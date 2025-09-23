See 20+ times ‘The Family Proclamation’ was shared with civic leaders and community members around the world

Elder Peter F. Meurs, General Authority Seventy, second from left, presents Honourable Hu’akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, prime minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, with a copy of the Family Proclamation on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the capital in Nuku’alofa. Sister Maxine Meurs, and Elder Sione Tuione, an Area Seventy, watch.

Tuesday, Sept. 23, marks the 30-year anniversary of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.” Since its announcement in the general Relief Society meeting before October 1995 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, leaders and members of the Church have presented the proclamation to millions of people around the world.

The Church News has compiled stories from every inhabited continent, representing 75 countries, territories or states where Latter-day Saints have gifted, displayed or testified of the proclamation to members of their community or government and religious leaders.

The collection includes more than 75 individual stories, drawn from Church News reports as well as various countries’ Church Newsrooms.

Africa

1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Church News reported that government leaders, religious representatives and community advocates gathered in Kinshasa on Aug. 8, 2025, for the Congolese Forum on the Family — known locally as Palabre — to call for reform that would make civil marriage more accessible and strengthen family stability across the nation.

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Congolese Forum on the Family in Kinshasa, Democratic Repubolic of the Congo, on Aug. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy, represented the Church at the event.

“The goal of all Church activities is to ensure that individuals, whether men or women, along with their children, are happy in their homes and united for time and eternity,” he said, pointing to “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

“A strong family leads to a stable nation. The Church remains a dedicated partner in fostering united, responsible and blessed families.”

2. Egypt

Church News reported that in October 1998, Madame Jehan Sadat, former first lady of Egypt, met with the Relief Society general presidency at Welfare Square. During the meeting, the Church leaders presented Sadat with a quilt and a copy of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

3. Ghana

On May 30, 2019, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of the Republic of Ghana, in Accra, Ghana, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

During the visit, Akufo-Addo said, “I was very excited when I got the message that you were visiting. We share in your teachings about the family as the fundamental unit of society and the connection to nation building.”

As the visit concluded, Elder Christofferson presented the president with a copy of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

4. Liberia

On Feb. 22, 2024, Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Joseph Nyumah Boakai, president of Liberia, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Elder Bednar shared the Church’s desire to help the people of Liberia. “We want to know how we can help you, we love the people of Liberia,” he said and added, “This is not to boast but to let you know about the things the Church is doing in your country and to let you know that we can do more together.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, Elder Bednar presented the president with a glass replica of the tree of life, and Elder Kearon presented him with a Christus statuette. The president also received a personalized copy of the Book of Mormon and a framed copy of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

5. Nigeria

On June 21, 2023, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, a General Authority Seventy, presented Charles Inojie with a family values award. Inojie plays the father in a popular Nigerian TV show that represents strong, loving marriages, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

With the award, Elder Nielsen gave Inojie a copy of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

6. South Africa

Church News reported that on June 22, 2001, in Cape Town, South Africa, Nobel Peace Prize winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu was presented a framed copy of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

7. Togo

On Feb. 17, 2024, 27 couples of the Lome Togo Agoe Stake completed a “Strengthen Marriage” pilot program class based on “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

8. Zimbabwe

In March 2019, Elder Terence M. Vinson, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Kay Anne Vinson, visited four different Africa Southeast Area countries in nine days, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

During a devotional in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Elder Vinson referred to “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.” He told the couples to “support each other as equal partners” and that, “the success of your marriage depends on you, not your spouse.”

Asia

9. BYU Jerusalem (Israel)

Speaking to an audience of students, faculty, staff and friends at the Brigham Young University Jerusalem Center for Near East Studies in Israel on June 5, 2019, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was joined by Rabbi Michael Melchior — a Jewish leader, Orthodox rabbi and chief rabbi for Norway — for a semiannual Jewish-Latter-day Saint Dialogue.

Church News reported that Elder Cook quoted from the Church’s “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” and explained that Latter-day Saints believe “parents have a sacred duty to rear their children in love and righteousness, to provide for their physical and spiritual needs, to teach them to love and serve one another, to observe the commandments of God, and to be law-abiding citizens wherever they live.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook speaks to a group of Latter-day Saint and Jewish scholars about the importance of interfaith dialogue to build understanding and respect. The meeting was held at the BYU Jerusalem Center on June 5, 2019. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

10. Cambodia

In June 2002, Church News reported that Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission President John P. Colton met with Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihanouk.

During the visit, the king was gifted two copies of the Book of Mormon, “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” the Articles of Faith and the Ten Commandments.

11. India

In November 2015, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited India to minister to Latter-day Saints in Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai. While speaking at a Nov. 16, 2015, member meeting in New Delhi, he held up a copy of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.” He testified of the document’s essential teachings. He then asked if the proclamation had been translated into the local Hindi language. He was told it had not.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds up a copy of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World" during a member meeting in New Delhi, India, Nov. 16, 2015. | Wendy Keeler

Then a man ran from the back of the meetinghouse, exclaiming, “It has been translated, Elder Rasband, It has been translated.”

The man then produced a Hindi-language copy of the proclamation.

Copies were promptly made on a meetinghouse copy machine, and each family was given a copy when the meeting ended.

“For the members, it was as if they had been given new revelation,” said Elder Rasband. “They were so happy and thrilled to have the proclamation in their own language,” reported Church News.

Then on May 13, 2017, as part of an open house for the Rajahmundry India Stake, community members and government leaders came to tour the new meetinghouse. “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” was framed, wrapped and gifted to the community leaders in attendance, reported the Church’s India Newsroom.

12. Indonesia

On Aug. 24, 2016, Paul Simanungkalit, serving as the Church’s Indonesia director of community affairs, organized a media luncheon where journalists could learn about the Church and ask questions.

Each journalist in attendance was given a press package that included Church documents like the “Articles of Faith” and “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” reported the Church’s Indonesia Newsroom.

13. Mongolia and Japan

In May 2024, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles traveled to the Asia North Area to meet with Latter-day Saints in Japan and Mongolia. During his visits, he testified of the importance of strengthening marriages, reported Church News.

According to “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” “Happiness in family life is most likely to be achieved when founded upon the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Couples can therefore center their relationships on Jesus Christ and His attributes, said Elder Soares, to “find joy together in the journey.”

Families can create a Christ-centered home by reading scriptures, praying, fasting and receiving personal revelation. These acts, he said, can also guide the couple’s efforts in discipleship.

14. Singapore

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hugs Tate Chan, 3, while meeting with a three generation family in Singapore on Nov. 20, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In November 2019, as the Church in Singapore celebrated 50 years there, President Russell M. Nelson visited to honor the Church’s growth, reported Church News.

He was accompanied to Singapore by his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson; Elder Christofferson and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson; Elder David F. Evans, Asia Area president and a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Mary Evans; and Elder Peter F. Meurs, a General Authority Seventy.

During the visit, Elder Evans said he hoped the congregation understands that the success of Singapore and the success of personal achievement — while wonderful — “will not ultimately bring the greatest happiness and joy in life.”

“The Family: A Proclamation to the World” helps Latter-day Saints realize that celestial marriage brings greater possibilities of happiness than does any other relationship, he said.

15. South Korea

Then-Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve met with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Han-Dong on April 28, 2001, reported Church News.

During his visit with now-President Oaks, the prime minister spoke highly of the way Church members practice Jesus Christ’s teaching to love one another. He also showed great interest in the Church’s emphasis on family values. President Oaks presented Lee with “The Family: a Proclamation to the World” and a sculpture representing a happy family.

16. Taiwan

On Feb. 28, 2025, Latter-day Saints held a community “Family day.” Festivities included games, family history activities and homemade crafts. “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” was distributed to all in attendance, reported the Church’s Taiwan Newsroom.

Europe

17. Austria

A December 2006 Christmas letter from the Church’s Austria coordinating council shared that throughout the year, “many issues moved the people of our country. Marriage and family were discussed at length. New forms of marriage were debated,” reported the Church’s Austria Newsroom.

They then quoted from “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” at length to help community members understand “that great joy can be found in a happy family.”

18. Belgium

Church News reported that on May 13, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium, policymakers, academics, journalists, religious leaders and advocates gathered to discuss strengthening families.

The European Family Values Award on display near "The Family: A Proclamation to the World" in Brussels, Belgium, on May 13, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The gathering celebrated the 30-year anniversary of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” and included secular and religious speakers who shared insights and research with those in attendance.

19. Czech Republic

Church News reported that in March 1997 in Prague, Czech Republic, Church leaders attended the World Congress of Families. Copies of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” were distributed in the official languages of the World Congress of Families: Czech, English, French, Spanish, German and Russian.

20. England

Church News reported that in March 2000, in London, England, then-Elder M. Russell Ballard met with a prominent religion writer for the London Times to discuss Church growth in the United Kingdom and explain the Church’s position on various issues.

He also visited Mary McLeod, executive director of the National Parenting & Family Institute, and presented her with a copy of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

21. France

After the Paris France Temple was dedicated in May 2017, the Church in France created a packet for French journalists and media to use to better understand the Church. As part of that file, the Church taught the importance of family and turned readers to “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

22. Germany

Church News reported that in November 2003 in Dortmund, Germany, young women attended a camp where they were given copies of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World.”

In November 2018, a local alliance, “Görlitz for Families,” hosted a family festival in Görlitz, Germany. Missionaries participated in the event and presented visitors with “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” reported the Church’s Germany Newsroom.