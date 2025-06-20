President Eyring’s message for new mission leaders about being prepared by the Lord

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, third from the left, looks over the attendees at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Friday, June 20, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — The finding, teaching and bringing others to the gospel of Jesus Christ is a sacred work and one opposed by the adversary, said President Henry B. Eyring.

“My purpose today is to assure you that opposition, which you will surely face, is another evidence that you are on the Lord’s errands and in His hands,” said the second counselor in the First Presidency to those attending the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

“You will have trials to face. We know that the Lord allows us to experience trials so that we may be polished and perfected, and be with Him forever.”

Opening the second day, Friday, June 20, of the annual four-day seminar held at the Provo Missionary Training Center, President Eyring confirmed to the participating new mission leaders of their preparation and potential influence.

“I can testify to you that you will succeed against any opposition in fulfilling the great trust you have accepted with such faith and enthusiasm,” he said.

“You can take courage from the fact that the Lord called you personally. He knows you, and He knows your capabilities. He knows your heart and your capacity to grow. He knows what you will face in your service. He wants you to succeed in the tasks He has prepared for you. He loves you.”

Citing Alma 13:3 and adding his own admonition that “you can be confident that you were prepared,” President Eyring said Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, also know what help the missionaries serving in the new leaders’ missions need to rise to their full potential in their service.

“And so, They called them to you,” said President Eyring, expounding on the common thought of missionaries that they were called to a new place and perhaps to learn and teach in a new language.

“They were, but more important to their lives will be the assignment to serve with you. You will likely have a greater effect on their mission and on their lives,” he said. “You can have confidence that the Lord placed your missionaries with you because of your ability to give them the love and leadership that will be best for them.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Friday, June 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

And that love, leadership and influence is available to a missionary who serves under more than just one mission president, despite their different personalities and styles.

President Eyring testified that “each president can know by inspiration what special help he was called and prepared to give at a particular moment in a missionary’s service.”

He warned that it would be wise for mission leaders not to feel critical of their predecessors’ handling of a missionary, and, in turn, encouraged them to pray for their successors to refrain from criticizing them. Adding the observation that the treatment of a missionary may have been what the Lord wanted at the time.

President Eyring underscored that mission leaders and their missionaries need to have confidence that it is the Lord who assigns each missionary to teaching areas, to companions and to language assignments.

He declared: “Your missionaries must have confidence that the assignments you extend to them came directly from the Lord, and they can — if you pay the price in faith to receive inspiration for them.”

He emphasized the role of priesthood keys in receiving revelation. “Your keys authorize you presidents with the right to hear the voice of revelation,” he said. “Your assistants, your wife and even the missionaries themselves may have feelings about assignments. But only you presidents have the keys to receive that revelation through His authorized priesthood channel.”

President Eyring told the new mission leaders that it is their responsibility to see that every missionary serving under their direction grows in spirituality and capacity to invite people to repent and — with faith in Jesus Christ — to come unto Him and take His name upon them.

He concluded his message with a reminder and remembrances. “God has called you and your missionaries. He will strengthen you where you are weak,” he said. “We will remember you in our prayers, in our homes and in the temples of God. We shall remember you wherever you serve, as will the Lord.”

He ended with a promise in the name of Jesus Christ: “I give you my promise that the Lord will reward your faith and bless your ministry and your families.”