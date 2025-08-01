This week on social media, members of the departing Young Men general presidency gave final testimonies about the love of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ as well as the role of young men in the world. Three Apostles also testified of the Savior’s role in the plan of salvation.

“One last thing” that Young Men General President Steven J. Lund wanted to share is what he called the most important thing to know: There is a God in heaven.

In a reel from July 30, President Lund bore testimony of the existence of a Heavenly Father and the love from both the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. He spoke through tears about the purpose of the plan of salvation, saying of God: “He wants to live forever with us.”

President Lund closed his final words on the Young Men Worldwide account by saying the viewers’ only job is to love God back by keeping His commandments.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, testified of the Savior’s role amid trials in a post on July 27. He promised, “The loving God who allowed these tests for you also designed a sure way to pass through them.”

He reaffirmed that the Savior can help through tests because He knows “all the sorrows, the pains and the effects of our sins.” President Eyring shared his hope with the viewers that their faith in Christ will increase, that they will feel more hope and optimism and that they may feel “the pure love of Christ for others and for yourself.”

“If you trust God and start to become the person God intended you to become, you will see God’s hand in your lives,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a July 27 post.

Elder Uchtdorf spoke on the feelings surrounding inadequacy, but he promised that “Heavenly Father sees us as His children and sees our potential of who we can become.”

If the viewer desired to become the person God sees them as, Elder Uchtdorf said, all they need is a willing heart, a desire to believe and courage to trust the Lord.

“No woman should question how the Savior values womanhood,” posted Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, quoting the late President James E. Faust, then second counselor in the First Presidency.

In a July 28 reel, Sister Wright demonstrated this point by analyzing the role of Mary Magdalene in the Savior’s ministry. Sister Wright pointed out many scriptures that underscore Mary’s profound knowledge and witness of Jesus as the Son of God.

She reminded viewers that studying His life can lead them to “know that [He is] God” (Psalm 46:10).

In reference to the biblical account of a woman caught in adultery (see John 8:2-11), Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that only through Jesus Christ can forgiveness of sins, purification, justification and sanctification happen.

“We necessarily rely on the mercy and merits of Jesus to attain the level of personal holiness needed for us to enter into the presence of the Father and enjoy eternal life,” Elder Christofferson said in the July 30 post.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently addressed the Religions for Peace World Council meeting in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, where he urged leaders to consider questions surrounding artificial intelligence.

In his July 29 post, he listed three areas that religious leaders should concentrate on with AI and faith, ethics and human dignity. They were: helping society understand that AI does not replace God, encouraging that the future of AI will help people everywhere and ensuring that AI’s moral compass does not stay in the hands of the few.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared his testimony of the truths expressed in the Aaronic Priesthood Quorum Theme.

In a July 29 reel, Brother Wilcox shared how the theme is inspired in helping Aaronic Priesthood holders today and urged parents and leaders to help them memorize it. He promised that as priesthood holders memorize it, they will understand who they are, whose they are, where they’re going and their purpose in life.