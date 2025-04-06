Elder Gerrit W. Gong: ‘Eternity’s Great Gifts: Jesus Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection, Restoration’

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 6, 2025.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2025 general conference about finding atonement, resurrection and restoration in Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what Elder Gong said.

Elder Gong’s talk summary

When one cries out in grief or joy, Jesus understands perfectly. “He can be present in the moments when we most need eternity’s great gifts — Jesus Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection, restoration.”

He answers the longings of one’s heart and the questions of one’s soul. He wipes away tears, except tears of joy. “This is Easter in Jesus Christ.”

“Easter in Jesus Christ helps us mend, reconcile, make right our relationships on both sides of the veil. Jesus can heal grief; He can enable forgiveness. …

“Easter in Jesus Christ lets us feel God’s approbation. … Through spiritual transformation in Jesus Christ, we can escape debilitating perfectionism.”

His Resurrection frees all from death, from time’s frailties and physicality’s imperfections. “In all good things, Jesus Christ restores abundantly — not only what was but also what can be.”

The sacred and symbolic convergence of atonement, resurrection and restoration through Christ each Easter season is not accidental or coincidental. Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter celebrate Christ’s Atonement and Resurrection. April 6 commemorates the organization of His restored Church.

“May we each find in Jesus Christ atonement, resurrection and restoration — peace, becoming and belonging — that which is enduringly real and joyful, happy and forever.”

Notable quotes

“This is Easter in Jesus Christ: He answers the longings of our hearts and the questions of our souls. He wipes away our tears, except our tears of joy.”

“He reunites us, whole and holy, with each other and God. In all good things, Jesus Christ restores abundantly — not only what was but also what can be.”

“Each Easter season we celebrate, as a symbolic whole, eternity’s great gifts through Jesus Christ — His Atonement; His (and the promise of our) literal Resurrection; Restoration of His latter-day Church with priesthood keys and authority to bless all God’s children.”

Who is Elder Gong?

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018, and had served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2010.

His mother met the missionaries when she was a teenager in Honolulu, Hawaii. His father joined the Church after attending Stanford University, where Elder Gong’s parents met and dated.

The first time Elder Gong met his wife, Susan Lindsay, was at an evening devotional he volunteered to give at the Provo Missionary Training Center to help missionaries learn more about Taiwan. They briefly met, but Elder Gong said in that moment, he “had a feeling this was somebody I’d always know.”

