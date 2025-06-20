Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — Echoing President Russell M. Nelson’s declaration that “the Lord is indeed hastening His work,” Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles pointed to increased yearly totals of missionaries serving, baptisms performed and temples in operation, under construction and in planning.

“’Hastening’ is a word that matters. It suggests moving quickly, accelerating and even urgency,” he said Friday, June 20, at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders held at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

“In the growth of the Church and the plan of Christ, a hastening is occurring,” said Elder Rasband, then singling out seminar participants: “And you are all part of it. In your role as mission leaders, you will lead and inspire missionaries to see how the Lord is hastening His work.”

Mission leaders are to help their missionaries to become deeply rooted as they learn, understand and live the Missionary Purpose, he said. That purpose statement underscores the good news of the gospel, which in turn includes all the doctrine, principles, laws, commandments, ordinances and covenants necessary for salvation and exaltation.

Elder Rasband cited several times a line from ”Preach My Gospel”: “Baptizing and confirming the people you teach are central to your purpose.”

That must be written on the hearts of missionaries and their mission leaders, he said, with an admonition to “keep the flame of faith to baptize burning bright.”

Elder Rasband also highlighted the resurrected Savior’s emphasis of baptism and conversion to His apostles and disciples in New Testament and Book of Mormon settings. Speaking on behalf of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, he added: “We feel a great sense of joy and urgency to gather Israel and to follow the Lord’s injunction to teach and baptize as we prepare for the Second Coming of the Savior.”

But he cautioned against riveting attention solely on baptisms and thinking the work is done, when a balance between baptizing and ensuring real growth in the Church is necessary.

Sister Melanie Rasband, who joined her husband in his presentation, spoke of their learning as mission leaders three decades ago about the importance of new members staying anchored to Jesus Christ and His doctrine.

“It was our prayer to have more of God’s children come to the Savior through baptism, being truly converted,” she said. “We learned to stay focused on Jesus Christ and His doctrine as the way to baptize and confirm more of God’s children while also helping them stay on the covenant path and endure to the end.”

| Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Added Elder Rasband: “You and the Lord’s missionaries will go forth and, with power and authority, invite all to come unto Christ. Our desire is to do much more than help God’s children begin to walk the strait and narrow path. Rather, we desire for all to remain as they continue progressing along the covenant path.”

The Apostle listed “Preach My Gospel” directives to help strengthen and nourish new members:

· Helping them attend sacrament meeting each week and partake of the sacrament.

· Reteaching them the lessons in Chapter 3.

· Discussing and tracking their needs and progress in the Covenant Path Progress report during weekly missionary coordination meetings

· Helping them have experiences outlined in My Covenant Path in the Member Tools app, including age-eligible males receiving the Aaronic Priesthood and age-eligible members receiving a temple recommend to perform proxy baptisms and confirmations for deceased ancestors.

After referring to Alma 26:5-7 about the steadfast conversion of those in the days of the sons of Mosiah, Elder Rasband quoted the late Elder Neal A. Maxwell of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: “When we baptize, our eyes should gaze beyond the baptismal font to the holy temple. The great garner into which the sheaves should be gathered is the holy temple.”

Elder Rasband returned to instruction from “Preach My Gospel,” that “baptism and confirmation are not a final destination. … Rather these ordinances are the gate by which God’s children enter the covenant path. This path leads to the ordinances, covenants and joyous blessings of the temple — and ultimately to eternal life.”

Such sacred experiences will help bind new members to the Lord “and keep them in His hands where they will be safe against the storms of life and fierce winds of the adversary,” he said.

He clarified that his message of helping new members remain didn’t suggest a lessened focus on baptism. “To the contrary, the Lord is expecting us to ‘bring forth more fruit’ (John 15:2). Help your missionaries to deepen their understanding of our missionary purpose and see how ‘baptism and confirmation are central’ to it.”