Read about these 2 new, 25 reorganized stake presidencies — from Provo to Paris

The Viña del Mar Chile Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is photographed on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Listen to this Article

Listen to this Article

The following new stake presidencies have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Matadi Democratic Republic of the Congo District. The Matadi Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake, which consists of the Buima 1st, Buima 2nd, Matadi, Mvuzi, Nzanza 1st and Nzanza 2nd branches, was created by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder David Ngabizele, an Area Seventy.

MATADI DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Wa Kadima Paul Kadima, 39, Complexe Scolaire Merode school principal; wife, Anouska Tukebana Lumbu. Counselors — Mukiese Dady Tekasala, 30, private school teacher; wife, Fravine Yimbu Dimbu. Moupepe Adelard Konde, 53, Congolese Armed Forces personnel chief; wife, Helene Alele Mouzala.

A new stake has been created from the Orem Utah Cherry Hill, Orem Utah Geneva Heights, Orem Utah Hillcrest, Orem Utah Lakeview, Orem Utah Sharon Park, Orem Utah Suncrest, Vineyard Utah Springwater and Vineyard Utah stakes. The Orem Utah Mountain View Stake (Spanish), which consists of the Cherry Hill 8th, Geneva Heights 1st, Hillcrest 9th, Lakeview 11th, Sharon Park 13th, Springwater 3rd, Suncrest 8th and Vineyard 7th wards, was created by Elder Hugo E. Martínez, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Martín P. Fernández, an Area Seventy.

OREM UTAH MOUNTAIN VIEW STAKE (SPANISH): (April 13, 2025) President — Malcolm Miguel Botto, 51, Brigham Young University-Provo coordinator for international study programs and adjunct instructor of K’iche’ and Tulane University director and adjunct lecturer of K’iche’ Summer Language Program; wife, Astrid Zussett Urizar Fernandez. Counselors — Reynaldo Peñaranda Salazar, 55, Young Living Essential Oils shipping associate; wife, Ingrid Rojas Flores de Peñaranda. Miguel Angel Lee, 39, JetBlue IT analyst; wife, Vanessa Delgado Aurazo Lee.

Reorganized stakes

AMERICAN FORK UTAH EAST STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Donald Dunlap Bennion, 46, Adobe senior director of strategy; succeeding David Kartchner Hafen; wife, Amy Mellissa Petersen Bennion. Counselors — Morgan Laker Cummings, 44, Brigham Young University adjunct professor and Lehi City judge; wife, Kathleen Erin Eddy Cummings. Rodney Glen Jackson, 48, Rocketship Inc. director of finance, Equity Real Estate Results real estate agent, and Rustic Log Furniture of Utah Inc. owner and president; wife, Kimberly Lois Bugg Jackson.

ARARAQUARA BRAZIL STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Diogo Augusto Pezzoti Frediani, 42, Farmácia Manipulação Animal microentrepreneur and Laboratório de Análises Clínicas São Lucas human resources coordinator; succeeding Otavio Pimentel Martins; wife, Thays Bocchi Morales Frediani. Counselors — Danilo Pacheco Villani, 45, physician; wife, Lia Silva Martins Villani. Cristian Fernando Marmorato de Oliveira, 43, Marmorato dental prosthesis laboratory owner; wife, Mayara Ramos Oisi Oliveira.

BELLEVUE WASHINGTON STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Andrew Wesley Stacey, 42, University of Washington School of Medicine associate professor of ophthalmology; succeeding Jared Michael Spataro; wife, Lauren McCann Stacey. Counselors — Cory Thomas Hrncirik, 47, Microsoft director; wife, Rachelle Harmon Hrncirik. Kevin Michael Brown, 47, dentist; wife, Patricia Ann Bodell Brown.

BLANDING UTAH STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Dane Phillip Lyman, 35, Utah Navajo Health System Inc. medical doctor; succeeding Samuel Alon Pugh; wife, Lisa Diane Bishop Lyman. Counselors — Randall Paul Pemberton, 52, Utah Navajo Health System Inc. director of health information management systems and Pemberton Properties LLC, Nivonyx LLC and G&R Property Interests LLC business owner; wife, Marilyn Black Pemberton. Mark Lowell Bake, 44, San Juan School District teacher; wife, Kari Hendrix Bake.

BLOOMFIELD NEW MEXICO STAKE: (April 13, 2025) President — Ben Russell Hatch, 67, Great Western Reclamation president; succeeding Stephen Michael Elsbury; wife, Dixie Jolene Olsen Hatch. Counselors — Robert Alan Kropf, 66, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion seminary teacher, principal and coordinator; wife, Shauna May Roundy Kropf. Matthew Brian Pennington, 48, business owner; wife, Dalea Hope Martinez Pennington.

CABO SAN LUCAS MÉXICO STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Ezequiel Sion Ramirez Moreno, 44, contractor; succeeding Luis Miguel Olachea Tapiz; wife, Laura Olivia Encines Ortiz de Ramirez. Counselors — Brent James Jessee, 62, licensed nursing home administrator and business owner; wife, Keely Carlson Jessee. Abraham Alvaro Laborin Alva, 44, human resources manager; wife, Luz Maria Sanchez Cruz de Laborin.

CEDAR MILL OREGON STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Charles Walter Carter, 55, Ricon Industrial Inc. president; succeeding Matthew Bevan Haycock; wife, Sara Kay Poulson Carter. Counselors — Brent David Jones, 46, Nike manager and director of finance; wife, Paige McKinnon Jones. Curtis Edward Bay, 56, Nike creative director; wife, Heidi Skeen Bay.

CHIBA JAPAN STAKE: (May 11, 2025) President — Masamitsu Onizuka, 46, NuSkin Japan Co. specialist; succeeding Motoshige Karino; wife, Misono Onizuka. Counselors — Masaaki Takatori, 55, self-employed; wife, Riina Takatori. Taiki Iwasa, 40, Asahi Group Japan Ltd. senior manager; wife, Seina Iwasa.

CUAUTLA MÉXICO PALMAS STAKE: (March 30, 2025) President — Victor Alfonso Coyote Galicia, 41, administrator; succeeding Jedediah Bruno Hernandez Aguila; wife, Raquel Rodriguez Vergara. Counselors — Salvador Ismael Cacique Ortiz, 44, SEP teacher; wife, Margarita Rosas González de Cacique. Mario Zeniff Garcia Adams, 37, Inbursa adviser and business owner; wife, Karina Ramírez Sánchez de Garcia.

CURITIBA BRAZIL BOA VISTA STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Matheus Faiani Furusho Bitencourt, 42, Bitencourt Industria de Moveis owner; succeeding Carlos Henrique Geschwandtner; wife, May Cooper Furusho Bitencourt. Counselors — Gilberto Antunes dos Santos, 54, Brazilian Army veteran infantry officer; wife, Leoni de Jesus Dos Santos. Luciano Gaspar Peixoto, 38, Rappi product manager; wife, Amanda de Almeida Gaboardi Dacol Peixoto.

FILLMORE UTAH STAKE: (April 27, 2025) President — Marty David Lunt, 51, Sunrises Engineering service center manager; succeeding Gary Smith Barber; wife, Cortney Christensen Lunt. Counselors — Kelby C Swallow, 56, owner-operator; wife, MaryAnn Mabey Swallow. Brian Cody Moat, 46, Millard High School teacher; wife, Leona Mae Condie Moat.

KLEIN TEXAS STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Bryan Jared Baldwin, 44, Mercer actuarial health consultant; succeeding Robert K Ellis; wife, Katherine Page Baldwin. Counselors — Scott Colin Nuzman, 46, Chevron land representative; wife, Amy Elizabeth Ludwig Nuzman. Jacob Timothy Swanson, 43, DHL vice president of projects; wife, Kelly Lynn Smith Swanson.

LAYTON UTAH LAYTON HILLS STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Jeremy John Barclay, 47, SkyWest Airlines safety managing director; succeeding Brian Donell Tate; wife, Mary Ann Call Barclay. Counselors — Justin Michael Shepherd, 43, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary assignment manager; wife, Angela Stephan Shepherd. Ryan Lee Walters, 47, Zions Bank commercial loan specialist; wife, Brooke Lynn Stott Walters.

MAPLETON UTAH WEST STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Ezekiel Jon Evans, 49, Rocket Software lead software engineer; succeeding Kelend Ivan Mills; wife, Stephanie Ann McKinney Evans. Counselors — Brian Barlow Nelson, 43, Blue Valley Insurance owner; wife, Kellie Lynn Alexander Nelson. Thomas Steel Soffe, 36, Morgan Stanley director of business strategy-wealth management; wife, Caitlin Rose MacKay Soffe.

MONTERÍA COLOMBIA STAKE: (March 16, 2025) President — Guillermo Enrique Gomez Grondona, 33, University of Córdoba professor; succeeding Ronald Antonio De La Ossa Dickson; wife, Andrea Garcia Dereix. Counselors — Nelson David Petro Cardenas, 53, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints maintenance technician; wife, Katy Elena Doria Mesquida. Carlos Andres Ponton Soto, 29, Compañía Médica DS SAS assistant; wife, Yenifer Andrea Ruíz Macea.

MWENE-DITU DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (May 11, 2025) President — Freddy Mukadi Katomb’, 38, Ministry of Higher Education and University teaching assistant and Ets DIFRELU entrepreneur; succeeding Mees Buláng-Cikol Tshiband; wife, Falone Mukadi Mujinga. Counselors — Godefroy Tshilonda Mutombo, 33, higher education and university teaching assistant and permanent secretary, Trust Marchand Bank SA payroll agent, Congolese state labor inspector and primary and secondary education teacher; wife, Mamie Mbuyi Matanda Tshilonda. Doris Kalenda Kadisha, 25, entrepreneur; wife, Genevieve Tshikumin Kapinga Kalenda.

PARADISE VALLEY ARIZONA STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Russell Todd Taylor, 50, dentist; succeeding Juan Carlos Quilantan Vite; wife, Barbara Marie Coplen Taylor. Counselors — Stephan Kent Harper, 58, Brigham Young University–Idaho adjunct faculty professor and Dignity Health marketing director; wife, Karen Lee Siiro Harper. Benjamin Alan Grover, 44, Knox senior engineer of new product development; wife, Holly Michelle Fetters Grover.

PARIS FRANCE STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Cédric Didier Alexandre Morelle, 42, Neverhack cybersecurity director; succeeding Frederic Pascal Loisel; wife, Carole Caner Morelle. Counselors — Christopher Darguence, 50, TotalEnergies activity director; wife, Isabel Helena Linguica Darguence. Alexis Bamy, 40, Eurofins Hygiène Hospitalière general director; wife, Lyse Isabelle Monique Faudin Bamy.

PENRITH AUSTRALIA STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Aaron Lavini Halavaka, 35, Steadfast Building Solutions director and Lexicon Plumbing & Gas Fitting owner and director; succeeding Bradley Harry Lavell Wood; wife, Simone Vera Scott Halavaka. Counselors — Richard Jonathan Wright, 36, Link Juice owner and Nature’s Sunshine Products of Australia e-commerce specialist; wife, Rebekah Anne Garcia Wright. Trevor Rawiri Shortland, 38, Hassett Flooring flooring contractor; wife, Easter Ioane Shortland.

PROVO UTAH FREEDOM STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Devin Charles Patrick, 46, State of Utah human resource manager; succeeding Michael Paul Merz; wife, Bethany Henrichsen Patrick. Counselors — Brad William Tanner, 57, Quilt Software content manager; wife, Linda Aileen May Tanner. Joseph Michael Spencer, 44, Brigham Young University associate professor; wife, Karen Elizabeth Jones Spencer.

ROME ITALY EAST STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Emanuele Cascone, 45, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assistant temple recorder; succeeding Andrea Rondinelli; wife, Cristina Paoletta. Counselors — Jonathan Gessati, 49, Zucchetti Spa employee; wife, Adriana Stella Teresa Valentina Emilia Pagnani. Marco Petrollini, 49, entrepreneur; wife, Sabrina Ciccio’.

ROSARIO ARGENTINA NORTH STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Mariano Ivan Viscontti, 38, Obra Nova MC SAS occupational health and safety technician; succeeding David Daniel Ravello; wife, Jésica Nerina Oliva Agate Viscontti. Counselors — Pablo Daniel Ceriotti, 43, Ternium Argentina operator; wife, Patricia Carolina Molinaro Ceriotti. Luciano Dalleva, 45, security; wife, Maite Dana Dalleva.

SANTA CRUZ BOLIVIA VIRU VIRU STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Douglas Moroni Franco Garcia, 39, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion regional director; succeeding Jaime Oswaldo Diez Salinas; wife, Rosario Alejandra Alanes Asturizaga de Franco. Counselors — Javier Yavi Huayta, 44, Grupo Altius Bolivia head office employee; wife, Teolinda Vasquez Salazar de Yavi. Pablo Javier Mogrovejo Cerruto, 37, leader and member support manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; wife, Karina Rodriguez Ojopi de Mogrovejo.

ST. CLOUD FLORIDA STAKE: (April 27, 2025) President — Warren Lee James, 56, retired fire chief; succeeding Jonathan Brent Gooch; wife, Michelle Lynn Luckart James. Counselors — Carlos Gianfranco Palomino, 40, Chapters Health System vice president of clinical services and development; wife, Gisela Natalia Benitez Palomino. Parker Wayne Ussery, 41, AgReserves Inc. assistant general manager; wife, Brooklynn Rochelle Schwitters Ussery.

STUART FLORIDA STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Matthew Charles Gilbert, 56, Reef Capital Partners managing director; succeeding Bradley Pond Westover; wife, Amanda Elizabeth Greene Gilbert. Counselors — Glen Edward Robinson, 48, Platform One CEO; wife, Rachel Katherine Davis Robinson. Christopher Harley Vielman, 40, Amtrust Financial staff counsel; wife, Christie Leeann Michaud Vielman.