Registration now open for 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference

People attend the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

Registration for the 2025 Utah Area Young Single Adult “Together in Christ” Conference is officially live, event organizers announced Tuesday, April 8.

This year’s conference will be Aug. 29-31 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Young single adults ages 18 to 35 are invited to attend.

The event will feature four main stage speakers, a variety of breakout sessions and a concluding message from a senior Church leader.

Multiplatinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer will also headline a concert at the America First Field, along with a to-be-announced co-headliner.

“Join thousands of young single adults from across Utah for a powerful weekend in the heart of Salt Lake City,” the event website states.

It continues: “This conference is designed to inspire, uplift and connect. … Strengthen your faith and deepen your discipleship — while navigating the real questions of life as a young adult in the Church.”

Register at bit.ly/4jq4ige. Tickets are $25 each until April 13, when early bird registration closes. More information about the conference is forthcoming.

The 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference

Attendees walk along the main hallway during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Last year’s Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference saw thousands of young adults gather at classes, concerts and more. The event lineup included:

Following the 2024 conference, Elizabeth Call from Omaha, Nebraska said she loved the diversity of available activities.

“There’s really something for everyone here,” she said, adding, “The Church is a worldwide organization. It’s here for every age group, every type of person.”

Myan Schulze from Aurora, Colorado, said the 2024 conference was “a conduit of receiving rays of revelation and meeting young people my age that are firm on the gospel path.”