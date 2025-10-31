This week on social media, Church leaders invited followers to exercise their faith and enrich the gift of reverence.

President Dallin H. Oaks spoke on the importance of the family’s role in understanding one’s relationship with God and the purpose of mortal life.

In an Oct. 26 reel, he shared that after his father passed away, his grandfather made a “tender promise” to take on the role of his father.

“Parents, and others like grandparents who fill that role for children, are the master teachers. The most effective teaching is by example. The family circle is the ideal place to demonstrate and learn eternal values,” he said.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared in an Oct. 26 reel that while attending the temple in 1976, he and his wife, Sister Kathy Eyring, were informed of a collapsed dam. With most of the city of Rexburg, Idaho, underwater, their thoughts turned to the safety of their children — whom they were unable to return to because roads were closed.

He recalled the words that came clearly to his heart and mind, “Kathy, whatever the outcome, all will be well. Because of the temple, we have made covenants with God and have been sealed as an eternal family.”

In his social media post he wrote: “Trials, challenges, and heartaches will surely come to all of us. Yet, as we attend the temple and remember our covenants, we can prepare to receive personal direction from the Lord.”

President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, recited Doctrine and Covenants 6:36 in an Oct. 27 reel. He said the phrase “doubt not” is one of the most important lines of scripture for young men and women in this decade of decision.

“Look unto God. Don’t let doubts obscure your way. Fear not,” he said.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared in an Oct. 24 post the Buddhist teachings he learned while in Mongolia.

He acknowledged their shared values with the Church, writing: “Together, we have supported the importance of religious liberty in Mongolia and continue to increase understanding of our respective beliefs. May we continue to build bridges of faith and friendship across the world.”

He also invited followers to attend a worldwide devotional for young adults on Sunday, Nov. 2, in an Oct. 29 reel.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared the story of Dr. Charles Mulli and the Mully Children’s Family, his faith-based organization that has rescued and rehabilitated over 35,000 children, in an Oct. 28 reel.

For their ongoing humanitarian efforts, Elder Rasband announced that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presented a donation of $121,000 to Mulli’s organization.

“I am thankful for Dr. Mulli’s commitment to faith and service. What a blessing to be united in our efforts to bring souls closer to Jesus Christ.” he wrote.

He also shared in an Oct. 30 reel that, upon reuniting with a group of young men he met from South Sudan, he was “delighted to learn” that many had accepted his invitation in 2023 to serve missions.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expounded on the significance of reverence in a world that “celebrates the irreverent” in an Oct. 29 post.

“Showing reverence for sacred things gives meaning to much of what we do every day and strengthens our feeling of gratitude — inspiring awe, respect and love for higher and holier things."

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, testified of the Savior’s love and awareness. She shared that great faith can be exercised “in this season of unprecedented challenge and heartache.”

She wrote in an Oct. 26 post: “Our Savior Jesus Christ lives. He loves you. He is the promised Messiah, the Redeemer of the world. May we trust our cares to Him, heed His counsel and find rest.”

In a joint post on Oct. 30 with Young Women Worldwide, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, testified of Latter-day prophets and shared some recent invitations from the First Presidency for the youth.

She invited presidencies, classes and families to counsel together on how they could help young people live these invitations.