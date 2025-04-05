Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘Right Before Our Eyes’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference. He spoke about being an eyewitness to the Lord hastening the work. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Rasband’s talk summary

Last conference, President Russell M. Nelson said: “Do you see what is happening right before our eyes? I pray that we will not miss the majesty of this moment. The Lord is indeed hastening His work.”

This year, Elder Rasband has “had a front-row seat to the Lord ‘hastening His work.’ The Church is building temples at an unprecedented pace, giving more members an opportunity to worship in the house of the Lord. Second, missionary work is gathering record numbers to the fold of the Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ. And third, Church education in many configurations is at a new high in teaching those who ‘seek this Jesus’ (Ether 12:41).”

As apostles Brigham Young and Heber C. Kimball left their families sick and destitute and set off to preach in the British Isles, they struggled to their feet and shouted, “Hurrah for Israel.”

Earlier this year at a missionary meeting in Lima, Peru, the missionaries similarly cheered, “Hurrah for Israel.”

“Right before my eyes were missionaries who had set aside the things of this world to serve the Lord and help hasten His coming.”

May disciples of Jesus Christ shout, “Hurrah for Israel,” as they prepare for the return of the Savior.

Notable quotes

“I marvel at what President Nelson calls the ‘majesty of this moment’ and express profound gratitude to the Lord for His work. I encourage us to stand tall as his disciples, eyewitnesses of the fulfillment of prophecy, both ancient and modern.”

“The Lord commanded in the early days of the Restoration to ‘seek learning, even by study and also by faith.’ That is happening today and is worthy of a resounding ‘Hurrah.‘”

“I recognize that in the midst of the good news of the gospel, there are those who struggle, who have faith challenges, doubts and questions that seem to have no answers. Brothers and sisters, Jesus Christ is the answer. Start with Him. Look for His hand in your life. Listen to Him.”

Who is Elder Rasband?

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald A. Rasband was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. Between his call as a General Authority Seventy in 2000 and serving in the Presidency of the Seventy in 2005, he served in the Temple Department first as an assistant executive director and then as executive director of the Temple Department in 2004 — a position no other living prophet or apostle has held.

Although he attended the University of Utah, Elder Rasband never graduated, due to a business opportunity. But in 1995, he received an honorary doctorate of business and commerce from Utah Valley State College, which is now Utah Valley University.

Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Twitchell Rasband, were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1973 and have five children.

What has Elder Rasband done recently?

