Church has also donated to the National Pediatric Hospital for five years, according to Hospital Director Dr. Nhip Angkeabos. Part of the donations include surgical equipment.

“This has enabled the National Pediatric Hospital to develop both technically and in terms of the service it offers to our children,” he said.

Primary service

Primary General President Susan H. Porter helps a local Primary child pack a kit for children at the National Pediatric Hospital during a service project in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the visits to both the hospital and the health center, President Porter distributed hundreds of kits put together by local Primary children, which included coloring books, art supplies and other items to bring comfort to the young patients.

The service is part of the Primary service initiative, where all Primaries around the world are invited to organize an annual service activity.

President Porter delivered similar kits to the Udon Thani Home for Girls, in Udon Thani, Thailand, after joining Primary children in Cambodia, Taiwan, and Thailand earlier in the week to put together some of the kits.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter hands out kits of art supplies at the Udon Thani Home for Girls in Udon Thani, Thailand, on Saturday, May 24, 2025. The kits were put together by local primary children as part of the Primary service initiative, where all Primaries around the world are invited to organize an annual service activity. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Children’s hearts are touched when they think about children who have needs and know that they can make a difference,” President Porter said.

Eight-year-old participant Ret Nemanrtey of Cambodia said it felt good to be able to do this good deed for other children.

Said participant Eng Daniro, from the Phnom Penh Cambodia North Stake: “When we are helping the kids in the hospital, God helps us too.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter speaks with Primary children during a devotional on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Udon Thani, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Porter said she made sure to look into each young recipient’s eyes as she handed out the kits, with the hope that “they would feel loved and known by God.”

“We serve out of love for God, and we serve because we love His children,” she said.

Ministering to members

Primary General President Susan H. Porter embraces a member of the Church after a devotional in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, along with Asia Area Presidency member Elder Michael John Teh and his wife, Sister Grace Teh, and Area Seventy Elder Steve Yang, take a group photo with attendees at the 2025 Taiwan National Young Single Adult Conference in Taichung, Taiwan, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Taiwan, President Porter invited members across three Taichung stakes to put God first and look for His hand in their lives.

She also made a surprise visit to the Taiwan National YSA Conference, telling those gathered to go to the temple frequently to seek God’s priesthood power to strengthen them.

President Porter said she could feel joy from the members.

“That is a beautiful spiritual gift,” she said.

After a devotional in Laos, members emptied out of the meetinghouse to line the path as President Porter’s vehicle departed.

Members of the Vientiane Laos Branch line the path to wave goodbye to Primary General President Susan H. Porter after a devotional in Vientiane, Laos, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary General President Susan H. Porter is welcomed with a flower garland by a Primary girl before a Primary devotional in Taichung, Taiwan, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nineteen-year-old member Voutthisack Sirisouk said they had high expectations for seeing a church leader in person.

“She talked about her school life, where she was the only member. ... That meant a lot to me because I, too, am the only member at my school,” Sirisouk said.

In Thailand, President Porter spoke to members from Myanmar during a home evening activity. Many of the members are living in Bangkok.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter greets two Primary children after a devotional on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Udon Thani, Thailand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Aung Thu Kyaw, who attends the Bangkok Thailand West Stake, said President Porter’s words made her feel less alone.

“Even though we’re in a foreign country, ... I have friends and family members here, and they are increasing in my life.”

President Porter also spoke in a devotional in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Tuesday, May 27.

Sixteen-year-old Pon Sopanha from the Siem Reap Cambodia District said she was touched by what President Porter taught about prayer. “I came to know that when we pray, we should ask God earnestly and sincerely.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter is embraced by a group of Primary teachers in Taichung, Taiwan, on Sunday, June 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Primary General President Susan H. Porter poses for a photo with two Primary children after a devotional on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Siem Reap, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints