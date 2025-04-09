Registration now open for 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference

Registration for the 2025 Utah Area Young Single Adult “Together in Christ” Conference is officially live, event organizers announced Tuesday, April 8.
This year’s conference will be Aug. 29-31 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Young single adults ages 18 to 35 are invited to attend.
The event will feature four main stage speakers, a variety of breakout sessions and a concluding message from a senior Church leader.
Multiplatinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer will also headline a concert at the America First Field, along with a to-be-announced co-headliner.
“Join thousands of young single adults from across Utah for a powerful weekend in the heart of Salt Lake City,” the event website states.
It continues: “This conference is designed to inspire, uplift and connect. … Strengthen your faith and deepen your discipleship — while navigating the real questions of life as a young adult in the Church.”
Register at bit.ly/4jq4ige. Tickets are $25 each until April 13, when early bird registration closes. More information about the conference is forthcoming.
The 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference
Last year’s Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference saw thousands of young adults gather at classes, concerts and more. The event lineup included:
- A closing devotional from Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf.
- Keynote speakers such as Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman; Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy and Church historian; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy and the Utah Area president; and Sharon Eubank, the Church’s director of humanitarian services and a former member of the Relief Society general presidency.
- Two concerts featuring Nashville-based pop singer/songwriter Ben Rector, New York-based pop singer/songwriter Rachel Platten and Latter-day Saint “Christian Jazz” singer Emma Nissen.
- Breakout sessions that covered topics from spiritual growth and emotional wellness to personal development and temporal well-being.
- Activities like dances, service projects and breaking two Guinness World Records.
Following the 2024 conference, Elizabeth Call from Omaha, Nebraska said she loved the diversity of available activities.
“There’s really something for everyone here,” she said, adding, “The Church is a worldwide organization. It’s here for every age group, every type of person.”
Myan Schulze from Aurora, Colorado, said the 2024 conference was “a conduit of receiving rays of revelation and meeting young people my age that are firm on the gospel path.”