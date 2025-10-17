President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, have been interviewed for four episodes of the Church News podcast since its beginnings in 2020.

In these episodes, they have shared their testimonies of the gospel of Jesus Christ, their thoughts on their service in the Philippines, the blessings of temples, the importance of religious freedom, lessons learned through life experiences and more.

Find information and listen below.

Episode 185: President and Sister Oaks on the blessing of returning to the Philippines and the Urdaneta temple dedication

In an inspired effort to shepherd the growth and future of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines, then-Elder Oaks — as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — was assigned by President Gordon B. Hinckley to serve as area president in the nation from 2002 to 2004. With his wife, Sister Oaks, President Oaks served in the country when there were 600,000 Latter-day Saints and one temple.

President and Sister Oaks returned to the Philippines for him to dedicate the Urdaneta Philippines Temple on April 28, 2024. Ahead of the dedication, they shared their feelings for the Philippines and discussed the blessings of the Church’s growing number of temples worldwide in this episode of the Church News podcast, published on April 23, 2024.

Episode 143: In celebration of United States’ Independence Day, President Oaks and his call to protect religious freedom

In July 2022, President Oaks offered a historic address at the 2022 Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, Italy. The first counselor in the First Presidency called for a global effort to defend and advance the religious freedom of all of God’s children in every nation of the world.

While he was in Rome in 2022, President Oaks participated in a Church News interview about religious liberty — detailing why it should matter to people of faith, as well as those of no faith.

This episode of the Church News podcast — released on July 4, 2023, Independence Day in the United States — celebrates essential religious liberty freedoms.

Episode 96: Approaching his 90th birthday, President reflects on the lessons learned in nine decades

On Aug. 12, 2022, President Oaks celebrated a landmark birthday, turning 90 years old.

This episode, published three days ahead of that birthday, features President Oaks sharing lessons learned through nine decades of life. He speaks about his youth and family life, unexpected tragedies, and the blessings of Church service.

He also shares his testimony of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — strengthened over 90 years.

Episode 21: Sister Oaks, with guest host Sheri Dew, speaks on marriage, family

This episode, published March 9, 2021, featured a conversation between Sister Oaks and guest host Sheri Dew, the executive vice president of Deseret Management Corp and former second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

They spoke about how Sister Oaks is passionate about education, teaching and gospel living. She is the author of numerous books, including “Testimony Glove,” “My Home Can Be a Holy Place” and “A Single Voice: The Unexpected Life is No Less A Life.”

In this episode, Sister Oaks shares the spiritual and practical insights she has discovered as a new wife, mother, grandmother, and role model. She has a special place in her heart for children, single members of the Church and temple work. She is working to connect with others through the gospel, encouraging them to grow their testimonies no matter what stage or type of life they live.