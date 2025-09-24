New leaders of 4 historic Church sites, including Joseph Smith Birthplace and Mormon Battalion site in San Diego

The sun sets at the Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial in Sharon, Vermont, on Oct. 18, 2019.

The following new historic site leaders have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in February 2026.

Daniel Rodríguez de Almeida and Veronica Flores Rodríguez de Almeida, new leaders of the Mormon Battalion Historic Site at San Diego. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daniel Rodríguez de Almeida and Veronica Flores Rodríguez de Almeida, 11 children, Elk Hollow Ward, North Salt Lake Utah Stake: Mormon Battalion Historic Site at San Diego, succeeding President R. Stan Kauffman and Sister Shirley Kauffman. Brother Almeida is a home evening facilitator and a former mission presidency counselor, stake mission president, high councilor, stake clerk, bishop and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Artigas, Uruguay, to Nelida Silveira Rodríguez de Almeida and Hermes Rodríguez de Almeida.

Sister Almeida is a home evening facilitator and a former Pathways missionary, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, institute teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in San Salvador, El Salvador, to Gloria Henríquez Flores and Manuel Flores.

Russell Lynn Erekson and Cynthia Louise McShinsky Erekson, new leaders of the Joseph Smith Birthplace historic site. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Russell Lynn Erekson and Cynthia Louise McShinsky Erekson, seven children, Overland 2nd Ward, Eagle Mountain Utah Central Stake: Joseph Smith Birthplace, succeeding President Larry Neilson and Sister Kristen Neilson. Brother Erekson is a former high councilor, stake clerk, bishop, elders quorum president, ward clerk and missionary in the Scotland Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Rela Armstrong Erekson and Jonas Henry Erekson.

Sister Erekson is a Sunday School teacher and a former ward and stake Relief Society president, seminary teacher and ward and stake Primary president. She was born in Keene, New Hampshire, to Virginia Heath McShinsky and Robert Lewis McShinsky.

Scott Day Hintze and Janice Barton Hintze, new leaders of the Wyoming Mormon Trail Sites. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott Day Hintze and Janice Barton Hintze, five children, Manti 10th Ward, Manti Utah Stake: Wyoming Mormon Trail Sites, succeeding President Robert Goates and Sister Cynthia Goates. Brother Hintze is a temple sealer and a former Argentina Cordoba Mission president, mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Ecuador Quito Mission. He was born in Roosevelt, Utah, to Nadine Day Hintze and Lyle Sears Hintze.

Sister Hintze is a temple ordinance worker and ward technology specialist and a former Argentina Cordoba Mission president’s companion, stake Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, to Zella Rae Christensen Barton and Lee Roy Barton.

Chad R. Wilkinson and Allison Marie Wilkinson, new leaders of the New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Chad R. Wilkinson and Allison Marie Wilkinson, four children, Saratoga Springs 4th Ward, Saratoga Springs Utah Stake: New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites, succeeding President Thomas McCoy and Sister Lani Jo McCoy. Brother Wilkinson is a former Area Seventy, general Young Men advisory council member, Costa Rica San Jose Mission president, stake president, bishop and missionary in the Dominican Republic Mission.

Sister Wilkinson is a ministering sister and a former Sunday School teacher, Costa Rica San Jose Mission president’s companion, Relief Society teacher and Young Women teacher.