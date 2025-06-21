Young Women General President and member of the Missionary Executive Council Emily Belle Freeman speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — Young Women General President and member of the Missionary Executive Council Emily Belle Freeman’s parents were called as mission leaders when she was 16 years old. The news triggered a kaleidoscope of emotions, including uncertainty, wonder, excitement and fear — all of which centered around “change.”

“Yes, a change was coming — one that would stretch us, that would cause tears to fall and even hurt to come,” she said. “We were about to embark on a journey of discipleship, a journey that would require faith in Christ.”

That experience reminded President Freeman of how the Savior taught His early apostles through invitations that helped them to increase their faith, she told new mission leaders at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21.

“For three years, Jesus taught them through invitation and experience,” she said. “Their discipleship was forged through personal encounters with Jesus Christ. As they came to know Him better and follow His example, they became more like Him. The same will be true for you.”

President Freeman said accepting and acting on invitations to follow Jesus Christ helps a person grow in discipleship and develop Christlike attributes. She illustrated this by sharing five examples from the life of Peter, the chief apostle.

Young Women General President and member of the Missionary Executive Council Emily Belle Freeman speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Behind her on the screen is a photo of President Freeman's family when her parents were called as mission leaders. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hope

In Luke 5, after a long night of empty nets, the Savior invited Peter to “Launch out into the deep” (Luke 5:4), an act that required more effort and faith.

Despite his previous lack of success, Peter demonstrated hope in Christ when he replied, “Nevertheless at thy word I will let down the net” (Luke 5:5).

“In Peter’s story, accepting the invitation to launch out into the deep led to boats sinking with blessings and nets breaking with goodness,” President Freeman said, referencing chapter 6 of “Preach My Gospel. “Today, the Lord extends the same invitation to you. … Accepting that invitation will lead you to discover the Christlike attribute of hope.”

Faith

In the midst of Peter’s finest moment as a fisherman, Jesus invited him to leave his nets and follow Him (Matthew 4:19-20).

While readers know Peter’s future, at that moment, he showed great faith in following Jesus Christ. Exercising faith, as taught in “Preach My Gospel,” involves action and decision.

The Savior’s invitation in Mark 1:17 — “Come ye after me, and I will make you to become fishers of men” — is extended to all.

“Accepting this invitation will lead you to discover the Christlike attribute of faith,” President Freeman said.

Humility

After feeding the 5,000 in John 6, the Savior offered an invitation in the form of a question: “Will ye also go away?” (John 6:67)

Peter responded, “Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life. And we believe and are sure that thou are the Christ, the Son of the Living God” (John 6:68-69).

President Freeman said the question — “To whom will you go?” — is an invitation that teaches the Christlike attribute of humility.

“This is a question that each of us will consider over and over in our life. In times of uncertainty, in times of adversity, in times of weakness, to whom will you go?” she said.

Young Women General President and member of the Missionary Executive Council Emily Belle Freeman speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Obedience

In the midst of a storm on the Sea of Galilee, Peter saw the Savior walking on the water. He called to Him and the Savior answered with a one-word invitation: “Come” (Matthew 14:29).

While there are multiple lessons to learn from this story, President Freeman sees an example of obedience.

“When the Lord extended an invitation, Peter responded with obedience. That response led to an extraordinary encounter with Jesus Christ,” she said. “The Christlike attribute of obedience led Peter to accept an invitation to step onto the water.”

Diligence

The final invitation President Freeman shared was from John 21:16, when the Savior asked Peter to “Feed my sheep.” The fisherman knew a lot about boats, nets and fish. He likely knew very little about sheep. This invitation required not just obedience, but transformation and the Christlike attribute of diligence.

“Today, the Lord extends the same invitation to you, ‘Feed my sheep,’” President Freeman said. “Accepting this invitation will lead you to discover the Christlike attribute of diligence.”

President Freeman testified of the importance of accepting invitations, practicing discipleship and acquiring the attributes of Jesus Christ.

“This is how we become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ,” she said. “We accept His invitations, and we acquire His attributes. One by one.”