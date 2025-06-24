Hindu spiritual leader visits with the First Presidency in Salt Lake City

President Dallin H. Oaks right, and President Henry B. Eyring, left, of the First Presidency, meet His Holiness Brahmavihari Swamiji, head of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East, and head of international relations for Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Members of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed His Holiness Brahmavihari Swamiji, head of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a significant socio-spiritual organization within Hinduism, to Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 18.

The meeting included President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, and Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Anthony D. Perkins, president of the Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area; and Elder Matthew S. Holland, executive director of the Church Communication Department, were also at the meeting, according to a news release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

As part of his meeting in Salt Lake City with Church leaders, Brahmavihari Swamiji also toured Church sites, including Deseret Industries on Welfare Square and the Conference Center at Temple Square. There he listened to an organ recital.

Together, the faith leaders spoke about their unity in seeking to bless and serve God’s children. They also discussed various humanitarian relief and peacemaking efforts reflected in the daily lives of the followers of their faith traditions.

Brahmavihari Swamiji is head of the Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East. He is also a core leader and creative driver for Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, an organization known for its commitment to promoting moral and social values and for its humanitarian efforts.

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha has a network of over 1,800 temples and 21,000 congregations worldwide, with an estimated tens of millions of followers worldwide.

As a part of the organization’s Core Committee, Brahmavihari Swamiji and six others report directly to His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the highest spiritual leader of this Hindu tradition. Brahmavihari Swamiji has also been instrumental in shaping large projects, like the Nesaden temple in London and the Swaminarayan Akshardham complexes in India and the United States.