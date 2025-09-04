Youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their friends around the world are invited to gather and learn more about how they can “look unto Christ” during a worldwide broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 26.

The worldwide event for youth will feature a message from President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, focused on the 2025 youth theme, “Look unto Christ,” based on Doctrine and Covenants 6:36, which reads, “Look unto me in every thought; doubt not, fear not.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes will also share messages encouraging young women and young men to reflect on their experiences throughout the year with the theme and to find strength in Christ.

An event notice for the October 26, 2025, worldwide event for youth with President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a notice from ChurchofJesusChrist.org, President Holland said like the challenges faced by the early Saints in Kirtland, Ohio, today’s youth “face life-shaping, future-shaping activities and decisions. Look unto God. Don’t let doubts obscure your way. Fear not. That’s how the Saints in Kirtland lived, and they saved the Church and their posterity in the process.”

The recording will be available to download on Wednesday, Oct. 15. A letter to local Church leaders invites them to plan a gathering on Oct. 26 or later — depending on area needs — where young women and young men can view the broadcast together and share how they have come closer to the Savior through the year.

Youth are asked to consider, “When have you looked to Christ in times of fear or doubt?”

This builds upon teachings all year long surrounding the theme, including the worldwide broadcast for youth in January. Then Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in front of the Salt Lake Temple and spoke about how Joseph Smith looked unto Christ.

Elder Uchtdorf was joined on the broadcast by President Freeman and then-Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, who prerecorded a joint message from the Sacred Grove near Palmyra, New York.

In the youth broadcast of October 2024, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Freeman and President Lund invited youth to share the Savior’s light.

In October 2023, youth around the world gathered to bear testimony of Jesus Christ to fill the world with testimonies for a 24-hour period in a first-of-its-kind event.

This October’s event will be available on Gospel Library, and broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Strive to Be YouTube channel and Media Library, and will be available in American Sign Language, Cebuano, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan.