Learn about the new leaders of 16 missions — from Australia to Argentina

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July except for the Allreds who will begin in March.

Kathy Allred and Darin L. Allred | HEIDI MELMS

Darin L. Allred, 56, and Kathy Allred, four children, Shelbyville Ward, Indianapolis Indiana Stake: Utah Salt Lake City South Mission, succeeding President Norm Mitchell and Sister J’Nette Mitchell. Brother Allred is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake assistant clerk, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, temple ordinance worker, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Utah Salt Lake City Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Darwin Clyde Allred and Dixie Allred.

Sister Allred is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, ward Young Women camp director, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Sunday School teacher, nursery leader, Relief Society activity committee member, Relief Society compassionate service coordinator, Relief Society meeting committee member and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Royal Oak, Michigan, to Robert Fredrick Stein and Lois Joann Pletcher.

Kim D. Anderson and Debra Anderson | M. Felt Photography

Kim D. Anderson, 61, and Debra Anderson, four children, Quail Valley Ward, St George Utah Boulder Ridge Stake: Australia Melbourne Mission, succeeding President Paul J. Thomas and Sister Nadene F. Thomas. Brother Anderson is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, scoutmaster and missionary in the New Zealand Auckland Mission. He was born in Mount Pleasant, Utah, to Allen Gary Anderson and Sara Annette Anderson.

Sister Anderson is a patriarch scribe and temple ordinance worker and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher, Activity Days leader and Cub Scout leader. She was born in Murray, Utah, to Dean Williams Harman and Maurine Harman.

Samuel Appiah and Christiana Appiah | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Samuel Appiah, 45, and Christiana Appiah, four children, Bantama 1st Ward, Kumasi Ghana Bantama Stake: Nigeria Owerri Mission, succeeding President Ike Ake and Sister Justina Ike-Ake. Brother Appiah is a stake president and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, institute teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward executive secretary and missionary in the Ghana Cape Coast Mission. He was born in Kumasi, Ghana, to Emmanuel Kwaku Appiah and Comfort Duah.

Sister Appiah is a Relief Society compassionate service leader and former Relief Society teacher. She was born in Kumasi, Ghana, to Kofi Stephen Nti and Georgina Nti.

Romelo C. Concepcion and Maria Christina Concepcion | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Romelo C. Concepcion, 56, and Maria Christina Concepcion, five children, Cagayan de Oro 1st Ward, Cagayan de Oro Philippines Stake: Philippines Cavite Mission, succeeding President R. Lind Stapley and Sister Cressida Stapley. Brother Concepcion is a high councilor and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, bishop, elders quorum president and ward Sunday School president. He was born in Malaybalay, Philippines, to Rodolfo Pantoja Concepcion and Melecia Cain Cagumbay Concepcion.

Sister Concepcion is a Sunday School teacher and Young Women adviser and former area organization adviser, public affairs director, stake temple and family history consultant, employment specialist and Young Women adviser. She was born in Malaybalay, Philippines, to Alejandro Galope Itchon and Corazon Apoong Villanueva.

Nicola J de Wet and Jacques B de Wet | PENNY CAROLAN

Jacques B de Wet, 48, and Nicola J de Wet, two children, Pietermaritzburg Ward, Hillcrest South Africa Stake: Arizona Gilbert Mission, succeeding President Brian J. Hansbrow and Sister Jaclyn Hansbrow. Brother de Wet is an assistant area auditor and former stake president, high councilor, bishopric counselor and missionary in the South Africa Durban Mission. He was born in Pretoria, South Africa, to Gerald Derek de Wet and Diana Claire de Wet.

Sister de Wet is a seminary teacher and stake communications council member and a former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the South Africa Cape Town Mission. She was born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, to Ian Brandon and Jennifer Avenel Brandon.

João C. Generoso and Suellen Hilgemberg Generoso | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

João C. Generoso, 44, and Suellen Hilgemberg Generoso, one child, Ponta Grossa 2nd Ward, Ponta Grossa Brazil North Stake: Brazil Natal Mission, succeeding President Allen C. Ostergar and Sister Cathy Ostergar. Brother Generoso is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president and missionary in the Brazil Porto Alegre South Mission. He was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to João Generoso Filho and Ilca Reis Generoso.

Sister Generoso is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and seminary teacher. She was born in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, to Ronaldo Cezar Santos and Rosany Hilgemberg Santos.

Susie Kochevar and Brian J. Kochevar | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brian J. Kochevar, 60, and Susie Kochevar, four children, Green Valley Ward, Henderson Nevada Green Valley Stake: Bolivia Santa Cruz North Mission, succeeding President Franklin Toral and Sister Cecibel Toral. Brother Kochevar is a ward temple and family history leader and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, assistant ward clerk and missionary in the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission. He was born in Glendale, California, to Don Ray Kochevar and Kathleen Ann McCallister.

Sister Kochevar is a self-reliance facilitator and ward emergency preparedness specialist and former stake Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, Activity Days leader, Cub Scout leader and missionary in the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to John Stoker Mathis and Patricia Jean Mathis.

Richard G. Law and Marci Law | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard G. Law, 57, and Marci Law, three children, Welby 6th Ward, West Jordan Utah Welby Stake: Arizona Tempe Mission, succeeding President Michael R. Phelps and Sister Amy Phelps. Brother Law is a stake president and temple ordinance worker and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, ward Young Men president, Young Men adviser, Cub Scout leader, and missionary in the Spain Madrid Mission. He was born on Clark Air Force Base, Philippines, to Richard Orrin Law and Linda Bethe Law.

Sister Law is a Relief Society activity coordinator and former stake Relief Society president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Primary music leader and Relief Society compassionate service leader. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Joseph H Bowcutt III and Marlene “Rowdy” Francis Bowcutt.

B. James Lee and Lisa C. Lee | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

B. James Lee, 59, and Lisa C. Lee, 14 children, Lake Toho Ward, St Cloud Florida Stake: Utah Salt Lake City Mission, succeeding President Christopher J. Condie and Sister Anne W. Condie. Brother Lee is a ward mission leader and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, scoutmaster and missionary in the England London South Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Gerald Barry Lee and Susan Lynn Aulestia.

Sister Lee is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward activity chair and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and Activity Days leader. She was born in Spokane, Washington, to Robert Wayne Jenkinson and Linda Cheryl Jenkinson.

Jonathon Maile and Fiona Maile | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jonathon Maile, 57, and Fiona Maile, three children, Thornlie Ward, Perth Australia Southern River Stake: Marshall Islands/Kiribati Mission, succeeding President John A. Kendall and Sister Megan Kendall. Brother and Sister Maile are former senior missionaries in the Papua New Guinea Lae Mission and session directors for FSY. Brother Maile is a former stake president, stake executive secretary, bishop, elders quorum president, communications specialist, institute teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Australia Adelaide Mission. He was born in Box Hill, Victoria, Australia, to John Anthony Maile and Heather Ann Maile.

Sister Maile is a former communications director, stake Young Women president, stake activities committee member, stake public affairs specialist, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher, institute teacher, ward activities committee member and stake missionary. She was born in Subiaco, Australia, and is sealed to her parents Malcolm Gamble and June Gamble.

Mark Oligschlaeger and Shae Oligschlaeger | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mark Oligschlaeger, 55, and Shae Oligschlaeger, four children, Greenfield Ward, Centerville Utah North Stake: California San Bernardino Mission, succeeding President Marcus Pinnock and Sister Jennie Pinnock. Brother Oligschlaeger is a former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker, ward mission leader, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Texas San Antonio Mission. He was born in Worland, Wyoming, to Thomas Alan Oligschlaeger and Linda Kaye Taylor.

Sister Oligschlaeger is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society secretary, ward Primary secretary, Relief Society teacher and Primary teacher. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Craig Emerson Adams and Kathleen McAllister Adams.

Mike Rhea and Natalie Wall Rhea | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mike Rhea, 53, and Natalie Wall Rhea, five children, Maple Dell Ward, Payson Utah South Stake: Argentina Córdoba Mission, succeeding President Mauricio Zanni and Sister Laura Zanni. Brother Rhea is an Area Seventy executive secretary and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, elders quorum president and missionary in the Argentina Salta Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Kenneth Orville Rhea Jr. and Virginia Rhea.

Sister Rhea is a Primary activities leader and a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society compassionate service leader and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Ronald LeRoi Wall and Karen W Wall.

Aaron Shepherd and Katie Shepherd | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Aaron Shepherd, 46, and Katie Shepherd, three children, Mountain View Ward, Brigham City Utah South Stake: Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova Mission, succeeding President Oleksandr Cheban and Sister Nadiia Cheban. Brother Shepherd is a Young Men adviser and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Russia Novosibirsk Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Carl Edwin Shepherd and Cathy Lynn Pew Shepherd.

Sister Shepherd is a Young Women adviser and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women assistant camp director, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Clyde Jesse Allen II and Penelope Lee Bluth.

Kerry L. Varney and Lisa L. Varney | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kerry L. Varney, 59, and Lisa L. Varney, four children, Salinas 1st Ward, Monterey California Stake: Brazil Piracicaba Mission, succeeding President Scott P. Card and Sister Natalie W. Card. Brother Varney is a mission presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, stake communication director, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, high priests group leader and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo North Mission. He was born in Redding, California, to Robert Schiffman Varney and Daile Ann Varney.

Sister Varney is a Church service missionary and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Primary music leader, institute teacher, seminary teacher and Young Women adviser. She was born in Provo, Utah, to John Dahl Hyllested and Peggy Ann Hyllested.

R. Tyler Wallis and Elizabeth Thorstenson Wallis | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

R. Tyler Wallis, 56, and Elizabeth Thorstenson Wallis, four children, Windermere Ward, Orlando Florida South Stake: México México City West Mission, succeeding President Douglas E. Grant and Sister Mary Ann Grant. Brother Wallis is a high councilor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the California Arcadia Mission. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to William Budge Wallis Jr. and Linda Elizabeth Wallis.

Sister Wallis is a ward Young Women president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary pianist, Young Women adviser and seminary teacher. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Clark Thorstein Thorstenson and Colleen Ruth Powelson Thorstenson.

Lindsey Wood and Justin Wood | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Justin Wood, 48, and Lindsey Wood, four children, Miramar Ward, Mesa Arizona Citrus Heights Stake: Illinois Chicago Mission, succeeding President David A. Chase and Sister Rachelle R. Chase. Brother Wood is a high councilor and stake Young Men president and former bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Young Men adviser, Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout leader, seminary teacher and missionary in the New York New York City Mission. He was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, to Kent Edward Wood and Patricia Ann Wood.

Sister Wood is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Young Women presidency counselor, activities committee chair, Cub Scout leader, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher and Young Women adviser. She was born in Tacoma, Washington, to Marse Lawrence McNaughton and Beth Louise McNaughton.