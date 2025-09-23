‘The family is ordained of God,’ Elder Rasband teaches at BYU devotional

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at a BYU devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” is a revelatory voice, given by the Lord, taught Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a devotional at Brigham Young University on the 30th anniversary of the day when the proclamation was given.

“The proclamation helps us, as disciples of Jesus Christ, recognize that our lives, our daily choices distinguish us from the ways and advocacy of the world around us,” Elder Rasband said in the Marriott Center on Tuesday, Sept. 23, in Provo, Utah. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband.

Since being read in the general Relief Society meeting of the October 1995 general conference, “The Family Proclamation” has been given to kings, religious and civic leaders around the world. It has been read in global conferences, legislative bodies and church chapels.

Thousands attend a BYU devotional with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The proclamation teaches doctrine and eternal truths about family, marriage and gender, Elder Rasband said, and the crux of its message is, “The family is central to the Creator’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children.”

Some of the words in the proclamation that are special to Elder Rasband include family, creator, eternal destiny, children and happiness.

‘Family’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints talks to his grandniece Elizabeth Rasband after speaking at a BYU devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Everyone belongs to a family, Elder Rasband said — children, brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles, grandparents and great-grandparents. There are single-parent families, families of one, families with many children or with no children, and blended families.

Said Elder Rasband, “We have the pattern of love and caring from our heavenly parents.”

That eternal connection is the constant in life. And whatever someone’s family looks like right now, they can decide right now to put the Lord Jesus Christ at the center of their family.

‘Creator’

Heavenly Father created the plan that brought people to earth, and if people live according to His plan, they will return to His presence.

“That means being faithful, repentant, diligent, worshipping in the temple, honoring our covenants. That means focusing on eternity,” Elder Rasband said.

BYU students have more in their backpacks than just books, he said — they have an honor code, scriptures, a temple recommend and room for the Holy Ghost to be with them.

Following the Savior and relying on His Atonement will help them through all the pain, challenges and anguish they face, he said. “His loving Atonement is before us. Embrace it and be healed.”

‘Eternal destiny’

Talks, lessons, trainings, missionary discussions, youth devotionals, classes and the curriculum at BYU reflect “The Family Proclamation’s” emphasis on eternal destiny, Elder Rasband said.

Satan and his followers seek to disrupt God’s plan by targeting the family.

“Everyone is vulnerable,” Elder Rasband said. “In the days and years ahead, you are going to need the greater discernment and commitment found in the proclamation to ‘progress toward perfection’ and become ‘heirs of eternal life.’”

‘Children’

Attendees wait for Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to speak at a BYU devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“We are all God’s children,” Elder Rasband said. “Each of us is a ‘son or daughter of heavenly parents,’ with earthly opportunities to help build up the kingdom of God.”

God loves and knows His children and where they will thrive and how they can grow and bless others.

“We are the children of a Father in Heaven who has a place in His plan just for us. ‘Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. ... and He shall direct thy paths’ all the way home to eternity” (see Proverbs 3:5-6).

‘Happiness’

“The Family Proclamation” states, “Happiness in family life is most likely to be achieved when founded upon the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Elder Rasband said people could not have a better teacher, friend, companion or mentor than the Lord Jesus Christ.

“Expect impressions to come into your mind about how to be more like Him, how to reshape your priorities, how to find greater happiness,” he said.

An apostolic blessing

Elder Rasband also addressed the assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk two weeks ago at neighboring Utah Valley University, sending love and warmest wishes for comfort to that university and elsewhere.

He closed with a blessing for those listening.

“As an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, I bless you in these difficult and tumultuous times to feel encircled in the loving arms of the Savior,” he said.

He blessed those listening to strengthen their testimony of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” and be blessed by its eternal truths.

“I bless you to know ‘the family is ordained of God.’ And He is ever with you.”

