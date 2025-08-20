Menu
Leaders & Ministry

Mission leader shot in Mexico released from hospital, still recovering

President Wallis was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday, Aug. 16

President R. Tyler and Sister Elizabeth Wallis began serving as leaders of the Mexico Mexico City West Mission in June 2025.
President R. Tyler and Sister Elizabeth Wallis began serving as leaders of the Mexico Mexico City West Mission in June 2025.
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

President R. Tyler Wallis, who was hospitalized on Saturday, Aug. 16, after being shot in an attempted robbery, has been released from the hospital to continue his recovery at home.

President Wallis is serving as president of the México México City West Mission with his wife, Sister Elizabeth Thorstenson Wallis, who was not injured in the attempted robbery.

An update from the Church published on Wednesday, Aug. 20, says President Wallis “is continuing to recuperate” from his wounds. The update also says, “President and Sister Wallis express sincere gratitude for the prayers offered in their behalf and look forward to continuing their service as mission leaders in the Mexico Mexico City West Mission.”

