Elder Gerrit W. Gong: The missionary purpose in ‘repentance, commitment, conversion’

Elder Gerrit W. Gong speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo MTC in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that the sacred gospel pattern of repentance, commitment and conversion isn’t merely instructional — it is profoundly transformational, reshaping the lives of those who embrace it.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo MTC in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Addressing mission presidents and their wives on Friday, June 20, as part of the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Elder Gong taught that “people are saved on condition of repentance” and that repentance includes “a full and sincere turning to Jesus Christ.”

Repentance, commitment, conversion

Teaching from chapter 11 of “Preach My Gospel,” Elder Gong said that the missionary purpose of inviting others to come unto Christ includes the doctrine of repentance, commitment and conversion. He taught that this pattern is designed to bless everyone missionaries find, teach and baptize. It also applies to and blesses the missionaries, he said.

Returned missionaries speak as part of Elder Gerrit W. Gong's message at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo MTC in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gong invited three returned missionaries to share their experiences learning and teaching the “Preach My Gospel” principles of inviting, committing and promising blessings.

Elder Hao-Wen Chih said his mission president taught the missionaries to help others understand the doctrine behind each invitation they made.

Returned missionary Elder Hao-Wen Chih, left, speaks with new mission leaders as part of Elder Gerrit W. Gong's message at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo MTC in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I came to see just how vital those commitments were in my personal journey to come closer to my Savior, and I gained a greater and deeper appreciation and testimony of the Atonement of Jesus Christ, which filled me with a desire to share the gospel with others,” Elder Chih said.

Sister Lindsey Bourne said her testimony grew as she studied how current Church leaders extended invitations at general conference, how prophets in the scriptures extended invitations and how the Savior extended invitations.

Returned missionary Sister Lindsey Bourne, center, speaks with new mission leaders as part of Elder Gerrit W. Gong's message at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo MTC in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She said one of her favorite scriptures includes a six-word invitation from the Savior: “Repent, and I will receive you” (Alma 5:33).

When asked how he learned to bear testimony while extending invitations to those he taught, a third returned missionary, Elder Carter Boswell, said the answer is simple.

Returned missionary Elder Carter Boswell, right, speaks with new mission leaders as part of Elder Gerrit W. Gong's message at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo MTC in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Practice,” Elder Boswell said. “In zone conferences, in district councils, we were always encouraged to practice teaching and promising blessings to our friends as we extended invitations.”

Sister Susan Gong quoted Church President Russell M. Nelson: “Too many people consider repentance as punishment — something to be avoided … . But this feeling of being penalized is engendered by Satan. He tries to block us from looking to Jesus Christ who stands with open arms, hoping and willing to heal, forgive, cleanse, strengthen, purify and sanctify us” (“We Can Do Better and Be Better,” President Russell M. Nelson, April 2019 general conference).

She also invited the mission leaders: “Help your missionaries know that repentance is a gift of healing, forgiveness, cleansing, strengthening, purification and sanctification — one of God’s greatest gifts.”

She described repentance as a pattern to spiritual rebirth, which “enables the growth and flourishing God intends for each of us.”

Elder Gong again referenced chapter 11 of “Preach My Gospel,” which defines commitment as an “essential part of repentance” and that “consistently acting on truths of the gospel leads to conversion.”

He said that a conscious, committed decision to become a disciple of Jesus Christ is the key to “a change in a person’s beliefs, heart and life to accept and follow God’s will.”

Understanding the why and how

Elder Gong invited mission leaders to help missionaries understand why and how to invite those they teach through dedicated training. He said regular missionary meetings and councils help deepen missionaries’ understanding of why — why repentance is a gift, why commitment is essential and why conversion is the ultimate goal — and how to effectively help others understand the same.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo MTC in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For example, rather than simply asking someone to “come to Church,” missionaries can “invite people to come with us to worship God and feel His Spirit” in sacrament meeting — a time focused on ordinances and covenants — “this Sunday.”

He said, “Missionaries who understand why, what and how are happy, productive missionaries who work with faith, purpose, diligence and obedience.”

Converted in Jesus Christ

Elder Gong said personal conversion increases as individuals share the “greatest good news” that the infinite and eternal God the Father and His Son want all to come to Them, and as they help others know how to do this through repentance, commitment and conversion.

“Isn’t it remarkable?” Elder Gong said. “As you and your missionaries bring others to Christ, you draw closer to Him … your sins are forgiven, harvested sheaves are laden upon your back and your family is blessed.”