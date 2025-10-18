Elder and Sister Andersen to host Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults on Nov. 2

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen.

Young adults ages 18 to 35 are invited to view a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults — centered on the temple and the prophet — in early November.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, will host this event, speaking from the grounds of the Washington D.C. Temple.

According to an Oct. 17 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the broadcast will be titled “The Prophet and the Temple Point Us to Jesus Christ.”

Single and married young adults in North and South America can watch the worldwide devotional on Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. A rebroadcast will be available to viewers in other areas of the world a week later, on Nov. 9, in the afternoon and evening.

According to the news release: “All young adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ages 18 to 35, including married young adults and high school seniors (or equivalent), are encouraged to look for opportunities to view the broadcasts with friends at a locally scheduled event and later discuss how to live what they learned during the devotional.”

This event will be available live and on demand on the Church’s YouTube account and on Gospel Library. It can also be viewed on demand for two weeks at broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

For more information about broadcast times, available languages and closed captioning, see this broadcast schedule.

Young adults and leaders can post about the upcoming devotional on social media with the hashtags #WWdevo or #JesusChrist.

Previous worldwide young adult devotionals

On May 4, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson encouraged young adults to prepare for Christ’s Second Coming through righteous stewardship. Speaking from the Salt Lake Tabernacle, she recounted three of the Savior’s New Testament parables, each found in Matthew 25.

“These are the times in which we live,” she said. “We are to keep the lamps of our conversion burning brightly, letting our light shine, using and enlarging our talents, caring for those in need — that is, being possessed of charity, the pure love of Christ.”

Speaking from BYU’s Marriott Center on Feb. 2, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged listeners to trust Heavenly Father’s “grand design” for their lives. “You may not see it until much later, but you will look back and know that the Lord never abandoned you, even when He let you make a lot of decisions for yourself,” he said.

He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, who shared her own experiences navigating life decisions and testified that young adults can be powerful influences on one another and the world.

On Nov. 3, 2024, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke from the BYU–Idaho campus about the potential impacts of artificial intelligence, the significance of moral agency and the importance of righteous work. “As we are wise, preserve and exercise our moral agency to love God and serve our brothers and sisters, and take the Holy Spirit for our guide, we can avoid deception and prosper spiritually in the challenging and blessed times in which we live.”

Elder Bednar was joined by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, who taught about how the Savior lifts, strengthens and walks with individuals through their challenges. “Somehow and in a way that I do not fully comprehend or understand, Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice gives us strength and helps us to do hard things.”

