President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, sits down for an interview in Toronto, Ontario, on Monday, March 24, 2025.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will give the concluding devotional at the 2025 Utah Area Young Single Adult “Together in Christ” Conference, event organizers announced Thursday, June 26.

The devotional will be Sunday, Aug. 31, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. For those who have already registered for the “Together in Christ” Conference, reserve devotional tickets by Aug. 1 at utahysaconference.org. Devotional tickets will become available to others after that date.

In a video posted on the “Together in Christ” Conference’s Instagram page, President Holland said he’s been thinking about and praying for young single adults.

He encouraged them to attend the devotional, regardless of if their hope is strong or flickering.

“I want you to feel deeply that this time together is a gift,” he said. “It is a gift to both of us from our Father in Heaven, who loves us. I hope you don’t see it as just another event. I hope, following your participation, that you will feel better about who you are, who our Father in Heaven is and why I would have asked you to attend.”

He continued that heaven and earth are already preparing for young single adults to attend this devotional.

“The Savior, with His love for you and His eternal and everlasting Atonement, can reach you not only in the future but can reach you today, exactly where you are now. But realize that you won’t stay exactly as you are now,” President Holland said.

About the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference

This year’s Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference will be Aug. 29-31 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. Young single adults ages 18 to 35 are invited to attend.

Register at utahysaconference.cventevents.com. Tickets are $50 each, or take advantage of the Tag-Along Ticket sale: $50 for two tickets when two people attend together. To redeem this offer, select two tickets at checkout and use code TAGALONG2025.

In addition to President Holland’s concluding devotional, the conference will feature four main stage speakers, a variety of breakout sessions, and activities such as dances and speed dating.

Multiplatinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer will also headline a concert at the America First Field, along with Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE.

“Join thousands of young single adults from across Utah for a powerful weekend in the heart of Salt Lake City,” the event website states.

It continues: “This conference is designed to inspire, uplift and connect. … Strengthen your faith and deepen your discipleship — while navigating the real questions of life as a young adult in the Church.”

The 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference

People attend the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Last year’s Utah Area YSA Conference saw thousands of young adults gather at classes, concerts and more. The event lineup included:

Following the 2024 conference, Elizabeth Call from Omaha, Nebraska, said she loved the diversity of available activities.

“There’s really something for everyone here,” she said, adding, “The Church is a worldwide organization. It’s here for every age group, every type of person.”

Myan Schulze from Aurora, Colorado, said the 2024 conference was “a conduit of receiving rays of revelation and meeting young people my age that are firm on the gospel path.”