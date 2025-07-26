Church hosts national interfaith prayer for peace in Peru

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Faith and government leaders pose for a photo following the "Oramos por el Peru 2025" event in San Isidro, Peru, on July 22, 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened the doors of the Lima Peru Limatambo Stake Center in San Isidro, Peru, Tuesday evening to host “Oramos por el Perú 2025,” a nationally broadcast interfaith gathering of prayer and reflection.

The annual event, organized by the Interreligious Council of Peru — Religions for Peace, brought together leaders from 14 faith traditions and top government officials, including Dina Boluarte, president of Peru, under the theme “Peace, a responsibility for all.”

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, who is a General Authority Seventy and will begin his service as president of the South America Northwest Area of the Church next week, welcomed the hundreds of guests in attendance July 22, reported the Church’s Peru Newsroom.

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Oramos por el Peru 2025 event in San Isidro, Peru, on July 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“For The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it is an honor and a blessing to host this interfaith prayer,” Elder Villar said. “More unites us than separates us. And our essential task is to focus together on meeting the great challenges of our time — especially those faced by the most vulnerable.”

Other faith communities involved include representatives from the Catholic Church, the Jewish community of Peru, the Anglican Church, the Seventh-day Adventist Church, the Islamic community, the Methodist Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Bahá’í community and the Soto Zen Buddhist community, as well as evangelical and Indigenous communities, reported Peru Newsroom.

Elder Villar cited President Russell M. Nelson’s 2019 meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, reaffirming the Church’s commitment to religious freedom, the family and the alleviation of human suffering: “We talked about our mutual concern for people suffering around the world and our desire to alleviate human suffering. ... And that faith in Jesus Christ brings stability to life.”

Related Story Read Church News coverage of President Nelson's visit with Pope Francis

Church leads out in shared commitment to peace

Attendees listen during the Oramos por el Peru 2025 event in San Isidro, Peru, on July 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The event marked the fifth year of Oramos por el Perú, held annually as part of the country’s national holiday celebrations. With Peru’s national independence day approaching, this year’s gathering emphasized the need for unity, reconciliation and shared moral responsibility.

The Church’s role in hosting the event — providing its meetinghouse, audiovisual support and musical direction — showed its growing presence in the country’s interfaith efforts and its long-standing humanitarian outreach across Peru.

“This meeting is being held here … and broadcast across the nation,” said Guillermo Estrugo, vice president of the Interreligious Council, during opening remarks. “Welcome to this moment of encounter, music and prayer and everything we love in the council to share.”

Prayers for all

One by one, religious leaders and representatives offered prayers for peace, justice, environmental protection, the poor, children, women, Indigenous communities and the nation’s leaders.

Salvador Piñeiro, Catholic archbishop of Ayacucho, pleaded for “harmony, forgiveness and reconciliation” to take root in homes, neighborhoods and institutions. “We cannot be indifferent to the pain of others,” he said.

Several leaders warned against corruption, called for ethical leadership and voiced concern over environmental degradation and political fragmentation.

President of Peru Dina Boluarte, third from left, listens during the "Oramos por el Peru 2025" event in San Isidro, Peru, on July 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nonie Reano of Brahma Kumaris of Peru said: “Our actions determine our existence. Let us reflect with our hearts in our hands.”

Others called for renewed commitment to vulnerable communities.

The Rev. Roger Aurajo of the Evangelical Presbyterian and Reformed Church of Peru, said, “We intercede for the most fragile of our nation — the poor, the sick, the elderly and those with disabilities.”

The Interfaith Choir of Peru sings during the Oramos por el Peru 2025 event in San Isidro, Peru, on July 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Between prayers, the Interfaith Choir of Peru offered renditions of hymns from the faith traditions in attendance, including “How Great Thou Art.”

‘We can literally change the world’

As the evening closed, Elder Villar once again addressed the audience, quoting President Nelson’s invitation to become peacemakers.

Attendees listen during the Oramos por el Peru 2025 event in San Isidro, Peru, on July 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Being a peacemaker is a choice. We have the free will to choose containment or reconciliation,” he said. “We can literally change the world — person by person, interaction by interaction. How? By demonstrating ways to handle sincere differences of opinion with respect and dialogue.”

He concluded with a prayer, asking God to bless the nation with charity, humility and the courage to build a better, more united future.

“We know that we are all different,” he prayed, adding: “We are a big family. Dear Father, help us be peacemakers in this troubled world.”

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, General Authority Seventy, prays during the Oramos por el Peru 2025 event in San Isidro, Peru, on July 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints