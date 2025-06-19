Missionaries who ‘begin with exaltation in mind’ will fulfill their missionary purpose, says Sister Wright

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, directed mission leaders at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders to President Russell M. Nelson’s counsel from October 2024 general conference.

In his talk, President Nelson invited all to “rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ, … help gather scattered Israel and … prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord. I call upon you to talk of Christ, testify of Christ, have faith in Christ and rejoice in Christ. Come unto Christ and ‘offer your whole soul’ to Him.”

Speaking at the Provo Missionary Training Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday, June 19, Sister Wright explored these prophetic invitations, how they relate to the blessings of the temple and how they can inspire missionaries to fulfill their missionary purpose.

‘Rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ’

“A mission is a sacred microcosm for change, an opportunity for young men and young women to more fully dedicate their lives more fully to Jesus Christ in a uniquely profound and personal way,” Sister Wright said.

One of the most significant ways to enhance missionaries’ long-term conversion is through establishing patterns of temple worship, she said. “Beginning with exaltation in mind for our missionaries begins in the house of the Lord.”

‘Help gather scattered Israel’

Preach My Gospel teaches that “the gospel of Jesus Christ is for all of God’s children. The scriptures teach that ‘all are alike’ unto God. He invites ‘all to come unto him and partake of his goodness; and he denieth none that come unto him’” (2 Nephi 26:33).

The Family: A Proclamation to the World also teaches that “Sacred ordinances and covenants available in holy temples make it possible for individuals to return to the presence of God and for families to be united eternally.”

Said Sister Wright: “As missionaries begin with exaltation in mind by inviting others to make and keep sacred covenants at baptism and in the house of the Lord, they will fulfill their missionary purpose.”

‘Prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord’

Sister Wright said that the power of godliness that comes from making and keeping sacred covenants “will help us navigate the challenges of our day and prepare for the Second Coming of the Lord.”

Throughout history, God’s people have built temples, and He continues to direct His Saints to build temples today, according to Sister Wright.

“As we love, share and invite, beginning with exaltation in mind, we will better understand the sacred role we can play in helping our brothers and sisters progress in Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation.”

‘Talk of Christ, testify of Christ, have faith in Christ and rejoice in Christ’

Sister Wright shared the story of a family who were recently baptized. She said they had their vision expanded concerning the eternal nature of God’s children as they entered the house of the Lord shortly after their baptisms.

“This is the fruit of beginning with exaltation in mind. As we support new members in obtaining a temple recommend promptly after baptism and extend an invitation for a specific time for them to perform proxy ordinances for their ancestors, they will be five times more likely to receive their endowment.”

‘Come unto Christ and offer your whole soul to Him’

The Lord is always inviting, said Sister Wright.

“We do not simply go to the house of the Lord; we come to the house of the Lord,” she said. “This is a personal invitation to come unto our Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

She said that when missionaries begin with exaltation in mind, their focus will naturally be centered on Jesus Christ and His holy house.

When the first stake was organized in the country of Tanzania earlier this year, the Primary Children sang the song “I Love to See the Temple” — but changed the words to “I’ll live to see the temple; I’m going there someday.”

Said Sister Wright: “May we, and our dear missionaries, move forward with the same faith, hope and desire of the precious children of Tanzania and begin, in all that we do, with exaltation in mind.”