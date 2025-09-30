Editor’s note: After a lifetime of dedicated service, President Russell M. Nelson died on Sept. 27, 2025, at age 101. This article is part of a series exploring different facets of President Nelson’s exemplary, faith-filled life.

Over the past five years since its October 2020 launch, the Church News podcast has featured multiple guests referring to or reflecting on the prophetic teachings and invitations of President Russell M. Nelson as the Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Find podcast episodes below that captured his life, example, service, leadership and teachings; his family members’ witnesses of his prophetic calling; and most of all, his testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ.

Subscribe to the Church News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS or wherever you get podcasts.

Episode 260: President Russell M. Nelson, 1924 — 2025; A Prophet of science and faith in his own words

The Church News podcast dedicated a special memorial episode on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, to President Nelson’s leadership, teachings, revelations and kindness.

This podcast features just a small sample of his words from general conference talks, devotionals and more.

Episode 206: How family, friends and fellow leaders celebrated President Nelson at 100

This episode of the Church News podcast, published Sept. 17, 2024, shared highlights from the live broadcast celebration of President Nelson’s 100th birthday.

Hear excerpts from President Nelson’s birthday celebration as noted by a daughter, great-granddaughter, fellow Church leaders and others who have served and worked with the Prophet over the last ten decades.

Episode 205: Celebrating President Nelson’s century of service ahead of his birthday

On this episode of the Church News podcast, published Sept. 6, 2024, learn more about President Nelson’s century of service with those who have known him personally, including Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, University of Utah Hospital’s Dr. Craig Selzman, and President Nelson’s oldest grandchild, Nathan McKellar, and his wife, Emily McKellar.

They offer perspective on his life, his career, his ministry and his family, with help of KSL TV’s Carole Mikita.

Episode 203: Exploring the legacy of President Russell M. Nelson ahead of his 100th birthday

Historian Richard E. Turley Jr, who has worked with and observed President Nelson for decades, joined the Church News podcast on Aug. 27, 2024.

He talked about President Nelson’s decades of selfless service in the Church and helped put historic events of President Nelson’s life into context.

Episode 118: Three of President Russell M. Nelson’s children celebrate his 5 years as prophet, offering a glimpse into his role as a father

Ahead of the fifth anniversary of President Nelson becoming the Prophet, the Church News podcast published on Jan. 10, 2023, featured three of President Nelson’s 10 children: Gloria Irion, Laurie Marsh and Russell Nelson Jr.

They talked about President Nelson’s Church leadership and offered a unique glimpse into his role as a father, husband and teacher.

Episode 67: Sister Nelson on being an eyewitness to President Nelson’s four years as Prophet

To mark President Nelson’s four-year anniversary leading the Church, his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, joined the Church News podcast on Jan. 25, 2022.

A retired marriage and family therapist and professor, she shared her testimony, how to seek for truth in an age of overflowing information and what she has learned as an eyewitness to President Nelson’s extraordinary ministry.

Episode 47: In honor of President Nelson’s 97th birthday, Sheri Dew and Michael Colemere share insights and lessons learned from the Prophet

During his time as the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Nelson traveled 115,000 miles to 35 nations on six continents. He met with members in large and small settings — often addressing them in their own languages — and with world leaders.

The Church News podcast episode published on Sept. 7, 2021, came ahead of his 97th birthday. Michael Colemere, managing director of Church Communications, and Sheri Dew, executive vice president of Deseret Management Corp., shared what they have learned from President Nelson.

Episode 12: Sister Wendy Nelson joins Sister Sheri Dew to talk about President Nelson’s 3 years as Prophet

The Church News podcast on Jan. 5, 2021, celebrated the third anniversary of President Nelson serving as the leader of the Church.

For this episode, guest host Sister Sheri Dew interviewed President Nelson’s wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, to explore the life and ministry of the Prophet over those three years.

Episode 11: Boyd Matheson joins Sarah Jane Weaver to discuss President Nelson’s 2020 prophetic invitations

In 2020, President Nelson issued many important invitations to Church members and to the world.

As the year came to a close, then-Deseret News Opinion Editor Boyd Matheson joined the Church News podcast on Dec. 9, 2020, to discuss these historic invitations — saying at the heart of each invitation in this turbulent year is President Nelson’s ultimate hope that all of God’s children will focus on the Savior Jesus Christ and draw closer to Him.

Episode 6: Sarah Jane Weaver interviews historian Richard E. Turley Jr. on President Nelson’s #GiveThanks invitation

Soon after President Nelson issued a historic invitation to the world to give thanks, the Church News podcast featured historian Richard E. Turley Jr on Nov. 24, 2020.

He reflected on this invitation to embrace the healing power of gratitude and spoke about other prophetic invitations during a historic year.