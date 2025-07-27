Learn about the new presidencies of 33 stakes — from Samoa to Switzerland

The meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Athens, Greece, is shown on Sunday, July 6, 2025. It was closed for several months while it was renovated and has recently reopened.

The following presidencies for new and reorganized stakes have been called.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Eagle Pass Texas District. The Amistad Texas Stake, which consists of the Carrizo Springs, Cotulla and Del Rio 3rd (Spanish) branches and the Del Rio 1st, Eagle Pass, Hondo and Uvalde wards, was created by Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Guillermo Rojas, an Area Seventy.

AMISTAD TEXAS STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Brady Lee Williams, 54, certified registered nurse anesthetist; wife, Amy Adams Williams. Counselors — Dennis Mario Russo, 58, former U.S. Border Patrol agent; wife, Virginia Rodriguez Russo. Scott Harry Fieber, 37, Cook Solutions Group chief strategy officer, Unlimit-Aid managing partner and Short Game Golf Academy co-founder; wife, Brooke Yvonne Baird Fieber.

A new stake has been created from the Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake. The Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Nganza Stake, which consists of the Katuishi, Malandji 1st, Muimba, Nganza 1st, Nganza 2nd and Nkonko wards, was created by Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Mees Bulang-C. Tshiband, an Area Seventy.

KANANGA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO NGANZA STAKE: (June 15, 2025) President — Mulamba Donatien Makolo, 50, university assistant; wife, Kelly Ntambue Kanku. Counselors — Mufuta Clément Kande, 29, Protestant school English teacher; wife, BenaLuabu Godeliève Mufuta. Beya Tshipamba Isidore, 39, Congolese state education teacher; wife, Tshiyoyo Beya Véronique.

A new stake has been created from the Siniloan Philippines District. The Siniloan Philippines Stake, which consists of the Infanta Branch and Pakil 1st, Pakil 2nd, Santa Maria, Siniloan 1st and Siniloan 2nd wards, was created by Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jaime N. Rivera Jr., an Area Seventy.

SINILOAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (June 22, 2025) President — Franco Patana Cajumban, 34, Mabuhay Deseret Foundation Inc. executive administrator and HR specialist; wife, Janelle Nicerio Bigay Cajumban. Counselors — Arbin Molleno Sarmiento, 51, Department of Education principal; wife, Julie Caidic Cadapan Sarmiento. Benjamin Agena Serrano Jr., 52, Menser Transient House owner; wife, Argene Adricula Mendez Serrano.

Reorganized stakes

ANTOFAGASTA CHILE LA PORTADA STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — José Miguel Palma Correa, 40, Komatsu Holding South America Ltda. regional deputy manager of warranties and campaigns; succeeding David Andres Reyes Torres; wife, Hellen Mariana Trigo Alfaro. Counselors — Ricardo Carlos Almeida Nuñez, 46, Indebco commercial manager; wife, Paula Andrea de Almeida Palma. Oscar Andres Becerra Gonzalez, 41, Servicio de Salud Antofagasta organizational development head and private practice clinical therapist for Family Services; wife, Alexandra Berta Becerra Layseca Sancho.

AUGUSTA MAINE STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — David Budge Hyde, 57, VA Medical Center physician; succeeding Richard Jensen Taylor; wife, Betsey Damon Hyde. Counselors — John Edward McNaughton, 58, FMI president; wife, Sarah Frances Myers McNaughton. Clinton Barrett Beveridge, 46, Town of Camden code officer; wife, Michelle Jeanne Roy Beveridge.

BETIM BRAZIL STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Cristiano de Freitas Moreira, 47, self-employed professor; succeeding Marcelo Duarte Jacinto; wife, Marta Clemilda Alves Da Silva Moreira. Counselors — Eudermes Eustáquio de Almeida, 49, Caixa Econômica Federal software developer; wife, Alessandra Aparecida Pires de Almeida. Thiago Duarte Campinho, 38, Campinho Individual Law Firm CEO and attorney; wife, Dayanne Luciana de Avelar Campinho.

CAGAYAN DE ORO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 11, 2025) President — Joel Fabre Marcaida, 50, Fast Logistics Corp. branch manager/sales manager; succeeding Edwin Cantor Sacay; wife, Charisse Sasing Porpor Marcaida. Counselors — Joseph Mabunay Baculio, 46, Regent Foods Corporation sales manager; wife, Miralona Abragan Badoles Baculio. Vergel Gallana Remadavia, 39, Snack Center owner and Spring Board student support for registration BYU–Pathway Worldwide; wife, Mary Shayne Yuraba Corpuz Remadavia.

CAMPINAS BRAZIL BANDEIRANTES STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Everton de Souza Nascimento, 35, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints administrative assistant; succeeding Francisco Rodrigues de Souza; wife, Kátia Regina Lima Corrêa Nascimento. Counselors — Adonias Lima Da Silva, 40, Bray Americas Manufacturing Center Ltda quality engineer; wife, Miriam Almeida Da Silva. Wilson Alves Fernandes, 43, Campinas Municipal Public Servants Association administrative assistant; wife, Natalia Cristina Zanata.

CATARMAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Jay Baluyot Magalang, 42, Provincial Government of Northern Samar tax mapper; succeeding Amado Ebdane Estonanto; wife, Kristhel Casiñas Dorias Magalang. Counselors — Russell Duran Rojo, 50, Philippines National Police investigator; wife, Jeanette Nuez Jumadiao Rojo. Richard Olayer Gesulga, 44, City Savings Bank manager; wife, Edna Carias Visaya Gesulga.

COALVILLE UTAH STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Joshua Noble Richins, 50, Allied Mechanical owner; succeeding Jeffrey Vern Young; wife, Terri Wilde Richins. Counselors — Michael Frank Brown, 53, Brown Dairy owner; wife, Lisa Maree Toole Brown. Bart Bullock Thiriot, 62, Altitude Home Concierge property manager; wife, Wendy Dee Adamson Thiriot.

DERBY KANSAS STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Kip Lamar Kimball, 48, Koch Engineered Solutions vice president of finance; succeeding Stephen Maxwell Daley; wife, Alisha Broadhead Kimball. Counselors — Benjamin Richard Pieper, 45, self-employed business owner; wife, Jamie Christine Pokorny Pieper. Jared Troy Mortensen, 46, Real Men Apparel Co. owner and chief designer; wife, Jill Banks Mortensen.

GENERAL SANTOS PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Alexander Yumol Benedicto, 50, AJ and J Marine Supplies and Equipment owner; succeeding Michael Quiaoit Garcia; wife, Jackie May Tibungcog Quinco Benedicto. Counselors — Ruel Broces Herezo, 63, former oil berth operator and oil inspector; wife, Maria Luzviminda Delos Reyes Tagle Herezo. Danilo Delos Santos Baricar, 41, DB Mjolnir Construction general manager; wife, Fritze Ritze Sabordo Pajela Baricar.

GILBERT ARIZONA STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Jeremy Scott Geigle, 50, Jackson White managing shareholder; succeeding Bradley Allen Tinker; wife, Jill Marie Farnsworth Geigle. Counselors — Jason Knapp Judd, 47, Arizona Family and Kids Dental and Judd Orthodontics owner; wife, Tina Kay Heath Judd. John Gale Arnett, 49, Farnsworth Construction Company president; wife, Brittany Marie Ahlstrom Arnett.

KANANGA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (June 15, 2025) President — Tshisungu Cosmas Kankonde, 33, entrepreneur; succeeding Mulamba Donatien Makolo; wife, Milolo Juliette Kumuamba Kankonde. Counselors — Kanyinda Norbert Kanyinda, 36, Université de Kananga teacher; wife, Agnes Luebe Dikebele. Jean Pierre Tshibuyi Musangu, 36, former National Ministry of Finance monitoring and evaluation coordinator; wife, Tubajika Mariette Ntumba.

KISSY SIERRA LEONE STAKE: (June 15, 2025) President — Rashid Smart, 48, Sierra Leone Urban Research Centre senior finance administrator; succeeding Idrissa Turay; wife, Sia Molai Smart. Counselors — Allieu Sahr Sellu, 43, Kumba R. Kalilu managing director; wife, Christiana Nafiesatu Kokofele Sellu. George Coker Jr., 31, LAPO Microfinance Bank S.L. Ltd. performance manager; wife, Tina Gbondo Coker.

LAKEWOOD WASHINGTON STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Johnson Wen-Tai Chang, 54, Department of Defense-Army supervisory psychologist; succeeding David Mark K Danielson; wife, Alisha Pixton Chang. Counselors — Jason Lamar Pace, 52, JNA Networking Services Inc. president; wife, Jamie Jo Stevens Pace. Zachary Dale Truscott, 40, ArenaNet director of production; wife, Janalee Christensen Truscott.

LAWTON OKLAHOMA STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Tiboah Ofe, 40, Kalco Machine and Manufacturing Company computer and information system manager; succeeding Brian Lane Blaisdell Gladwell; wife, Bernice Kwakye-Andoh Ofe. Counselors — Chad Edward Halverstadt, 38, CAE USA instructor pilot; wife, Cara Lynn Hervey Halverstadt. Alexander Neil Smith, 43, rancher; wife, Emily Marlene Brough Smith.

LETHBRIDGE ALBERTA YSA STAKE: (June 22, 2025) President — Bruce William Stewart, 52, Rebound Management Group physiotherapist and director; succeeding Stuart James Morgan; wife, Amy Suzanne Price Stewart. Counselors — Lorne Steele Atwood, 61, Lethbridge Polytechnic chair and instructor; wife, Annette Johnson Atwood. Hunter Bruce Heggie, 56, Heggie Developments Ltd. president; wife, Carol Jean Pizzingrilli Heggie.

LIMA PERÚ SANTA PATRICIA STAKE: (April 27, 2025) President — Marco Antonio Silva Torres, 54, Tecnológica de Alimentos S.A. internal supply central manager; succeeding Alfredo Fidel Altamirano Linares; wife, Sheyla Ofelia Herrera Linares de Silva. Counselors — Juan Alberto Quiroz Paredes, 55, Special Projects Department project manager; wife, Olga Angela Leon Torres de Quiroz. Marco Antonio Sánchez Herrera, 49, Polysistemas Corp innovation solutions product manager; wife, Diana Delinda Briceño Zapata de Sánchez.

LITTLE ROCK ARKANSAS STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — McKay Leland Hugentobler, 55, podiatrist; succeeding Jared Adam Dixon; wife, Cori Lyman Hugentobler. Counselors — David Brit Warner, 51, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences director of cornea service; wife, Ceanne Hardman Warner. Larry David Hartzell, 49, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences professor of otolaryngology; wife, Holly Ann Cornia Hartzell.

MONROVIA LIBERIA STAKE: (May 4, 2025) President — Gabriel Godwin Nwainokpor, 52, self-employed CEO; succeeding Augustine S. Geedeh; wife, Krubo Ninee Vaziema Kollie Nwainokpor. Counselors — David Tisoh Lafayette, 35, Maretha College of Professional Studies and Maretha International Preparatory High School accountant; wife, Benjalyn Bendu Stanley Lafayette. Prince Owah Dolo, 55, GOL supervisor; wife, Bendu Dempster Dolo.

NIBLEY UTAH STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Brent Richard Skinner, 45, retired; succeeding William Dan Farnsworth; wife, Breanne Smith Skinner. Counselors — Dennis Jeffrey Nielsen, 58, Spartronics director of engineering; wife, Cressent Rupp Nielsen. Aaron Larry Gillingham, 52, Top Job Asphalt sales employee; wife, Sydnee Olson Gillingham.

PAGO PAGO SAMOA STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Robert Lloyd Max Toelupe, 47, US Department of Veterans Affairs director of Vet Center Program; succeeding Michael Barry Lavea; wife, Bethany Malae Toelupe. Counselors — Penaia Faalii, 50, American Samoa Power Authority FSM manager; wife, Zarahemla Saraemila Mamea Faalii. Lotoa Lotoa Jr., 37, Department of Education special education teacher; wife, Katherine Asiasiga Lama Lotoa.

PISCO PERÚ STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Pedro Jesus Bravo España, 34, FamilySearch field relation manager; succeeding Edgardo Aguilar Huallpa; wife, Milagros Rosario de Bravo Gomez. Counselors — Hector Armando Balarezo Ramos, 45, Agrilor SAC administrative manager; wife, Ada Betzabeth de Balarezo Pachas. Benjamin Franklin Saldaña Armejo, 43, Wow Perú commercial adviser; wife, Liliana Esperanza de Saldaña Lisma.

PUNAAUIA TAHITI STAKE: (May 11, 2025) President — Raimanutea Jean-Hubert Matahi Laughlin, 34, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; succeeding Steeve Raiarii Tchan; wife, Hinerava Mareihau Petis Laughlin. Counselors — Johann Bruno Tchan, 47, temple recorder; wife, Krystel Mere Rava Cao Tchan. Teiva Garry Mollon, 54, Directorate of Taxes and Public Contributions tax controller.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 9TH STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Matthew Preston Traynor, 48, ophthalmologist; succeeding Rodney Harold Hillam; wife, Ann Melinda Jensen Traynor. Counselors — Joseph Redford Liljenquist, 52, orthopedic surgeon; wife, Wendy Marie Turley Liljenquist. Bradley Alan Call, 52, Five 9s Communications partner and Reef Capital Partners business development; wife, Leslie Ann Palmer Call.

RIO RANCHO NEW MEXICO STAKE: (June 1, 2025) President — Joseph Donald Tarry, 54, TXNM Energy president and chief operating officer; succeeding Casey Craig Allman; wife, Jennifer Marquelle Cook Tarry. Counselors — Gregory John Jorgensen, 62, Jorgensen Orthodontics owner; wife, Cheryl Helen Ferjo Jorgensen. Peter Elrond Galbraith, 45, BetterRX chief technology officer; wife, Amanda Joy Bowerman Galbraith.

SAN FRANCISCO CALIFORNIA EAST STAKE (TONGAN): (May 4, 2025) President — Vasiteni Jay Teaupa, 48, Knorr-Bresme test and commissioning manager; succeeding Paula Salesi Tonga; wife, Angelica Vanessa Baron Teaupa. Counselors — Clint Namath Schaumkel, 49, Enterprise Holdings sales manager; wife, Ilaisaane Palutea Melissa Kongaika Schaumkel. Siosifa Tanginoa ‘Aholelei, 44, Redwood City operator; wife, Enilose Moala ‘Aholelei.

SPANISH FORK UTAH EAST STAKE: (June 8, 2025) President — Rohan Kent Shearer, 53, Sbarro senior vice president and chief administrative officer; succeeding Sean Romney Dixon; wife, Jenifer Ann Halliday Shearer. Counselors — Morgan Travis Fife, 46, Anderson, Fife, Marshall & Johnson partner; wife, Jennifer Lyn Craven Fife. Corey Andrew Heaps, 53, Wolverine Fuels general manager of safety; wife, Diane Budge Heaps.

ST. GALLEN SWITZERLAND STAKE: (May 25, 2025) President — Todd Merrill Cheney, 41, UBS head of data, AI and strategy compliance; succeeding Christian Bolt; wife, Christina Susanne Klaumünzner Cheney. Counselors — Sandro Kriesch, 58, Acrisure Re head of ILS and managing director; wife, Amanda Eckart Kriesch. Simon Charly Sunke, 41, Swiss49 senior software developer and Procamed IT solutions product specialist; wife, Ronja Marie Pilz Sunke.

TARIJA BOLIVIA TABLADITA STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Juan Carlos Mendoza, 39, Farmedical Corp. regional manager; succeeding Nelson Dario Landivar Vallejos; wife, Evelin de Mendoza Plata. Counselors — Gonzalo Garzón Torrejón, 41, State Housing Agency construction inspector; wife, Paola Carola de Garzon Cornejo. Jose Abdul Sullca Contreras, 31, Bloom quoting specialist; wife, Victoria Margarita Balcazar Rivera.

TEGUCIGALPA HONDURAS LA ESPERANZA STAKE: (June 15, 2025) President — Luris Francisco Posso Matamoros, 46, automotive repair shop owner; succeeding Norman Alexander Pineda Carbajal; wife, Reina Lolita Cartagena Guifarro de Posso. Counselors — Kevin Alexander Lovo Maradiaga, 37, Smile Solutions owner and manager; wife, Marlyn Sarahi Galindo Matute de Lovo. Marvin Eduardo Espinal Velasquez, 35, CNC Construction supervisor; wife, Mirian Carolina Nuñez de Espinal.

YENAGOA NIGERIA STAKE: (May 18, 2025) President — Simeon Beinbein, 48, Post Primary Schools’ Board classroom teacher; succeeding Jonah Akekere; wife, Tari Dick Beinbein. Counselors — Tamaradenyefa Ejigue, 40, Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital staff nurse; wife, Faith Omasan Ogbeyiwa Ejigue. Vincent Vincent Isaac, 32, self-employed agency banker and farmer; wife, Hope Azik Isaac.