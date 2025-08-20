Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during BYU Education Week in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — Recently, following a large youth devotional, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited “amidst a happy swirl of wonderful young men and young women.”

A young man approached and asked, “Elder Gong, can I still go to heaven?” Ashamed of things he had done, the young man wondered if there was hope for him.

“At that moment, it seemed as though time stopped, and it was only the two of us talking,” Elder Gong said during a devotional address as part of BYU Education Week on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Elder Gong said he asked the young man’s name, encouraged him to see his bishop and then gave him a huge hug. He then told the young man: “Trust God and repent, and I promise you can still go to heaven.”

The young man “looked into my eyes until he knew what I was saying was true,” Elder Gong said.

Sometimes individuals can hear the words but not know deep in their hearts that the principles of the gospel are real for them — personally.

However, “our most important personal wisdom and understanding is to know the blessings and Atonement of the Lord Jesus Christ are meant for each of us,” Elder Gong said.

Attendees of BYU Education Week fill the Marriott Center to listen to a devotional with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | BYU photo

The Marriott Center thrummed as thousands of education week attendees filled the auditorium top to bottom for the Tuesday morning devotional. BYU’s annual event attracts Latter-day Saints from around the globe to the Provo, Utah, campus.

In pondering this year’s education week theme — “Inspiring Lifelong Learning To Benefit the World” — Elder Gong said he chose to base his remarks on Proverbs 2:2, “Incline thine ear unto wisdom, and apply thine heart to understanding.”

The Apostle shared three spiritual applications of seeking wisdom and understanding as part of lifelong learning, including in relation to artificial intelligence.

“We can understand and use AI and other technological innovations in the context of faith,” he said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, participate in a devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, as part of BYU Education Week. | BYU photo

1. Five observations from the scriptures

Elder Gong began his remarks by sharing five observations he made from reviewing all 354 scriptures on wisdom and 435 verses on understanding.

“I hope your own scripture study will deepen your wisdom and understanding,” he told listeners.

His first observation: Wisdom and understanding are characteristics of God (see Alma 26:35, Isaiah 11:2, 2 Nephi 21:2, Mosiah 4:9).

Second, do not confuse man’s wisdom or understanding with God’s (see Proverbs 21:30, 2 Nephi 9:28, Jacob 4:14).

Third, “Heavenly Father can bless us with wisdom and understanding, especially as we diligently desire and seek them” (see Exodus 35:31, Alma 29:8, Doctrine and Covenants 9:7), Elder Gong said.

Fourth, instructive verses in scripture teach how to seek the Lord’s wisdom and understanding, including by trusting, asking and “opening our ears” (see Proverbs 3:5, Proverbs 9:10, James 1:5).

Fifth, “when we receive wisdom and understanding from God, we can begin to see as He does, things we would otherwise not understand” (see Doctrine and Covenants 76:12, Doctrine and Covenants 76:19, Doctrine and Covenants 76:116).

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during BYU Education Week in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Abby Shelton, BYU Photo

2. Putting AI in a gospel context

Next, Elder Gong applied the search for wisdom and understanding to AI. He shared how last month he spoke at a Religions for Peace conference in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, on “Faith, Ethics and Human Dignity in an Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

During the conference, Elder Gong encouraged global religious leaders to help society understand that AI is not God and cannot be God; to choose to use AI as a tool for good; and to invite leaders and citizens across industry, research and government bodies to align AI developments with faith-based principles.

Related Story Elder Gong gives 3 ways global faith leaders can act on AI-centered issues

In addressing listeners in the Marriott Center on Tuesday, Elder Gong said that while Church departments are carefully exploring practical uses for AI, “technology as powerful as AI also raises concerns,” such as deep fakes, or AI-generated deceptive images or videos.

“We are establishing protocols to guard against deep fakes, call out intentional misuse of AI and mitigate the tendency for people to disbelieve everything when they can’t trust some things,” said Elder Gong.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, as part of BYU Education Week. | BYU photo

Elder Gong also cautioned against letting AI replace individual effort and spiritual preparation in preparing lessons, prayers or blessings. “As Church members, we will not grow spiritually if we let AI write our sacrament meeting talks or do our seminary homework.”

However, AI may be helpful for research, editing, translating or other similar tasks, he said. “We are not afraid of artificial intelligence, nor do we think it is the answer to every problem. As we work hard and smart, AI can be a valuable tool to enhance, but not replace, our own efforts.”

The Lord’s restored Church is not simply a purveyor of information. “We are, or should be, primarily a source of His truth and love,” Elder Gong said.

Artificial intelligence cannot replace revelation or generate truth from God. “We have responsibility to ensure the Holy Ghost can attest to the truth and authenticity of all we say and share, in our form and in our content,” Elder Gong said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees following his address in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, as part of BYU Education Week on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | BYU photo

3. The gospel is ‘for you — personally and individually’

Lastly, Elder Gong encouraged individuals to “incline” their ears and “apply” their hearts to understand that Jesus Christ can bless and heal each of them — personally.

“No matter what else you hear today, I hope you will hear that, in His time and way, every glorious blessing in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ is meant personally for you,” he said.

Elder Gong assured listeners that they are known and loved by Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. “They know everything about you and love you all the more. Our hearts and who we are can change through faith unto repentance and our Savior’s Atonement. Please do all you can to make yourself and your relationships celestial, something you can bring into the presence of God our Father and His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ.”

The arrow of time is said to point in one direction — from past to future, Elder Gong said. “We usually think we can shape the future but not change the past. But, in a miraculous way, Jesus Christ prepares a way for us to escape elements of the past.”

Jesus Christ’s Atonement overcomes the monster of death and hell — physical and spiritual death. “Instead of our being held captive to old pasts, His Atonement can free us to new futures. … He restores not only what was, but what can be,” Elder Gong said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees following a devotional held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, as part of BYU Education Week. | BYU Photo

Jesus Christ and His Atonement can “cleanse, sanctify and transform the effects of our intents, decisions and actions. Through our faith unto repentance and our Savior’s Atonement, God our Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, can bless us and those we love with all the divine goodness, change and forgiveness we are willing to receive,” Elder Gong taught.

In conclusion, he blessed listeners: “In your education week classes, conversations, pondering, delighting, discovering, may you deepen your wisdom and understanding through your study of the Lord’s word in scripture.

“May you place current conversations of technological innovations such as artificial intelligence in gospel perspective.

“And, most importantly, may you hear, feel and know every good blessing in the fullness of the restored gospel is for you — for you — personally and individually, and for those you love.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets attendees following a devotional held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, as part of BYU Education Week. | BYU Photo