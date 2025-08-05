What Church leaders are speaking at 2025 BYU Education Week?

The annual event offers individuals the opportunity to learn from scholars, historians, doctors, lawyers, teachers and other experts, who present their ideas or principles through a gospel lens.
This year’s Education Week will be Monday, Aug. 18, through Friday, Aug. 22, and will include a Tuesday devotional with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, will also speak during a session on Thursday, Aug. 21, and Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the new Young Men general presidency, will help close out the last day of classes on Friday, Aug. 21.
The welcome note from the Education Week administrators printed in this year’s schedule states, “We hope that as you attend BYU Education Week this year, your faith will grow, you will develop your individual gifts and you will spread your light to benefit the world.”
Things to remember
Classes are Monday 8:30 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. and Tuesday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 9:25 p.m.
Most classes are 55 minutes in length. Breaks between classes are 25 minutes. All classes are first-come, first-seated.
Education Week is for adults and for youth ages 14 and over. There are classes geared specifically toward youth ages 14-18 and there is a youth dance at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Those who wish to attend can register online at educationweek.byu.edu/registration. Individuals can choose whether to register for the full program — Monday through Friday — or from partial or single-day options.
Last year’s Education Week
Facts about Education Week:
3,000 people attended the first program, held more than 100 years ago, Jan. 23-28, 1922.
Last year there were 16,179 participants
68% women and 32% men
People came from each state in the U.S. and seven other countries (Australia, Canada, Mexico, Netherlands, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom).
1,007 classes were taught by 301 presenters.
7 buses and 20 vans were used to shuttle attendees across BYU campus
The program requires the support of hundreds of BYU employees from many departments and more than 500 volunteers.
Education Week 2024 brought more than 16,000 attendees from as far away as Australia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and all 50 states of the United States to BYU’s campus.
One of the highlights for 2024 was the devotional by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Elder Andersen spoke on a “profoundly important topic” — “the educating of our righteous desires,” or learning to align one’s will with God’s.
“While our struggles can in no way imaginable be measured against [the Savior], His incomparable example of aligning His will with the will of the Father brings us a beautiful vision of our way forward,” Elder Andersen testified.
Attendees chose from 1,007 classes taught by 301 presenters, including the general presidencies of the Relief Society, Young Men, Young Women and Primary organizations, as well as representatives from the Church Educational System and the Church History Department, and other experts and professionals in various fields.