President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, play with balloons during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

On Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, individuals around the world joined in celebrating the 100th birthday of President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Nelson’s family, friends and fellow leaders commemorated his leadership and dedication to Jesus Christ with birthday greetings, music and tributes to his century of service.

On this episode of the Church News podcast, we share highlights from that live broadcast celebration to show appreciation for the prophet, seer and revelator of the restored Church. Hear excerpts from President Nelson’s birthday celebration as noted by a daughter, great-granddaughter, fellow Church leaders and others who have served and worked with the Prophet over the last ten decades.

Transcript:

President Russell M. Nelson: My dear brothers and sisters, the length of your life is not as important as the kind of life that you live. Even for a 100-year-old man, life passes quickly. My prayer is that you will let God prevail in your life. Make covenants with Him. Stay on the covenant path. Prepare to return to live with Him again. A mortal birthday is not an end point; it is a step in our eternal progression. Central to Heavenly Father’s plan is the atoning sacrifice of His Beloved Son, our Savior, Jesus Christ. How grateful I am for His unfailing love and His generous guidance to me as He leads His Church.

On this episode of the Church News podcast, we share highlights of that celebration to show our appreciation for the prophet, seer and revelator of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The live broadcast originated from a full-house Conference Center Theater on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. President Nelson sat on stage with his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, at his side. His counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, joined him sitting on stage. Sister Kristen M. Oaks sat next to her husband, President Oaks.

President Oaks welcomed the world and introduced the program.

President Dallin H. Oaks: Brothers and sisters, we welcome you to this birthday celebration for our beloved Prophet and friend, President Russell M. Nelson. President Nelson, we love you and are honored and grateful to gather to honor you on your 100th birthday.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, at his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

[Applause]

A worldwide audience joins us via broadcast for this centennial celebration of President Nelson’s life, a life that has blessed us all. Characteristic of President Nelson, his only desire for marking this milestone was to follow the example of Jesus Christ and look with love beyond the 99 to reach out to the one in need. Many responded to this invitation in inspiring ways. Thank you for being with us for this historic occasion.

Jon Ryan Jensen: The acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Jeffrey R. Holland, represented the Twelve in a recorded message, sharing memories of a 50-year friendship between him and President Nelson.

President Jeffrey R. Holland: I am very happy to participate in this historic celebration honoring President Russell Marion Nelson. Surely history will note that of the many marvelous characteristics visible in the Nelson administration, one quality that was almost invisible was the warm and productive unity that Russell M. Nelson maintained between the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

On a more personal note, Pat and I have known the President and his family closely for nearly 50 years. One endearing event the Hollands have never forgotten was when our youngest son, David, was baptized in the River Jordan in the Holy Land. At that precious experience, we needed a photographer to get a photo for the family record. Well, this Ansel Adams of Judea was, of course, the multitalented Russell M. Nelson. President Nelson is quite literally the Renaissance man.

In addition to that photography and his world-renowned career as surgeon and medical scientist, he is a gifted musician, as was his beloved mother, Edna Anderson Nelson. Vocally, he carried perfect pitch, even as a child. Later in life, already a talented pianist, Russell decided he wanted to play the organ, which he then mastered and has used in Quorum of the Twelve activities for years. To facilitate both his surgical career and his Church callings, he has mastered basic skills in 17 languages, including English and including Chinese.

Jared Pierce, Jenny Oaks Baker and Nathan Pacheco perform "We Ever Pray for Thee" at the 100th birthday celebration of President Russell M. Nelson on Sept. 9, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

Crowning all of that in his foreordained rise to service as the Lord’s senior Apostle are his personal spiritual qualities. In his effort to hasten the work, he has been the Lord’s mouthpiece in receiving and implementing a veritable “rush of revelation,” as I once called it. He is unfailingly kind and composed, gentle and forgiving. Above all, he has embraced and personifies the counsel Paul gave to the Corinthians: “Do ye not know that they which minister about holy things [should] live of the things of the temple?” (1 Corinthians 9:13).

President Nelson, in the spirit of the hundreds of temples you have announced, drafted, remodeled, completed or dedicated, we celebrate the sweet, robust, history-making 100 years of your life. We have come to say we love you.

Jon Ryan Jensen: People from around the world shared birthday wishes with President Nelson and showed some of the ways they focused on reaching out to someone in need, following his invitation to do so in lieu of physical birthday gifts.

Speaker 1: President Nelson turns 100 this year and asked us to reach out to the one to celebrate his birthday.

Speaker 2: His 100th year. Amazing, right?

Speaker 3: He wants us to help find the one who is lonely.

Speaker 4: The one person in our lives that may be feeling discouraged or overall just needing the love of God at this time.

Speaker 5: I know that when we care enough to pray for the one lost sheep to come back to the Lord, the Lord will inspire us what to do.

Speaker 6: You’re an example in this world to me, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity of being able to follow and serve with you. Happy birthday.

Speaker 7: Happy birthday.

Speaker 8: Happy birthday.

Speaker 9: Happy birthday.

Speaker 10: Happy birthday.

Speaker 11: Happy birthday, President Nelson.

Speaker 12: Happy birthday, President Nelson.

Speaker 13: Happy birthday, President Nelson. We love you.

Jon Ryan Jensen: In a recorded message, a longtime friend and associate of President Nelson, the Rev. Amos C. Brown of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, California, shared his love and admiration for the Prophet.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meets with the Rev. Amos Brown during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Rev. Amos Brown: I am inexpressibly happy to bring greetings to President Nelson on occasion of celebration of his 100th birthday. And I say that it goes without saying: He has justified his existence in this world. He did not just exist, but he after the upbringing and training that he received in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and little did I know that in 2019 I would be at the NAACP National Convention, where I was asked by the NAACP national board to introduce President Nelson to the great concourse of delegates there.

And when I introduced him, I introduced him as my brother of another mother. And I meant that, because I felt that kindred spirit immediately when I met him, and he came with a track record of leading The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to higher pursuits of racial reckoning, understanding and working to provide a better day for all of God’s children. He, my brother, who has a worldview and has led The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through unparalleled accomplishments of humanitarian, spiritual, cultural and social betterment in this nation and world.

So, happy birthday, Mr. President. I wish more years upon you, and that you will go on “from strength to strength” (Psalm 84:7), keeping the beloved community intact. Amen.

Jon Ryan Jensen: One of President Nelson’s 167 great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Owens, spoke about her grandfather’s personal and collective love for his family. She shared stories of how he will sit around the piano to play songs while members of the family surround him as he plays and sings. She said they all tend to gravitate to wherever he is and whatever he’s doing.

10:56

Ashlyn Owens: For the past 23 years of my life, I have been lucky enough to call this wonderful man, President Russell M. Nelson, my great-grandfather. I love this man. Because of our sweet connection, I’ve had a personal look into the inner aspects of his life, and I’ve been directly blessed by his incredible example, undying devotion and unfailing love. I will always think of his love when I think of him. From his hugs to his personalized nicknames, he has always been full of love.

My grandfather is a man who shows up, a man who is dependable, a man who is reliable. As a young teenager, I was especially touched by this attention. I was struggling with many things but was feeling especially shaky about my faith. I was invited to attend general conference, and the minute my grandfather entered the room, his eyes sought me out. I locked eyes on him, felt his undeniable love and support. I don’t think he explicitly knew that I was struggling, but his gentle dependability was grounding for a young, unsure girl. I could tangibly feel a solid wave of encouragement reminding me that he was proud of me and that he loved me even when I was struggling.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, pose with his family during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

He is dedicated to his family. He wants to know about our achievements and our struggles. In our struggles, his advice is profound and thoughtful. He helps and lifts us from personal failures. He remembers all our accomplishments, including birthdays, graduations, mission calls, marriages and everything in between. He has been and remains steadfast in all things, and I love him for it. It is impossibly hard to encapsulate a man as wonderful as my great-grandfather in such a short tribute, but I hope he can sense at least a measure of his remarkable character and his huge capacity for love.

He is a truly tremendous man who tenderly cares for and loves each member of this global Church. I will be forever proud to call him grandfather and to be his baby Ashlyn. Happy birthday, grandfather; 100 looks good on you.

Jon Ryan Jensen: Marsha Workman, one of President Nelson’s nine daughters, spoke about being raised by President Nelson before he was called as an Apostle. She said he showed each member of the family his “love, kindness and warm sense of humor.”

13:12

Marsha Workman: Dear brothers and sisters, Daddy, Wendy, beloved Church leaders, family and friends. I am honored to be here today to represent President Nelson’s children. When I first received this assignment, my mind began to fill with childhood memories and the decades of happy memories that have followed being blessed to grow up in the home of Russell and Dantzel Nelson. As I enjoyed re-experiencing all these memories, I was impressed again with what wonderful teachers our parents were. We learned volumes from mother daily, and although busy with his professional and Church work, daddy also taught us so much by word and by action.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, pose with his children and their spouses during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Above all, his love, kindness and fun sense of humor always made time with him special. It was absolutely delightful when he could be at home or when it was our turn to travel with him on medical meetings. These are but the tips of a very deep iceberg of memories, and while my specific memories are certainly different from those of my youngest sisters and my brother who later rounded out the family, the principles of love, kindness and commitment to the Lord were the same. Our home was centered on love for each other, on love for the Savior and on living His gospel. It was full of music, fun and joy in being together.

Thank you, Daddy dear, for teaching us to love each other and for cherishing us as we cherish you.

Jon Ryan Jensen: The Rev. Andrew Teal — a chaplain, fellow and lecturer in theology at Pembroke College, Oxford University — expressed his gratitude for President Nelson as a kind of pioneer.

14:58

Rev. Andrew Teal: President Nelson, from the University of Oxford and as a member of the Church of England, I salute you and give you our hearty congratulations and prayers on your centenary. Thank you for being such an approachable world faith leader. Thank you for leading your people as a true pioneer leader, leaving no one behind. And thank you also for touching the hearts of people. That’s how it works, and you learned in your professional life that doesn’t stop hearts; it actually prompts them. Thank you, and a very happy birthday.

Jon Ryan Jensen: And Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, the executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis, said President Nelson has lived his life with purpose and thanked him for his “light, love and loyalty.”

15:47

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik: President Nelson, recently I spoke with Sister Jean Schmidt, 103 years old, who wrote a book entitled “What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years” of my life. She says that she attributes her longevity to living life with purpose. You certainly have lived a life of purpose, giving that message of God through your works of goodness throughout the world. And every birthday, we often blow out the candles. I suggest keep them burning so we can continue to be the beneficiaries of your light, your love and your loyalty. As we say in New York, mazel tov.

Jon Ryan Jensen: Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke from the theater’s pulpit tenderly of how she has felt the love of the Savior through President Nelson.

16:28

[Applause]

President Camille N. Johnson: Happy birthday to you, President Nelson. It was in October 2019 while delivering an address to the sisters of the Church that you looked out into the congregation at your dear wife, Wendy; your daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters; and then exclaimed you felt like you would like to claim all of us as part of your family. With deference to the women closest to you — Wendy, your daughters and many granddaughters — and with an expression of heartfelt gratitude for their sacrifice in sharing you with the world, let me say that I feel claimed and part of your family.

What a blessing your kindness, love and respect have been to me personally, and what an immeasurable difference your prophetic voice has meant to the sisters of the Church in better understanding God’s love for us and the spiritual treasures available to us as we make and keep covenants with him. Your unprecedented temple building around the world has been accompanied by prophetic invitations to do the spiritually invigorating work to understand the gift of God’s power accessible to every woman and man who makes and keeps covenants in the house of the Lord.

You have invited us to fix our focus on Jesus Christ. You have taught us that yoking ourselves to the Savior through covenants is liberating and spiritually empowering. And with every prophetic invitation, you have promised blessings. When we enter into a covenant with God and keep that covenant, you have promised an extra measure of God’s love, His merciful patience and power that strengthens us to withstand our trials, temptations and heartaches better. Thank you for teaching us and inviting us to seek the guiding, comforting and testifying presence of the Spirit, to understand what it means to be covenant women of God.

President Nelson, you have blessed the sisters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to feel loved and precious and necessary. President Nelson’s prophetic invitations and promised blessings will bring enduring happiness. Of this I know and testify. Happiest of birthdays to you, dear President Nelson.

Jon Ryan Jensen: President Oaks and President Eyring spoke together in a recorded video conversation about some of what they’ve observed and learned from their time serving with President Nelson.

19:18

President Dallin H. Oaks: I just consider it a wonderful thing to be able to learn from him. He has taught us so many things as we have been together.

President Henry B. Eyring: Oh my, yes. I think you used the word his “warmth.” And I think I would like to start with that. One of the most wonderful things of being at your side and with President Nelson is the feeling of warmth.

Counselors in the First Presidency, President Henry B. Eyring, left, and President Dallin H. Oaks, right, share what they have learned from President Russell M. Nelson on his 100th birthday. | Screenshot from YouTube

19:45

President Dallin H. Oaks: And don’t we learn from him especially when we see how he relates to other people?

President Henry B. Eyring: Oh my, yes. That was my point, is that by the way he relates to us, he does it with everyone.

President Dallin H. Oaks: In addition, when people enter the room, he almost always stands for them, but he always stands when there are women in the group.

20:11

President Henry B. Eyring: Always. I think it sends a message; he is the Savior’s representative, and he is acting like the Savior, giving you the feeling he cares. And I think if, I wish, the members of the Church could have any sense of how much he really loves them and cares for them, it is really quite remarkable.

20:33

President Dallin H. Oaks: It certainly is. Another thing that has impressed me when we meet with him is that he does not lead off with his opinion and ask people what they think of it. He calls on individual people in the group; hears all the input, including from his counselors; and then he will indicate what he thinks we ought to do.

Well, he is a wonderful teacher, and he draws out the best in those who report to him. To be in a room or in a meeting or in a conversation with President Nelson just gives you the opportunity of experiencing what it would be like to be with the Savior. He is the Savior’s representative, and he is our role model.

President Henry B. Eyring: And you also want to be better when you are around him.

21:33

President Dallin H. Oaks: He communicates love for the people with whom he meets and for the people who will be affected by any decision made there. He is a very loving leader. President Eyring, hasn’t it been wonderful to be invited to talk about President Russell M. Nelson and to marvel at all God has accomplished through him as a Prophet leader?

President Henry B. Eyring: I think it has been one of the great opportunities of my life, is to have had some time to reflect on the greatness of this Prophet.

President Dallin H. Oaks: His example extends throughout the Church. Imagine having him with us to observe a 100th birthday.

President Henry B. Eyring: A blessing.

Jon Ryan Jensen: We close with President Nelson’s own birthday message as he looks back at his life and forward to the future.

22:35

President Nelson: My beloved brothers, sisters, friends and family, what a memorable day this has been. I am overwhelmed with the kindness, generosity and prayers of so many around the world. I am grateful for the countless cards and messages I have received. Thank you for responding to my 99-plus-one invitation to reach out to someone who needs your loving care. I am grateful for my wise counselors. We are grateful for all of our colleagues here at Church headquarters. Thank you, all.

I do not know why the Lord has allowed me to live this long. There are at least three times in my life when sudden death seemed imminent. Miraculously, in each instance, heavenly help rescued us. And a year ago, I fell and injured my back. I have never experienced such pain. Thanks to the power of the priesthood and to my dear wife, Wendy, who has cared for me night and day, I am here to celebrate my 100th birthday.

For this and for many reasons, I feel deep gratitude. For me, I feel as though Thanksgiving has come early. I am thankful for treasured memories. They begin with you, my dear brothers and sisters. I have visited members of the Church and friends in more than 130 countries. You have made my life more wonderful. We have worshipped together and strengthened each other again and again. You have inspired me with your devotion to God and your faith in Jesus Christ. You have shown me the marvelous fruits of consecrating one’s life to God. To you, my beloved brothers and sisters, I express profound gratitude and love.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints smiles during his 100th birthday celebration at the Little Theatre of the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

I am grateful for my precious family. I am grateful to be sealed in the house of the Lord to them. I marvel that the Lord led me as a young man to marry Dantzel White and build an eternal family. After Dantzel suddenly passed away, the Lord blessed me again. Later, He led me to Wendy Watson to be my eternal companion. Wendy has been a strength and a beacon for me for more than 18 years. How grateful I am for each of these remarkable women.

I am very thankful to know that God has a plan for His children that makes it possible for us to return to His holy presence. A mortal birthday is not an end point; it is a step in our eternal progression. Central to Heavenly Father’s plan is the atoning sacrifice of His Beloved Son, our Savior, Jesus Christ. How I love Him. How grateful I am to know Him. How thankful I am for His redeeming and healing power. How grateful I am for His unfailing love and His generous guidance to me as He leads His Church.

My dear brothers and sisters, the length of your life is not as important as the kind of life that you live. For each of us, even for a 100-year-old man, life passes quickly. My prayer is that you will let God prevail in your life. Make covenants with Him. Stay on the covenant path. Prepare to return to live with Him again. With joy in my heart and a spirit of deep thanksgiving, I express my love for you, dear brothers and sisters. Humbly, I invoke a blessing upon each precious one of you in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, amen.

