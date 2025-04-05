President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Draw Near Unto Me’

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference about the Savior’s invitation to “Draw near unto me.” The following is a summary of what he said.

President Eyring’s talk summary

In Doctrine and Covenants 88:63, Jesus Christ invites all to “Draw near unto me and I will draw near unto you; seek me diligently and ye shall find me; ask, and ye shall receive; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.”

Individuals can sometimes feel close to the Savior, but during life’s difficult moments, the distance from Him may increase as they yearn for assurance that He knows and loves them.

“The Savior’s invitation includes the way to feel that assurance. Draw near Him by always remembering Him. Seek Him diligently through scripture study. Ask through heartfelt prayer to Heavenly Father to feel closer to His Beloved Son.”

Like being apart from a dear friend for a time, one may try to stay in touch, treasure any message and do anything to show support. More communication and support leads to stronger bonds. Little or no communication can weaken bonds.

“Jesus Christ loves each of us. He offers the opportunity to draw closer to Him. As would a loving friend, you will do it in much the same way by communicating through prayer to Heavenly Father in the name of Jesus Christ, listening for cherished guidance from the Holy Ghost and serving others for the Savior cheerfully. Soon you would feel that blessing of drawing nearer to Him.”

Notable quotes

“Jesus Christ loves each of us. He offers the opportunity to draw closer to Him.”

“As you bind up the wounds of those in need, the Lord’s power will sustain you.”

“Every covenant servant of Jesus Christ will receive His direction from the Spirit as they bless and serve others for Him. Then they will feel the Savior’s love and find joy in being drawn closer to Him.”

Who is President Eyring?

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Henry B. Eyring has been a general authority for about four decades, called in 1985 to the Presiding Bishopric. After his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1995, he served as a counselor to President Gordon B. Hinckley from 2007 to 2008, then to President Thomas S. Monson from 2008 to 2018. Now he is serving as second counselor to President Russell M. Nelson.

While studying at Harvard, he met his wife, Sister Kathleen Johnson Eyring, when she enrolled in a Harvard summer program, and he “was immediately impressed by the goodness she radiated.” They were married in the Logan Utah Temple in July 1962 and are the parents of four sons and two daughters. Sister Eyring died in October 2023.

He served as the 10th president of BYU–Idaho — then Ricks College — from 1971 to 1977. Forty years later, his son Henry J. Eyring was the 17th president of BYU–Idaho, from 2017 to 2023.

What has President Henry B. Eyring done recently?

